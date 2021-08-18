InMobi names Todd Rose as SVP of Global Business Development

InMobi today announced the appointment of advertising industry veteran Todd Rose as Senior Vice President of Global Business Development.

Rose joins InMobi to operationalize and accelerate a cohesive data and identity strategy, as well as expand strategic partnerships for clients to better leverage InMobi’s end-to-end advertising solutions to activate audiences, drive meaningful connections and ignite growth.

He’s based in San Francisco and reports to Abhay Singhal, Co-Founder of InMobi Group and CEO, InMobi Marketing Cloud. “We’re thrilled to welcome Todd to lead our business development team, build on our growth and spearhead the next chapter of global expansion,” says Singhal. “Todd has deep domain expertise and rich relationships across the advertising ecosystem. He will play an integral role in defining and institutionalizing business development for InMobi, further advancing and expanding our strategy to address the market opportunities ahead.”

“InMobi has amassed a set of assets to provide end-to-end digital marketing capabilities for clients that can readily be tailored to the needs of specific verticals,” says Rose. “The depth of InMobi’s integrations with publishers and its role across the advertising value chain has poised the company to unlock and martial first-party data, for both publishers and advertisers, in an increasingly privacy-focused world.” Previously, Rose was Chief Business Development Officer for InMarket, the leading 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation platform.

He led the platform and partnerships team, responsible for enterprise sales of InMarket’s audience location data, and attribution measurement solutions to DSPs, DMPs, SSPs, and publishers. He also spearheaded agency holding company partnerships and led sales of GeoLink, InMarket’s real-time activation platform. Rose joined InMarket via the acquisition of NinthDecimal, a leading location intelligence platform, where he served in a similar capacity as part of the management team for eight years.

Rose managed all platform and publisher partnerships and helped transition NinthDecimal from a Wi-Fi advertising network to a leader in mobile location intelligence, growing mobile location revenue to more than $40 MM over his tenure. He also played a key role in orchestrating the merger with InMarket. Earlier in his career, Rose led Business Development for YP / AT&T Interactive and had stints in management consulting with both McKinsey & Company and Marakon Associates. He started his career in online advertising as a product manager with LookSmart, where he launched the company’s paid search advertising platform.

