Himanshu Chandel named Head of Marketing & Growth at Mother Sparsh

Mother Sparsh has announced the appointment of Himanshu Chandel in its leadership fold. In his new role as the Head of Marketing & Growth at Mother Sparsh, Mr Chandel would spearhead the brand’s overall marketing & growth strategy along with analytics to focus on product innovation.

The announcement assumes significance as it comes amid the premium D2C baby and mother care brand registering a three times spike in its website sales in the past three months. The on-boarding of Mr Chandel is aligned with the vision of the brand’s founders to achieve a landmark feat in the D2C space by clocking 10 times growth in the website sales.

“We intend to scale Mother Sparsh to being a 100 crore brand by FY '23, and alongside other prerequisites, we are committed to enhance brand loyalty among the consumers. The key growth lever for us would be placing end consumers at the centre of the overall strategy while we would strongly leverage retention marketing strategies along with advanced Mar-Tech stack. The brand would continue to scale acquisitions with the right set of marketing mix,” said Mr Chandel.

Welcoming him to the brand fold, Mother Sparsh Co-Founder and CEO Himanshu Gandhi asserted that the appointment of the marketing genius is also “in sync with the brand’s next growth chapter that majorly be around building the world-class brand that thrives in a digital-first world”. He added, “Speed, precision and timing will play a major role in our next phase of growth journey, as winning customer loyalty and improving customer lifetime value is sacrosanct for us.”

Prior to joining Mother Sparsh, Mr Chandel has been instrumental in scaling a number of brands such as Pipa Bella – now acquired by Nykaa, Homescapes Europa Ltd and Passion Gaming, which registered multi-fold growth in terms of user acquisition under his leadership. He has served as a senior-level executive across different segments like gaming, dating & matrimony, E-commerce, Cryptocurrency and BlockChain.

