Heritage Foods appoints Srideep Nair Kesavan as Chief Executive Officer

Heritage Foods Ltd., a private dairy player in India, has appointed Srideep Nair Kesavan as the Company’s CEO.

He holds a B. Tech (Electronics & Instruments) degree and is an XLRI Jamshedpur MBA – PGDBA (Marketing) Alumni.

On his appointment, Brahmani Nara, Executive Director, said, "Heritage Foods looks forward to leverage his rich experience in converting strategies to outcomes, orchestrating synergies across functions with result orientation approach.”

Kesavan has 20+ years of leadership experience as an innovative marketer and enterprising business leader with deep-domain expertise across Sales & Distribution, Marketing & Category management and P&L/General Management.

Prior to joining Heritage Foods, he held leadership positions at Coca-Cola (14 years) and Olam International (6 years).

