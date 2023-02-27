Ipsos India announces key leadership changes

Ipsos India has rejigged roles and announced key leadership changes effective April 1st, 2023.

Vincy Jathanna, Country Service Line Leader, Observer (Ipsos’ field and tab vertical) Ipsos India, is moving to the Ipsos Data Service Centre (DSC), in an exciting new role of VP Operations, effective April 1st, 2023. Jathanna is credited with phenomenally growing the Observer business under his able leadership, in India. He will report to Haribabu Rajendran, MD, Ipsos DSC, India.

Speaking on the development, Haribabu Rajendran, MD, Ipsos DSC India said, “Ipsos Data Service Centre was set up in April 2022, in Thane, for offshore data services, to cater to the Ipsos global teams on production work started with Ipsos North America and Canada business. The centre in Thane, has now gone up to about 400 employees since its opening last year and the quantum of work has increased, and given the scale and the ambitious growth targets, Jathanna with his vast experience spanning 2 decades, is best placed for this senior, critical role.”

Meanwhile, Shailesh Tiwari, Research Director, Observer is being elevated to lead the Observer service line in India, effective April 1st, 2023. He will report to Vivek Gupta, managing director, Research. Tiwari has spent over a decade in Observer, handling and executing large scale, complex projects, across sectors, with exemplary client satisfaction levels across sectors.

Further, Ipsos India has roped in Karthik Kankanhalli, Research Director, Observer, for driving business development for CX, Channel Performance (CHP), Automotive and BFSI. He’s held key roles in Kantar, Nielsen, and JD Power. Kankanhalli will also report to Vivek Gupta.

Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said, “India is a key priority market for Ipsos. And we are happy to harness the potential of our highly capable staff to step up in taking up new, challenging responsibilities for personal growth and leapfrogging and leveraging the business potential in our high growth market.”

