George PJ named The Hindu’s Digital Editor

The Hindu has appointed George PJ as its Digital Editor. He was earlier the Deputy Internet Editor.

George will be looking after news publishing, multimedia production, and specialised verticals such as Tech and Entertainment. He will be working with the in-house writing team and the teams for videos, podcasts, newsletters, and graphics to enhance The Hindu’s offerings in these media, Geroge said in a LinkedIn post.

George joined The Hindu in June 2007.

