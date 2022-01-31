Gaurav Barjatya joins Times Professional Learning as Head - Brand Marketing & Comms

Prior to this, Barjatya was with WWE India for over two years as Marketing Director

Jan 31, 2022
WWE India's Marketing Director Gaurav Barjatya has joined Times Professional Learning, a division of Bennett, Coleman& Co Ltd as Head, as Head - Brand Marketing & Comms.  

Barjatya joined WWE India, an American integrated media and entertainment company that is primarily known for professional wrestling, in 2018. He joined WWE India from Star India.  

In 2011, he joined Star TV Network and left the company after seven years as VP - Marketing.

Prior to this, he was working with Parle Agro as Senior Brand Manager. He was also associated with Idea Cellular for four years.

