Kinetic Green appoints Vijay Bhatt as Senior Executive Vice President – 2 Wheelers
Bhatt has 21 years of expertise in the automotive sector
Kinetic Green has appointed Vijay Bhatt as Senior Executive Vice President for their two-wheeler business.
Bhatt is an industry veteran with 21 years of expertise in the automotive sector.
In his current role, Bhatt will be responsible for Electric Two Wheelers SBU and head the Sales, Marketing, Service, and Spares functions.
He will look after strategic planning, retail sales, business development, customer satisfaction, new market development, marketing and brand strategy, advertising and promotion, channel management, strategic finance tie-ups, team building, market intelligence, and market research, as well as sales training.
On the appointment, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder & CEO Kinetic Green said, “We are glad to have Vijay onboard, and we are optimistic that he will add more speed to our EV journey. He comes with two decades of an admirable experience in the auto industry. In this illustrious career, he has donned many hats and has great knowledge in Sales & Marketing, Channel Management, P&L Management, and Product Development in both domestic & International markets. Vijay will bring this experience to Kinetic Green to take our company to greater heights.”
Commenting on his appointment, Bhatt said, “I am delighted to become a part of the Kinetic Green family. The prestigious Kinetic Green is leading the EV revolution in India, and I am proud to be a part of the journey. Together we will take the country towards a green future.”
Wavemaker India appoints George Kovoor as Chief Creative Officer
Kovoor joins Wavemaker after an 8 year long stint with Ogilvy
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 6:40 PM | 2 min read
Wavemaker India today announced the appointment of George Kovoor as the Chief Creative Officer. George will report into Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia, Wavemaker and will be based out of Bangalore. George joins Wavemaker after his eight year long stint with Ogilvy where he was Digital Lead – Mumbai and South operations.
Speaking about the appointment, Ajay Gupte said, “We are witnessing an exciting phase of transformation in the media industry where traditional methods are challenged at every step. Data, Content and Technology have always been the three key pillars at Wavemaker and we have all experienced the magic when these three ingredients are used in the right proportion. In his previous roles, George has played an instrumental role in integrating mainline and digital creative teams. He enjoys an incredible reputation in the creative industry for his impressive work which has been recognised at local and global platforms. With George coming in as the Chief Creative Officer, I am quite confident about taking our creative offerings a notch higher.”
George is an accomplished creative leader with three decades of experience in digital, social, tech, and mainline advertising. Over the years he has led creative teams across advertising agencies like Lintas, FCB, Digitas LBi and Ogilvy among others. His work has been recognised in numerous international and domestic award shows, and he has served on several award juries.
Talking about his new role, George said, “I am actually struggling to put into words exactly how excited I am with my new role. It gives me the opportunity to join a team of digital experts who have been shaping customer experiences while creating ideas that are driven by both data and technology . In the last few years Wavemaker has created content that is both disruptive and award winning. I am very excited by Wavemaker’s vision of the future and hope to contribute significantly in turning the vision into reality.”
George has spent the last 8 years at Ogilvy, during this time he has helped shape the digital teams in Mumbai, Gurgaon and Bangalore. In addition to his professional accomplishments, George is a faculty member at the Miami Ad School in Bangalore, where he shares his knowledge and expertise with the next generation of advertising professionals. He also has a passion for movies, sports, and gaming.
Shemaroo Entertainment announces key appointments
Nishith Varshneya comes as Head of International Business & India Digital Syndication and Abhinav Anand joins as Vice President, Digital Video Business
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 6:03 PM | 2 min read
Shemaroo Entertainment has made key leadership appointments in Human Resource, Domestic and International Syndication Business and their Digital Video Business. These appointments are part of Shemaroo's ongoing efforts to strengthen its workforce by onboarding proven professionals to drive growth and innovation for the organisation.
