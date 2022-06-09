Dipika Kaura joins Network18 as Editor, Standards & Practices

Kaura has worked with the network earlier as well in several different capacities

Seasoned media professional Dipika Kaura has joined Network18 Group as Editor (Standards & Practices).

She was Executive Editor and Head of Desk at CNN-News18 before she left the group in 2020. She was also the founder member of CNN-News18 in 2005 and its sister channel CNBCTV18 many years before that.

Kaura will be closely working with both input and output teams at CNN-News18.

She will work towards raising the editorial standards of the news channel, which has occupied the leadership position in English TV news genre for the past few weeks.

With her wide newsroom exposure and experience, Kaura will add to the editorial gravitas of the channel. All reporters’ enterprise stories will be vetted by her before they go on air.

Commenting on this, Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN News18 said, “We are extremely glad to have a news veteran like Dipika back on board with us as Editor (Standards & Practices), Network18. Being No.1 also comes with a great deal of responsibility. Dipika will ensure that our enterprise stories live up to the standards and practices of the CNN brand. She will also work closely with our input and output teams to ensure the requisite checks and balances are built into our stories and shows. We take the Number 1 position with a great deal of responsibility. And Dipika will add the required heft that comes along with being market leader”

Speaking on this movement, Dipika Kaura, Editor (Standards & Practices), Network18 said "Network18 has been my professional home for 25+ years, so it’s a happy homecoming for me. I look forward to my new role, ensuring an editorial balance in CNN-News18's news coverage."

