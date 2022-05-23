Gigesh Gangadharan joins Raymond Consumer Care as Head - Digital & Ecommerce

Prior to this, Gangadharan was with Sanofi as Digital Marketing & Media Head - Consumer Healthcare

Gigesh Gangadharan has joined Raymond Consumer Careas Head of Digital & Ecommerce.

Gangadharan confirmed his move through a Linkedin post that says, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Head Of Digital Marketing_Ecommerce & Transformation at Raymond Consumer Care !”

Prior to Raymond Consumer Care, he was Digital Marketing & Media Head - Consumer Healthcare at Sanofi.

He moved to Sanofi from Star India where he was the Group Head Digital Media - Entertainment Unit.

Over the last 14 years, Gangadharan had the fortune to work in the industry’s best brands with his creative and strategically focused digital marketing experience.