Nishith Varshneya will be the Head of International Business & India Digital Syndication. A highly skilled professional with a proven track record, Nishith will play a key role in driving the company's International Business and Digital Syndication Strategy. Nishith comes with over 17 years of experience in building Product & driving Revenue for various media businesses in Television, Digital, Radio, OOH, Live & Experiential Large Format IPRs. In his previous stints Nishith has worked with Disney Star, Times OOH and Radio Mirchi amongst others.
Shiza Ansari Khan has been appointed as the Head of Human Resources who will lead Organisational Transformation and Business Excellence along with Strategic Cultural Development. In her career spanning close to 20 years, Shiza has held various leadership and managerial roles across leading national and multinational companies such as BIC Cello India Pvt. Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and others.
Both Shiza and Nishith will report into Arghya Chakravarty, COO - Shemaroo Entertainment.
Abhinav Anand has joined as Vice President, Digital Video Business. With his expertise and diverse industry experiences, he will direct, develop, and implement the company's digital platform strategy and ensure seamless delivery of content across Shemaroo's loyal viewer base. Abhinav has over 12 years of experience working with consumer brands like Ola, Phone Pe, Amazon Sellers Service Private Ltd., Bajaj Finance and others.
Abhinav will report into Zubin Dubash, COO - Digital Businesses.
Commenting on the new developments in the leadership team, Arghya Chakravarty, COO - Shemaroo Entertainment said, "We at Shemaroo Entertainment believe in cultivating an environment of innovation, growth and diversity. Onboarding dynamic professional leaders aligned with our company’s vision will bring in new perspectives that will be critical in propelling our company forward. These appointments signify our commitment to staying at the forefront of this rapidly evolving industry and capitalizing on the vast opportunities it presents. I am delighted to welcome Shiza, Nishith and Abhinav to Shemaroo and wish them all the very best in their respective roles.”
Rakesh Gopal joins Bharat Express as Chief Revenue Officer
Gopal recently stepped down as the National Corporate Head of Rajasthan Patrika
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 9:13 AM | 1 min read
Rakesh Gopal has joined Bharat Express as Chief Revenue Officer, as per highly placed sources.
He recently stepped down as the National Corporate Head of Rajasthan Patrika. Gopal was associated with Rajasthan Patrika for close to a year.
Gopal has a 25 years’ experience in the industry and has worked with some of the top media houses, including iTV Network, HT Media Ltd, India Today Group and BW Businessworld.
Russell Barrett is TBWA/India's Chief Creative Experience Officer
Barrett joins from BBH India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 7:52 AM | 2 min read
TBWA\India has appointed Russell Barrett to the newly created position of chief creative experience officer, a further nod to the agency’s commitment to delivering disruptive brand experience solutions for its clients
Previously at BBH India, Barrett brings close to 27 years of experience creating some of the markets most impactful work for brands like Abbott, Google Chrome, Red Bull, Audi, Skoda, Uber, Mahindra Racing, Marico, UNIQLO and Johnny Walker to name a few.
Barrett will be charged with setting the creative vision and delivering TBWA\India’s total brand experience approach to the agency’s portfolio of clients. Barrett will work closely with the key management team in India and the global creative leadership to drive the global ambition for TBWA’s creative product.
Said Govind Pandey, chief executive officer: “There is a need to deliver modern brand experiences to our clients, and I’m confident Russell will elevate our disruptive creative thinking that our environment and our clients demand. His depth of experience and varied skill set will sharpen our creative thinking and deliver ongoing value across the entire brand experience for our clients.”
A multi award winning creative, Barrett will draw on his multidisciplinary experience, having worked across traditional, design, content, digital, consulting, and experimental, to ensure TBWA\India’s client partners are showing up authentically and in new and interesting spaces.
Said Sean Donovan, president, TBWA\Asia: “India is one of the most dynamic markets in the world. And having a total brand experience approach to marketing has become critical for all brands. With Russell on board, we will be accelerating our collective mission to provide category-defining solutions that defy convention while delivering meaningful business impact.”
Russell Barrett said: “TBWA is a brilliant brand globally with a sharply defined culture of creativity and innovation. The opportunity to create brand experiences rather than just another campaign speaks directly to my own creative ambitions. Through conversations with the TBWA leadership, it is clear we’re chasing the same goals.”
