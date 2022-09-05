Edelweiss Wealth Management appoints Sujay K Rachh as Head of Marketing

Rachh has nearly two decades of experience in the communication industry

Edelweiss Wealth Management appoints Sujay K Rachh as its Head of Marketing.

Rachh will direct the financial major’s strategic marketing activities for business growth. As a part of the executive leadership team, he will be responsible for overseeing the execution of Edelweiss Wealth Management’s marketing strategy.

While announcing the appointment, Rahul Jain – President and Head Personal Wealth, Edelweiss Wealth Management stated, “Sujay’s entry marks a new chapter in our business journey. He brings with him a wealth of experience and will elevate Edelweiss Wealth Management’s business framework. We are in an interesting phase of growth and are confident that he will contribute towards our mission to create and position a comprehensive wealth management platform of the future.”

“Edelweiss Wealth Management is a dynamic organisation with some of the most skilled professionals in the industry. I am excited to blend my experience and skills with the team to create a robust business legacy. I look forward to navigating and building the organisation of the future by implementing sustainable marketing strategies to strengthen the company’s sturdy business fundamentals,” said Rachh.

