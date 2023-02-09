Fiat India Automobiles names Rajesh Khatri as President & CEO
Fiat India Automobiles (FIAPL), a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), has appointed Rajesh Khatri as its President and CEO.
Khatri succeeds Ravi Gogia, who was handling the charge of the company's President since 2019.
Prior to the new assignment, Khatri was the Vice-President and head of operation of the passenger vehicle business at Tata Motors.
As per media reports, Mohan Savarkar, Vice President, Product Lines – Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, has taken on additional responsibility as the interim operations lead.
Krishna Ramachandran joins TVS Capital Funds as Managing Partner & COO
Ramachandran was till recently Managing Director at Accenture
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 10:27 AM | 1 min read
TVS Capital Funds (TCF) has appointed Krishna Ramachandran as Managing Partner and COO.
Ramachandran has more than 27 years of experience across client engagement, business transformation, data analytics, digital transformation, and finance.
Till recently, he was the Managing Director at Accenture and was responsible for Accenture’s Chennai operations. Prior to that, he was associated with Royal Philips, Allianz, KPMG, and Vodafone in multiple roles.
Commenting on Ramachandran’s joining, Gopal Srinivasan, CMD, TVS Capital Funds, said, “Krishna comes with a wide spectrum of operating experience and significant exposure to digital transformation initiatives. This is of deep value for us at TVS Capital, where we partner with next-gen entrepreneurs in business building, especially those in the venture growth stage. Krishna’s multidisciplinary experience across businesses will help drive value to our portfolio companies. It also significantly strengthens our internal initiatives in building a “neo TCF”, which will help scale the fund to the next level.”
On his appointment, Ramachandran said, “We have great opportunities in making India a leader in digital platforms of scale in areas of finance and banking. I am delighted to be part of this journey with TVS Capital Funds in empowering next-gen entrepreneurs and, thereby, supporting the larger cause of nation-building.”
Gaurav Gandhi elevated to APAC head, Prime Video
Sushant Sreeram to transition to the role of Country Director, India
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 8, 2023 7:47 AM | 1 min read
Prime Video has elevated Gaurav Gandhi from Vice President, India to Vice President, Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo circulated in the organization recently. In his new role, Gandhi will lead APAC, incorporating Japan and South East Asia, alongside India. Effective April 2023, he will transition into this new role and will be based out of Singapore. As Gandhi moves to take on this larger responsibility, Sushant Sreeram, currently Director – SVOD Business, will be elevated to the position of Country Director, Prime Video, India.
Gandhi is an industry veteran and joined Amazon in 2018. He’s been leading the overall business for Prime Video in India across SVOD, Marketplace (Prime Video Channels & TVOD) and Sports. Prior to Amazon, Gandhi has worked in companies such as Viacom18, NDTV Imagine and STAR India in various leadership roles. He moved into the video streaming space in 2015, and set up, launched and ran Viacom 18’s streaming service Voot as his last role prior to joining Amazon.
Sreeram has worked closely with Gandhi since he joined Amazon in 2018 as Director – Marketing, and was elevated to Director – SVOD Business in 2022. As the SVOD business leader, he was entrusted with building the Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) business through acquisition, growth and engagement of subscribers across B2B and B2C segments. Prior to joining Amazon, Sreeram led marketing for Xiaomi in India.
Citykart appoints Ritesh Rathi as President & COO
Rathi last served as Senior Vice President of Walmart
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 3:14 PM | 2 min read
Citykart, a retailers focusing on family fashion retail in Tier-II, Tier-III and Tier IV towns North and East India, has appointed Ritesh Rathi as its President and COO. Ritesh joined Citykart in February 2023 and will oversee the Strategy, Retail Operations, HR, Marketing, Supply Chain Technology and overall Growth of the business.
With more than 2 decades of business experience in retail, manufacturing, banking, and financial services, Ritesh has been associated with multiple globally distinguished organizations, including Walmart India, where he last served as Senior Vice President. Ritesh joined Walmart India in 2008 and was one of the core team members responsible for setting up Walmart’s B2B vertical in India from scratch. During his 13-year stint at Walmart, Ritesh worked in various roles including operations, sales and digital transformation and has travelled multiple countries including USA, Brazil, South Africa and China to understand and gather best practices from retailers operating in those countries.
Ritesh is a Chartered Accountant registered with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and has also participated in various programs and courses related to Leadership, Diversity, Project Management and Analytics. He is also a mentor and advisor to multiple startups.
Sudhanshu Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Citykart, said, “We are pleased to welcome Ritesh Rathi onboard as Citykart’s President and COO. Citykart is focused on bridging the gap we found in Tier-II and Tier-III markets in the retail segment to cater to consumers’ growing expectations. Today, Citykart has grown into one of the leaders in the segment in India, with a presence in 76 cities. Ritesh’s in-depth understanding of retail and wholesale businesses in India and international markets will enable him to steer our business towards sustainable growth in the long run. Besides, his cross-functional exposure will make him a valuable asset to the team. We look forward to working with Ritesh and driving Citykart’s growth on all fronts.”
