Havas Worldwide India strengthens strategy & planning with key hires
Mohini Varma has joined as Executive Vice President & Planning Head – North, and Jasravee Kaur Chandra has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Havas Worldwide India
Havas Worldwide India, the creative arm of Havas India, has further strengthened its strategy and account planning teams across its Mumbai and Gurgaon offices with two key appointments. Mohini Varma has joined as Executive Vice President & Planning Head – North, and Jasravee Kaur Chandra has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Havas Worldwide India. Both will report to Anirban Mozumdar, Chief Strategy Officer, Havas Worldwide India and will be based out of Gurgaon and Mumbai, respectively.
Commenting on the appointments, Anirban Mozumdar, said, “It is a very exciting time for Havas Worldwide India as we make even bigger strides in our growth journey. I’m beyond thrilled to welcome such impressive strategic thinkers with proven track records as Mohini and Jasravee to our team. Mohini’s insights are the investment we need for our key clients to rise to the challenges of the new-age consumer and propel us in the right direction in our endeavour of providing integrated solutions. In Jasravee, we find the right blend of experience and thought leadership, which will be instrumental in nurturing and building on our strategic ability from a consumer, data, and integration perspective.”
A journalist-turned-advertising professional, Mohini Varma also dabbled in art curation before finding her footing firmly in the adland. Over her career, she has furthered strategy and brand communications at leading advertising agencies like Leo Burnett, JWT, Mindshare, DDB Mudra, and FCB India. She has worked on marquee brands across a wide range of industries and sectors such as Google, YouTube, Uber, Pernod Ricard, Domino’s, Mother Dairy, and GSK, among others. As the EVP & Planning Head – North at Havas Worldwide India, Mohini’s primary mandate will be to leverage her strategy skills and simultaneously win new businesses and further strengthen client relationships in the North and East markets.
Mohini Varma said, “In an incredibly VUCA world and at a time when brand trust is at an all-time low, Havas’ model of building brands that create actual and meaningful difference in everyday lives couldn’t be more relevant. Along with that, while all agencies promise integration, Havas’ village model is already an up-and-running seamlessly integrated system that offers clients, tech-first 360-degree solutions, all under one roof. I couldn’t be more excited to start my journey with Havas and make a meaningful difference to our brands and businesses.”
Jasravee Kaur Chandra is not new to the Havas family. She had an enriching stint with the health communications specialist agency Havas Life Sorento as a Brand Strategy Consultant and Senior VP of Strategic Planning. In her new role at Havas Worldwide India as the Senior Vice President, she will focus on expanding the breadth of creative portfolio in the West and South regions using a client-first approach, keeping talent and team building at the core. Jasravee’s skills as a strategic brand planner and communications expert include integrated brand campaigns, repositioning & building brand architecture, digital-first branding, insights & strategy. Having worked at advertising agencies like Lowe Lintas, Leo Burnett, and JWT, her portfolio includes a diverse range of brands across sectors like Coca-Cola, Dove, FedEx, Godrej, Lifebuoy, Boroplus, HBO, Lakme Salon, among others.
Jasravee said, “Having worked with Havas on the consumer health businesses for more than a year, I had witnessed first-hand the commitment and conviction of Havas India towards ensuring an integrated offering. Consumers demand seamlessness experiences across the consumer journey and channels and the village ecosystem is the perfect model to make this a reality. I have always been passionate about brands making a meaningful difference to consumers and Havas, with its proprietary framework, Meaningful Brands, is walking the talk. I’m very excited about entering the Havas global village and look forward to making a meaningful difference to all stakeholders”.
These latest appointments follow the recent additions of Srishti Jain Khandelwal as Assistant Vice President, and Anuraag Srivastava as Vice President - Strategic Planning, bolstering Havas Worldwide India’s strategy function which has played a pivotal role in creating meaningful and innovative business solutions for its clients.
Jackey K joins Paytm as Vice President-Marketing
Jackey joins Paytm from Tata Digital
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 5:24 PM | 1 min read
OfficeBanao appoints Aman Agarwal as its Senior Vice President, and Head of Digital Growth
Agarwal has earlier worked with companies such as Flipkart, OYO and Airtel
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 3:52 PM | 2 min read
OfficeBanao, a technology-led workspace interiors platform, today announced the appointment of Aman Agarwal as Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Growth. In his new role, Aman will lead strategic initiatives to boost digital awareness and acquire clients for the company. This strategic appointment is aligned with the company’s plans to establish a deeper on-ground presence in top 25 markets, catering to customers from small-mid-sized businesses to large enterprises.
