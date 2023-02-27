Inspira Enterprise appoints Bharati Sudhir as CMO

Inspira Enterprise, a global cybersecurity services organization, has announced the appointment of Bharati Sudhir as their Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Bharati will lead the marketing and communications function at Inspira, reporting to Chetan Jain, Managing Director, Inspira Enterprise.

Prior to joining Inspira she was with IBM, where she was the Chief of Staff to the Managing Director, IBM India-South Asia. Prior to IBM, she has worked with Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lowe Lintas & Partners.

In a career spanning over two decades, Bharati has held several senior roles in strategy and marketing. Outside of India, she has worked in ASEAN and was a part of the Americas banking and financial markets team.

Chetan Jain, Managing Director, Inspira Enterprise said “We are excited to welcome Bharati to the Inspira family. Her rich functional experience and the unique blend of business and creativity that she brings, is just the accelerator that we need to turbo-charge our growth and establish Inspira as a strong brand in the markets that we operate in. Cybersecurity and Data & Analytics are the fastest-growing areas of the digital economy and the arrow heads of our growth strategy. I am confident that she will be a great partner on this journey to success.”

Bharati Sudhir as Chief Marketing Officer said “Success in the digital economy is largely defined by two factors - first is how you manage and mine your data to drive engagement and overall growth? and the second is are your cyber protocols sufficiently secure and prepared to inspire confidence in your clients and partners? For, one incident is all it takes for years of reputation, loyalty and brand value to be eroded.

Inspira Enterprise with its strong partnerships, deep skill sets and innovative service offerings endeavours to be a partner of choice to enterprises on both these fronts. I am excited to be a part of this young and vibrant organization and contribute to its growth,” said Bharati.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)