ixigo ropes in Rahul Gautam as Group Chief Financial Officer

In his previous stints, Gautam has worked with SBI Capital Markets Limited, Religare Capital Markets Limited and Deloitte Haskins and Sells

Travel app ixigo has appointed Rahul Gautam as its Group Chief Financial Officer effective 5th May 2022. Gautam brings considerable experience in capital markets, corporate finance, and business advisory and will be replacing former Group Chief Financial Officer, Ravi Gupta, who has resigned due to personal reasons.

In his current role at ixigo, Gautam will be leading the finance function for ixigo with specific focus on corporate finance and corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, public markets and investor relations, growth, risk management and financial reporting.

Gautam has held various leadership roles - most recently serving as Senior Vice President - Finance at PVR Limited, where he was responsible for various roles including corporate finance and mergers & acquisitions.

Prior to this, he has worked with organizations such as SBI Capital Markets Limited, Religare Capital Markets Limited and Deloitte Haskins and Sells.

Gautam holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce (honours) from the University of Delhi. In 2004, he also became a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)