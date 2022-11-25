Lonely Planet India's Subrahmanian Seshadri joins Iffort

Subrahmanian Seshadri, Lonely Planet India’s former Director, and General Manager has joined the leadership team of Iffort, a 12-year-old digital services firm. As a senior leader, Seshadri will look after strategic business development and operations. Given his vast experience in content development as well as management, Seshadri will add value to Iffort’s vision of building scalable business partnerships with an integration of technology and growth marketing.

With a career spanning more than five decades, Seshadri played a key role in Lonely Planet’s entry into the Indian market with the launch of the Travel Guides series. Previously, he was associated with Oxford University Press (OUP) for over 25 years. In his stint at Dorling Kindersley, India as the Executive Director, Seshadri led the company’s revamp strategy. His publishing consulting company Overleaf was known for providing classrooms with quality learning and world-class teaching resources. He is also the Chief Commercial Officer at PageMajik, Pajeflow, and Prayukthi technology platforms.

‘We are excited to have Seshadri join our leadership team and steer the new business model of Iffort, as we continue to partner with new-age technology-led businesses in their growth,’ said Daksh Sharma, Co-founder, Iffort.

‘Seshadri has been our mentor through the early years and we are super excited to formalize our association,’ added Sunny Jindal, Co-Founder, Iffort.

‘I couldn't be more excited to join the Iffort board at this critical juncture. I've long admired Iffort for having a finger on the pulse of trends in social media, performance marketing, and technology,’ commented Seshadri. ‘There's so much important work to be done, and I'm thrilled to roll up my sleeves and get to work with Iffort,’ he added.

The un-agency, with a team strength of 40+ and a presence across Dubai and Canada, has won multiple accolades, including two golds at the 11th Global Customer Engagement Forum & Awards (2022). Fitze, a UAE-based fitness rewards application, developed and designed by Iffort, recently won the Gulf Business Tech Award 2022 for the Best Consumer Tech Startup of the Year.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)