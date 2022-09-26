Hero MotorCorp ropes in Manav Sethi to head media and martech for its EV business

Ahead of the launch of the highly anticipated Hero Vida Electric Scooter, Hero MotorCorp has roped in Manav Sethi as the Head of Martech & Growth for its Emerging Mobility (EV) business in India and globally.



Sethi confirmed the development with e4m. He will be driving the company’s D2C business growth and sales through rapid customer acquisition.



Prior to joining Hero MotoCorp, he was the Global Chief Marketing Officer at Sequoia Capital-backed mobile gaming venture - Octro Inc., where he launched Octro Poker globally with a focus on US, Canada, UK and India markets.



With his career spanning over two decades across OTT, omnichannel marketplaces, gaming, maps & classifieds, Sethi is known to have built and launch VIP Clubs, scale up CRM programs, and the casual gaming sentiment in India as well as globally.



He has also served as the Group Chief Marketing Officer for Eros International where he supervised studio business and growth of OTT platform ErosNow.



Prior to Eros, Manav was the founding Chief Marketing Officer at ALTBalaji. In his earlier assignment at Getit Infomedia, he scaled ASKME & ASKMEBazaar as founding product & marketing head.

