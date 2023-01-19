KnowledgeHut upGrad elevates Rajesh Durai to Vice President – Growth & Strategy

KnowledgeHut upGrad has appointed Rajesh Durai to Vice President – Growth & Strategy, to further scale up the firm’s revenue and profitability. Rajesh has been associated with KnowledgeHut since 2015 as a fractional growth marketer, helping with building a hyper-growth environment that resulted in boosting the firm’s performance & brand marketing on both digital and offline channels, with a focus on user acquisition, customer retention/engagement, and LTV maximization.

In this new role, Rajesh will be responsible for developing and executing Knowledgehut’s go-to-market strategies, delivering strong revenue growth, and increasing market share in line with the overall business objectives of the company and group. His key priorities would include building high-performance teams, strengthening product marketing, scaling of business and delivering results through new business practices.

Commenting on the appointment, Subramanyam Reddy, CEO and Founder, KnowledgeHut upGrad said, “We are extremely delighted to welcome Rajesh to the leadership team as VP – Growth & Strategy. He has been critical asset to the firm and has played a crucial role in establishing the company’s position as a leading edtech platform in India. Rajesh’s creative bent of mind and his operational experience make him an aspirational leader who is committed to accelerating the company’s long-term goals while helping the teams perform to their fullest. This will be invaluable to the operations of KnowledgeHut as the company moves forward with its strategic growth opportunities in national as well as international markets.”

Expressing his delight, Rajesh Durai, Vice President - Growth & Strategy, KnowledgeHut upGrad said, “It is indeed exciting to take up this new responsibility. Over the past year, we have achieved many monumental milestones at KnowledgeHut across national and international markets. We have aggressively strengthened our product portfolio, creating customized up-skilling solutions for the market, in accordance with the evolving market demand. My aim now will be to create a sustainable growth model for KnowledgeHut, by capturing new avenues and pioneering innovation for the global skilling ecosystem.”

Rajesh is an entrepreneur at heart and a marketing maverick with over 12 years of experience in founding and working with multiple B2B and B2C companies. He enjoys working in fast-paced, hyper-growth environments with high integrity.

