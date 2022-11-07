George PJ named The Hindu’s Digital Editor

He was earlier Deputy Internet Editor

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 7, 2022 6:08 PM  | 1 min read
George PJ

The Hindu has appointed George PJ as its Digital Editor. He was earlier the Deputy Internet Editor.

George will be looking after news publishing, multimedia production, and specialised verticals such as Tech and Entertainment. He will be working with the in-house writing team and the teams for videos, podcasts, newsletters, and graphics to enhance The Hindu’s offerings in these media, Geroge said in a LinkedIn post.

George joined The Hindu in June 2007.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags The hindu George PJ Digital Editor advertising news marketing ooh television digital print radio media industry people people movement
Show comments
You May Also Like
Johnson Jain

Enterr10 appoints Johnson Jain as Chief Revenue Officer
4 hours ago

HT Media

HT Media reports consolidated revenue of Rs 448 crore in Q2 FY23
4 hours ago

nk purohit

SBI Securities ropes in NK Purohit as Chief Business Officer
5 hours ago