Aman joins the company with an illustrious career span of over 12 years, including pivotal roles at industry giants such as Flipkart, OYO, and Airtel. A graduate of IIT Kanpur, Aman has consistently delivered remarkable results throughout his career, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to driving user acquisition, enhancing user retention, and delivering innovative product solutions.
Commenting on the appointment, Tushar Mittal, Founder & CEO OfficeBanao said, "In-line with our technology-driven approach to provide workspace owners a delightful experience, we are thrilled to welcome Aman at OfficeBanao. His expertise in growth and product management will make him an invaluable asset to the company and will accelerate our growth plans to become a leading force in the workspace interiors space.”
Expressing his views on the appointment, Aman Agarwal, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Growth said, “I am honoured to be a part of such a dynamic and fast growing organization that is committed to provide customer-centric solutions in a transparent, and cost-effective manner. I look forward to leverage my experience to boost digital awareness and expand our client base.”
Sachin Chhabra joins Relaxo Footwear as VP & Head of Marketing
Prior to this role, Chhabra was associated with Adani Group as Head of Marketing & Capabilities for ACC & Ambuja
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 2:54 PM | 1 min read
Relaxo Footwear Limited has appointed Sachin Chhabra as Vice President and Head of Marketing.
The news has been confirmed by Chhabra. He will be joining Relaxo Footwear from August 8th, 2023, Tuesday.
Chhabra is a seasoned professional known for his strategic prowess. With a proven record, he drives marketing excellence and capabilities, orchestrating success across brands
Prior to this stint, Chhabra was associated with Adani Group as Head of Marketing & Capabilities for ACC & Ambuja. He was also previously associated with ACC Limited, Amway India, MediaCom, DLF Limited, and Bharti Airtel.
Chhabra is an alumnus of the Institute of Technology Management where he completed his major in marketing. He has also been an alumnus of London Business School.
Mohan Menon named CMO at Metropolis Healthcare
He joins from Max Healthcare after an 11-year stint
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 11:53 AM | 1 min read
Mohan Menon has been appointed as CMO of Metropolis Healthcare.
He joins from Max Healthcare where he was handling the marketing function for 11 years.
As per the company, “Mohan will spearhead Metropolis 3.0's marketing and brand journey. He will be focusing on enhancing consumer awareness through digital and non-digital touchpoints, driving organic business growth, and leading integrated corporate communication and PR. We are looking forward to his expertise and leadership that will help us achieve our mission of becoming a trusted and preferred "Consumer Brand" across all geographies, including international markets.”
Menon was earlier with Micromax Informatics and American Express.
He was also with Samsung India Electronics for nearly 5 years.
Disney Star Sports elevates Sangeeta Pujari as Associate Director-Lead Customer Marketing
Pujari has been working with Disney Star for almost 5 years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 11:26 AM | 1 min read
Sangeeta Pujari has been elevated as Associate Director-Lead Customer Marketing at Disney Star Sports.
As per her post on LinkedIn, she will be leading the "Customer Marketing team contributing to the B2B Marketing and Communications strategy at the Home of Sports".
Pujari has been working with Disney Star for almost 5 years.
Prior to joining the network, she has worked with Lintas, Pressman and Reliance in various brand-building roles.
Perfetti Van Melle’s Shankar Iyer elevated as Director-Marketing, Nigeria
Iyer has been with the company for 16 years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 10:20 AM | 1 min read
Shankar Iyer has been elevated as Director-Marketing, Nigeria at Perfetti Van Melle.
Iyer has been with the company for 16 years.
His last position was as Associate Director-Marketing.
Iyer will be driving the Nigeria unit's marketing strategy, brand P&L, portfolio management and brand communication.
In a social media post, Iyer wrote: "Look forward to this new role and a big thank you to all my mentors over the years and my team for their unwavering support as I move to a new continent & join a new team. The last few years with the Perfetti Van Melle India team has been filled with immense learning, positive and collaborative team culture, innovation in all what we did and some good results that followed it up."
Zeenah Vilcassim moves on from Bacardi
She will be staying in India to take on a new role within an Indian company
By Anjana Naskar | Aug 8, 2023 8:06 AM | 1 min read
exchange4media has learned from reliable sources that Zeenah Vilcassim, Marketing Director at Bacardi India, has moved on from the organisation. Vilcassim confirmed the news of her exit to exchange4media. She will be staying in India to take on a new role within an Indian company which will be disclosed soon.
She joined Bacardi six years ago as the Global Brand Director for DEWAR’S Scotch whisky, and moved to India in April 2021 to be the Marketing Director of Bacardi India. At Bacardi, she led flagship properties like BACARDÍ NH7 Weekender, BREEZER Vivid Shuffle, and Casa BACARDÍ Halloween. Vilcassim’s career began as an economist in 2009. Later, she moved on to Management Consultant role at Ernst and Young.
