Debanjali Sengupta is Country Head for Shell Lubricants India

She succeeds Raman Ojha, who has moved on to take over as Vice President - Global Head (Construction & Roads)

Shell India has appointed Debanjali Sengupta as Country Head of Shell Lubricants India, starting 1st August 2021. She succeeds Raman Ojha, who has moved on to take over as Vice President - Global Head (Construction & Roads).

Post joining Shell India in 2005 as part of the New Market Entry team, Debanjali has aced many global and local assignments as a frontline leader at the company andwas chosen to join an elite group of strategists in their Group Strategy team at London. At Shell, she has successfully fulfilled several roles - as the Head of Sales & Operations at Shell India, Retail, Global Strategy, Manager of Non-Fuels Business and Global Business Head of Vehicle Care at Shell Mobility. Debanjali is also Shell’s nominated Director in Punjab Renewable Energy Systems Pvt. Ltd., carrying forward the low carbon mandate of Shell in India.

With over 20 years of industry experience as a seasoned leader across industries, business cycles and markets, her focus as the country Head will be on leading Shell Lubricants through sustainable pathways in support of the nation’s ongoing energy transition.

Raman Ojha, Vice President - Global Head (Construction & Roads), Shell,said, “It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Debanjali to this new role. I am very confident that our best years are ahead of us. Her extensive knowledge about the business and understanding of our customers will surely lead to conducive growth and greater innovative quality offerings for our partners and customers.”

Speaking about her appointment, Ms Sengupta added, “I am excited to step into this new position which comes after an already incredible 16 years at Shell. The Indian market is the 3rd largest lubricants market in the world, and we believe that we will be able to achieve a successful growth trajectory with our consumer-centric approach. I look forward to bringing in a fresh and innovative business perspective to Shell Lubricants India whilst achieving new heights and benchmarks with this extraordinary team.”

Prior to joining Shell, Debanjali has worked in Tata Motors in the Domestic as well as International Business. She is an Economics Postgraduate and MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIMC). Debanjali is married to her batchmate Vikram who is an Investment Banker turned serial Entrepreneur, and they have a daughter Vedika.

When she is not working, Debanjali loves to travel and cook to both energise and centre herself. She is also passionate about creating equal opportunities for women by actively working in areas of girl child education, women empowerment and financial independence.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)