Mathew Thomas is Siemens Digital Industries Software’s Country Manager & MD

Siemens Digital Industries Software has announced the appointment of Mathew Thomas as the new Country Manager and Managing Director for India. Mathew succeeds Suprakash Chaudhuri, effective immediately.

Bringing 30 years of industry experience to the role, Mathew, and his team, aim to drive profitable growth through customer success and by nurturing a high-performance organization. Previously, Mathew served as the Head of Sales for Software and Hardware business for four years, where he played an instrumental role in helping the India business witness significant year-on-year growth.

“I am delighted to welcome Mathew as the Country Manager and Managing Director for India. His strong experience in business will help Siemens continue to develop solid relationships with our customers in the region, assist them in making the switch to a software-driven manufacturing strategy and open up fresh prospects for the market.” said Bas Kuper, Senior Vice President and Managing Director Asia Pacific, Siemens Digital Industries Software.

Commenting on his appointment, Mathew said "I am excited about the new role and thrilled to be a part of the Siemens digital transformation journey. I look forward to helping strengthen our client and ecosystem relationships in India that support our growth ambitions in this region”.

Prior to joining Siemens Digital Industries Software, Mathew worked at Ernst & Young LLP (EY) where he was part of the Digital & Technology Advisory leadership team and helped to build and grow the Technology Business in India. Mathew also served as Vice President - Strategic Industries with SAP where he was responsible for building and growing the Strategic Industries Unit. In Oracle, he worked as Senior Director - Applications Channels driving growth for Oracle’s Applications business. He has also worked at Wipro, Tata & Godrej in the early part of his career.