“I’m very excited to begin this new chapter in my creative journey with folk I know, like, respect and trust.”
Said Ben Williams, chief creative experience officer, TBWA\Worldwide: “A changed world requires a changed approach to creative work. With Russell joining the collective, I look forward to seeing him bring his unique perspective and experience to the table in crafting disruptive work with brand experience at its core.”
Sarfaraz Ansari joins DDB MudraMax as Senior Vice President – Integrated Media
His previous stint was as the buying lead at Lodestar Media
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 5:57 PM | 1 min read
DDB MudraMax boosts its media expertise with the appointment of Sarfaraz Ansari as Senior Vice President – Integrated Media. He will be responsible for leading strategy and ideation for integrated solutions across media platforms.
With over 17 years of experience, Sarfaraz has worked across industries like FMCG, financial services, telecom, and worked with brands such as Johnson & Johnson, Spotify, Mahindra, Hershey’s, Finolex Pipes, Marico among others. His previous stint was as the buying lead at Lodestar Media.
Speaking on the new appointment, Rammohan Sundaram, Country Head and Managing Partner - Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group said, “Sarfaraz’s calm and composed demeanour backed with solid conviction and science makes him one of the best in the business. Especially with some of our large clients, where we needed someone who can fit into our culture and at the same time solidify our leadership in strategic buying across all media. To that effect, he is perfect and has already impacted positively to our setup at MudraMax”
Commenting on his new role, Sarfaraz Ansari said, “The DDB Mudra Group has made some remarkable strides over the past few years with inspiring and diversified campaigns across categories. I look forward to contributing to the Group's growth trajectory, taking on exciting challenges and opportunities.”
Abhishek Joshi moves on from MX Player
Joshi has stepped down from his role as SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 3:47 PM | 1 min read
Abhishek Joshi has reportedly stepped down from his role as SVP & Business Head - SVOD (Subscription Business) & Business Partnerships at MX Player. Joshi had joined the company in October 2018 as Head of Marketing & Business Partnerships. He was elevated in April 2021 to his current role at the organisation.
Joshi was previously with Sony Pictures Network India as SVP and Head- Marketing, Subscription and Content Licensing- Digital business.
Prior to that, he worked with Zenga Media as CEO and with Max as Senior Manager, On-Air Presentation, Research and Strategy. He was later promoted as Assistant Vice President, Marketing, Sony Entertainment Television in July 2011.
e4m reached out to Joshi and did not recieve a response at the time of filing this story.
Tata ClassEdge names Anish Raghunandan as CEO
Anish has been with the Tata Group for over 2 decades
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 11:24 AM | 2 min read
Tata ClassEdge Limited (TCE), a venture of Tata Industries Ltd., has appointed Anish Raghunandan as Chief Executive Officer.
He has been with the Tata Group for nearly 2 decades and is part of the TAS 2007 batch of managers handpicked for leadership by the Group.
Outgoing CEO, Milind Shahane, superannuated from the Group after a stellar career of over 35 years with the Tata group.
Commenting on the new appointment, KRS Jamwal, Executive Director, Tata Industries Limited, said, “I am pleased to welcome Anish Raghunandan as the CEO of Tata ClassEdge. Anish has worked with me in his previous role of Vice President – Projects at Tata Industries and has a passion and track record of building scalable businesses and turning around companies. Tata ClassEdge is at a point where we can scale our core offerings profitably and Anish has been leading this change as CEO-Designate.”
Anish Raghunandan, CEO, Tata ClassEdge, said, “I would like to thank the Tata Industries Board and Mr. Jamwal for the warm welcome. We are focusing on delivering value to our partners by providing a range of solutions that help impart learning. Our core proposition is to partner with educators and teachers to enable them to improve outcomes for a wider range of learners. I am excited to join my colleagues at Tata ClassEdge, as we kick off a process that sets us in a direction of profitability and growth while continuing to build on the positive aspects of our culture and customer-centricity.”
