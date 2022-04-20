JW Marriott’s Director of Sales & Marketing Mohammad Shoib gets new role

Hotel brand JW Marriott has appointed Mohammad Shoib as the Director of Sales and Marketing at the newly opened JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort and Spa.

Having held various leadership roles in a career spanning over 14 years in the hotel industry, Shoib takes on this exciting role to create a new benchmark in service excellence in the South-Asia region, the company said.

Shoib had been associated with the Marriott family for nine years as the Director of Sales and Marketing. He was responsible for driving rooms, food & beverage top line at JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru. Prior to this role, Shoib spearheaded the Sales and Marketing department, in a similar capacity at The Leela Palace, Bangalore. He was also associated with Le Meridien Paro, Riverfront, Ginger Hotel (A TATA Enterprise) and gained immense experience in the hospitality industry. He has also been awarded as DOSM of the year South Zone by Business World Hotelier 2019.

On his appointment as the Director of Sales & Marketing, Mohammad Shoib commented, “I am extremely thrilled and excited to be a part of the Marriott family. Marriott’s association with Prestige Group assures customers of a lavish and luxurious experience all under one roof. In my stint here with the luxury redefining JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, I will be working alongside my brilliant team to make this the best property in South Asia and raise the bar to newer heights.”

“Shoib is a highly effective sales leader, gifted professional to build successful campaigns, increase market share and cement industry dominance for exacting customers. He is a focussed, performance-oriented manager with proven skills in project management, team building, stakeholder relations and campaign optimisation. His main goal is to pursue guests in innovative ways which promise a positive impact on sales. His fondness for resort hotels sparks from his love for being close to nature and believes there is more scope for creativity when working here,” the company said.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)