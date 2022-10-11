McCain Foods India names Piyush Patnaik as Managing Director

McCain Foods India has appointed Piyush Patnaik as the new Managing Director. Patnaik will be managing end-to-end India operations, including manufacturing, supply chain, sales and distribution for McCain. He will spearhead sustainability and innovation for the frozen foods brand across key geographies nationally.



With over two decades of extensive experience in People Management, Sales, Supply Chain, Strategy and Business Development in the FMCG and Beverages space, Patnaik is known to strive for results. Over the years, he has gained valuable experience working for organizations including Coca-Cola India, Dabur Ltd., and Cargill India Pvt. Ltd.



In his last role with Cargill, he worked in the capacity of Managing Director leading pan India Sales and Distribution network and multi-channel go-to-market teams across segments.

