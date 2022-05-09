Mrunmay Mehta joins WOW Skin Science as Chief Operating Officer

D2C Beauty and Wellness brand WOW Skin Science has appointed Mrunmay Mehta as Chief Operating Officer for its India as well as international business. At WOW Skin Science, Mehta will be closely working with the Co-founders and key investors to shape the company’s vision and accelerate growth. Mrunmay will lead functions across online/offline GTM, D2C platform CX and growth, performance and brand marketing, finance, supply chain, customer service, HR and international expansion.

Mehta joins WOW Skin Science after a 4+ year stint at Amazon India as the Category Leader (General Manager) for their Beauty, Personal Care and Luxury Beauty business, wherein he led cross-functional teams across category management, CX/product development, digital & content marketing, brand/vendor relations, store merchandising along with overall strategic planning and P&L delivery. Before joining Amazon, Mrunmay was the Director for Beauty & Personal Care strategy for South Asia at Unilever. He led multiple roles at Unilever across brand innovation development, brand building, P&L/General Management, and was instrumental in turning around mass brands such as Lifebuoy and Breeze and driving accelerated penetration growth for premium brands like Dove, Pears and Axe. He has also worked at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd with stints across sales and marketing.

Speaking about his new role, Mrunmay Mehta, said, “I have observed WOW Skin Science evolve over the last 5+ years into one of the largest D2C success stories in the Beauty & Wellness space. The team operates with intense customer-obsession, bias for action and capital frugality. I am thrilled to join the team at a time when technology is transforming how customers discover and buy brands. Together, I look forward to building a great leadership team as well as a high-performance culture as we expand as an organization.”

Adding to this, Manish Chowdhary, Co-Founder, WOW Skin Science said, “We are delighted to welcome Mrunmay to the WOW family. With his experience in FMCG and e-commerce as well as his deep expertise across marketing and business leadership, he will help lead the organization in its next phase of evolution and growth. This also marks a key milestone in the institutionalization of the company where Karan & I as founders will work closely with Mrunmay and our cross-functional leadership team in our journey as a new age, multi-locale FMCG organization.”

