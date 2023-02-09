Fiat India Automobiles names Rajesh Khatri as President & CEO

Pizza Hut India has announced the appointment of Aanandita Datta as Chief Marketing Officer. Aanandita will be working closely with Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent. She will oversee all aspects of marketing and branding, with the core objective of transforming Pizza Hut into a ‘Younger and Everyday’ brand by making Pizza Hut pizzas accessible to a much wider and younger audience. The brand plans to achieve this by expanding into new markets, ensuring great value, launching disruptive products and implementing distinctive marketing initiatives.

A marketing veteran with close to 17 years of experience, Aanandita was previously designated as Global Brand Director, Unilever, based out of Netherlands. She played a defining role in driving Global Brand Equity, Brand Purpose and Positioning, Core Strategy, Innovation Road Map and Communication Development across developed and emerging markets.

Pizza Hut’s current Chief Marketing Officer, Neha, has meanwhile been elevated to the Pizza Hut Global team as Senior Director, Marketing, and will be relocating to Dallas.

Aanandita has previously worked with leading Consumer goods firms, managing globally renowned brands such as Lipton, Kissan, Taaza at Unilever alongwith Corporate brand Unilever, Horlicks and Sensodyne at Glaxo SmithKline Consumer Health Care and Whirlpool Refrigerators.

Speaking on the appointment, Merrill Pereyra, Managing Director, Pizza Hut Indian Subcontinent, said, “Indian consumers today are highly globalised in their outlook and preferences, yet rooted in Indian tastes and traditions. Aanandita’s unique career trajectory which combines rich international experience and diverse domestic work profile, is therefore a perfect match for us. As we undertake rapid expansion and transform towards becoming a ‘Younger and Everyday’ brand in India, Aanandita’s expertise of managing high-level marquee brands will be instrumental in steering Pizza Hut India in the right direction. We welcome her to the Pizza Hut family and look forward to her contribution in further strengthening our position as India’s most loved and trusted pizza brand.”

Aanandita Datta, Chief Marketing Officer, Pizza Hut India added, “India is one of the most interesting markets in the world today, and our young demographic opens up brands to endless possibilities and experimentation. I have been following Pizza Hut’s trajectory in India and what the brand has achieved in the last three years, despite the pandemic, is commendable. With a focus on technology, expansion, disruptive products, value pricing and distinctive communication, I believe Pizza Hut is already on the right path. I am excited to work with the incredibly talented team here and continue to uphold our promise of Dil Khol Ke Delivering.”

Pizza Hut crossed the 700th store milestone in India last year, expanding its presence to over 80 new cities. The company continues to introduce innovative products such as the Momo Mia Pizza and its sequel, the Cheezy Momo Mia, as well as its Flavour Fun range starting at just Rs 79* in order to appeal to the younger generation. The company had earlier unveiled its bold new brand platform, ‘Dil Khol Ke Delivering’ which promises to offer Dil Satisfying Pizzas at Dil Satisfying Value, blanketed in Pizza Hut’s warm and friendly customer service, an easy, hassle-free ordering experience, and the assurance of ‘Trust in Every Bite’.