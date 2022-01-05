Saurabh Tyagi joins HiveMinds as Chief Client Officer

Hiveminds Innovative Market Solutions, the Digital specialist unit of Madison World, has appointed Saurabh Tyagi to lead its enterprise clients. Tyagi was previously working in Madison Media Omega as Vice President.

Tyagi is a seasoned media professional who has over 18 years of experience across India & South East Asia. He has worked on brands like Unilever, Nestle, Titan, Vodafone etc., in his stints across Publicis, Group M and Madison Media. He has played diverse roles including media planning across offline & online, content strategy and client servicing and has won several awards across his career.

Jyothirmayee JT, Founder & CEO of HiveMinds commented, “We’ve delivered results for our clients based on our digital prowess and innovation. With Saurabh’s experience, we can now further partner with clients in thinking beyond digital marketing and work towards comprehensive marketing and growth strategy. Saurabh has joined us at a time when digital transformation is at its peak in India and we’re expanding all-around - in teams, in new geographies, and in clients across industries. Saurabh’s experience across esteemed brands and international markets will power our growth in the coming years”.

Sam Balsara, Chairman, Madison World said, “In today’s scenario, the real value we can deliver to our clients is the combination of media insights gained over decades, delivered through new media channels. With Saurabh’s movement, we can confidently assure our clients of delivering a holistic digital media strategy.”

Commenting on his appointment Saurabh Tyagi said “Digital media has changed the rules of the game. Brands are ready to partner with agencies that bring innovation and agility to the table. I have always admired HiveMinds for their work across startups and MNCs alike. I am happy to be joining this high-energy team and look forward to delivering value to our clients”.