“Firstly, I am thrilled to join Citykart, which has registered phenomenal growth in a short period. Citykart has contributed significantly towards the growth and progress of the retail segment in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. I plan on working closely with the Citykart team to build the business further through a blend of innovation, technology, and customer-centricity. I look forward to working with the team to achieve our collective goals and make Citykart a retailer of choice of its customers” added Ritesh Rathi.
Tejash Kothari elevated as Head of Marketing at BBC News
He was earlier Marketing Manager, Asia Pacific
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 2:47 PM | 1 min read
Tejash Kothari has been elevated as Head of Marketing at BBC News. In his new role, Kothari will be leading the trade and consumer marketing for BBC News, CBeebies and WorldService languages. Kothari was earlier Marketing Manager, Asia Pacific.
Kothari shared the news on his LinkedIn profile.
Before joining, BBC News, Kothari was with DNA as Associate Vice President Marketing.
Pizza Hut India's Neha joins global team, Aanandita Datta named new CMO
Neha has been elevated to Pizza Hut Global team as Senior Director, Marketing. She will be relocating to Dallas
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 2:42 PM | 3 min read
Pizza Hut India has announced the appointment of Aanandita Datta as Chief Marketing Officer. Aanandita will be working closely with Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent. She will oversee all aspects of marketing and branding, with the core objective of transforming Pizza Hut into a ‘Younger and Everyday’ brand by making Pizza Hut pizzas accessible to a much wider and younger audience. The brand plans to achieve this by expanding into new markets, ensuring great value, launching disruptive products and implementing distinctive marketing initiatives.
A marketing veteran with close to 17 years of experience, Aanandita was previously designated as Global Brand Director, Unilever, based out of Netherlands. She played a defining role in driving Global Brand Equity, Brand Purpose and Positioning, Core Strategy, Innovation Road Map and Communication Development across developed and emerging markets.
Pizza Hut’s current Chief Marketing Officer, Neha, has meanwhile been elevated to the Pizza Hut Global team as Senior Director, Marketing, and will be relocating to Dallas.
Aanandita has previously worked with leading Consumer goods firms, managing globally renowned brands such as Lipton, Kissan, Taaza at Unilever alongwith Corporate brand Unilever, Horlicks and Sensodyne at Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Health Care and Whirlpool Refrigerators.
Speaking on the appointment, Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent, said, “Indian consumers today are highly globalised in their outlook and preferences, yet rooted in Indian tastes and traditions. Aanandita’s unique career trajectory which combines rich international experience and diverse domestic work profile, is therefore a perfect match for us. As we undertake rapid expansion and transform towards becoming a ‘Younger and Everyday’ brand in India, Aanandita’s expertise of managing high-level marquee brands will be instrumental in steering Pizza Hut India in the right direction. We welcome her to the Pizza Hut family and look forward to her contribution in further strengthening our position as India’s most loved and trusted pizza brand.”
Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India added, “India is one of the most interesting markets in the world today, and our young demographic opens up brands to endless possibilities and experimentation. I have been following Pizza Hut’s trajectory in India and what the brand has achieved in the last three years, despite the pandemic, is commendable. With a focus on technology, expansion, disruptive products, value pricing and distinctive communication, I believe Pizza Hut is already on the right path. I am excited to work with the incredibly talented team here and continue to uphold our promise of Dil Khol Ke Delivering.”
Pizza Hut crossed the 700th store milestone in India last year, expanding its presence to over 80 new cities. The company continues to introduce innovative products such as the Momo Mia Pizza and its sequel, the Cheezy Momo Mia, as well as its Flavour Fun range starting at just Rs 79* in order to appeal to the younger generation. The company had earlier unveiled its bold new brand platform, ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ which promises to offer Dil Satisfying Pizzas at Dil Satisfying Value, blanketed in Pizza Hut’s warm and friendly customer service, an easy, hassle-free ordering experience, and the assurance of ‘Trust in Every Bite’.
Zomato’s Aman Priyadarshi joins Sequoia-backed Kenko Health
Priyadarshi was earlier Dining Business Head at Zomato
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 11:58 AM | 1 min read
Kenko has made a strategic addition to its senior leadership by roping in Aman Priyadarshi as Head of Product.
Priyadarshi, who previously held the role of Dining Business Head at Zomato, brings over a decade of diverse experience in solving problems for tech, business and strategy at multiple large-scale start-ups.
During his time at Zomato, he helped establish and scale their online food delivery business in Istanbul, Turkey.
In his new role at Kenko, Aman will spearhead the company's product strategy and manage their entire product suite, with a key focus on growth and innovation. He will also play a critical role in introducing new products to their portfolio.
Aman was seen gearing up for this new challenge in a LinkedIn post. Expressing his excitement, Aman stated that the new role represents his most complex challenge yet, but also the one with the greatest potential for impact.
Pawan Sarda moves out of Wingreens
He joined as Group CMO and Head of D2C in July last year
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 7, 2023 11:29 AM | 1 min read
Pawan Sarda has stepped down as Wingreens as Group CMO and Head of D2C.
He had joined the company in July last year after moving out of Future Group.
Sarda has earlier worked with Tata Housing as Head-Marketing and Product Development.
