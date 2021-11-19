Interpublic Group Chairman Michael Roth to retire in December

Last year, IPG had named Philippe Krakowsky as its chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective from January 1, 2021

Michael Roth, Interpublic Group (IPG) executive chairman, will retire from the company and the board of directors on December 31, the company announced. In 2020, IPG had named Philippe Krakowsky as its chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors, effective from January 1, 2021. According to media reports, David Thomas has been elected as non-executive chair of the Board, effective January 1, 2022.

The major reshuffle in the key positions complete the transition plan announced in October 2020, when Philippe Krakowsky was announced as CEO from January 1, 2021. Roth, 76, led the agency network nearly 20 years before handing over the CEO reins to long-serving deputy Krakowsky a year ago. Roth was not an advertising man when he was named the new chief of IPG, taking over from David Bell.

Roth holds a certified public accountant with an LLM. degree from New York University Law School and a J.D. from Boston University Law School. He joined the IPG board in 2002 and chaired its audit committee. Later he was appointment as executive chairman and co-CEO in 2004, and CEO in 2005. Roth’s tenure is highlighted by his commitment and investment towards diversity and inclusion as a cornerstone of the organisation.

Roth’s leadership led IPG to become the advertising sector’s top-performing company across a range of key financial and operational metrics. Roth said that his time as chairman and CEO of IPG has been a tremendous privilege. “I am most proud of the work we have done to help shine a light on equity and inclusion, as well as being a values and purpose-driven enterprise” Roth added.

