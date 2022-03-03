Lemma ropes in InMobi's Swapnil Sambhus as Country Head-Indonesia

Programmatic DOOH platform Lemma announced the expansion of their sales team coverage in Indonesia, with the hiring of their Country Head, Swapnil Sambhus. As a member of the senior executive team, Sambhus in his new role will drive business development efforts to accelerate revenue growth & management, foster new supply partnerships & lead the company’s sales & business strategies in Indonesia.

Sambhus brings with him 15+ years of experience in core Business development & strategic planning, spanning across domains from Mobile App monetization to big data analytics, in India and SEA.

Prior to Lemma, Sambhus held senior-level sales positions at InMobi, Zapr, Nazara games, & POKKT. His experience in these organizations include robust go to market strategies, developing strategic partnerships & relationship management.

“Swapnil is a great addition to our team of programmatic enthusiasts, as he comes with a background in building up new territories from scratch, and what it takes to successfully grow businesses in Southeast Asia.” Mayuresh Phadke, Co-Founder Lemma. “As Lemma continues its rapid growth and focuses across SEA market expansion, Swapnil’s sales leadership, and his strong background in client success will accelerate Lemma’s growth. We are thrilled to have him onboard!” stated Mayuresh Phadke.

“I am extremely excited to be a part of Lemma riding the next big wave of Programmatic DOOH in Indonesia.” Said Swapnil. “Lemma is definitely poised for exponential growth as it builds on enabling multi-channel buyers and suppliers to connect and transact in DOOH seamlessly through their robust programmatic platform and DOOH solutions. I look forward to working with a passionate & talented team and driving accelerated growth while delivering greater transformative value to our clients.”

