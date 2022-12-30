DDB Mudra Group names Menaka Menon as National Strategy Head
Nitin Pradhan appointed Creative Head – South
DDB Mudra Group has onboarded Menaka Menon (National Strategy Head) and Nitin Pradhan (Creative Head – South).
Menon started her journey in advertising in account management and eventually moved to other marketing roles. She has also spent time in media, consulting and social sectors, all of which have contributed to her unique perspective on culture and consumer behaviour. A MICAn, Menaka has previously worked with FCB, JWT and Leo Burnett. Her diverse portfolio included brands such as ITC foods, Amazon, HUL, Star Network.
Pradhan has 20+ years of experience and has worked on campaigns such as the Masalas of India for Maggi noodles, Make My Trip’s ‘MMT Assured’ campaign and brands such as Samsung, Tata Sky, KBC and Sony Network. His last stint was with Cheil India with previous experiences at Ogilvy, McCann, Publicis Groupe and Leo Burnett. Nitin is also a filmmaker, having directed popular films for Truecaller and the Government of India.
Talking about the senior appointments, Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “Bernbach had said that creativity is the most powerful force in business. And those words form the core of what we're trying to build at the DDB Mudra Group. But how strong the force of creativity is, depends on the talent that wields it and leads it. In Menaka and Nitin, we found strong leaders and wielders of this force. I look forward to working with them and creating some really exciting work on some of our biggest brands.”
Commenting on her new role, Menon said, “DDB Mudra Group is at an exciting juncture, having created beautiful and impactful work, with a clear focus on building on the same. I look forward to being part of a stellar team working towards a shared mission and bringing in a fresh perspective to work.”
Pradhan added, “The vision of making DDB Mudra, the integrated agency of choice in the industry is something that inspired me to take up the South creative mandate. The Bengaluru office has recently proven its intent to push creative boundaries with mainline campaigns on BGMI and Indeed. And given the vast portfolio of brands that it has across categories, I’m quite excited to partner the team in its new phase of growth, where creativity will have a more central role to play.”
HPCL gets Amit Garg as Director of Marketing
He was previously the Executive Director of Renewable Energy at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 3:32 PM | 1 min read
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has announced the appointment of Amit Garg as Director of Marketing. Garg was previously the Executive Director of Renewable Energy at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.
Garg is a veteran in the Oil and Gas sector, having served 35 years across various Indian markets. He led Indraprastha Gas Ltd as a whole-time director from 2019 to 2021.
He has a background in electronics and marketing.
Advertising & marketing world highlights: Exits in 2022
A recap of the significant people movements in the creative and marketing sphere
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 28, 2022 8:55 AM | 5 min read
The advertising and marketing world saw a significant number of people movements throughout 2022. While some leaders moved on to pursue other interests, others took up more challenging roles in the domain.
With a major churn in consumer habits and patterns, the role of these creative and marketing heads has become greater than ever.
We take a look at some of these exits and where these leaders are headed to.
After a 15-year stint at Endemol Shine India, Abhishek Rege decided to step down from his role as CEO in June. He joined Endemol in 2007 as Head of Commercial and Legal and was elevated as Chief Operating Officer in 2012, and later as Chief Executive Officer in 2017. He has since then led the company to great heights delivering multi-fold growth for the company. Rege has been successful in leveraging comprehensive markets and industry knowledge to ensure high-momentum business growth, build a high-performance team and forecast future business needs.
The CEO of GroupM MENA, Ravi Rao, stepped down in July after a stint of more than three years. Rao had joined GroupM MENA from Mindshare MENA where he was the CEO. Prior to that he was the Chief Client Officer at the agency for nine months.
After a 15-year stint, Jigar Rambhia stepped down as National Director and Head of Sports Business at Wavemaker - GroupM in July. He joined Wavemaker in 2007 as Business Director and headed the IPL media planning and buying team since its launch in 2008. He was also the head of the ICC media planning and buying teams for the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy and ICC T20 World Cup. Rambhia has now joined Sporjo, a sports ed-tech start-up, as COO.
Tista Sen of Wunderman Thompson quit the agency after a two-decade-long association. She stepped down as Regional Creative Director in November 2022. Sen is the brain behind Lux’s ‘The Soap with a Lump’ campaign, which has won several accolades. She has been involved with the largest brands in India like Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline, ITC, Godrej, Vedanta, Mutual Funds of India and many others.
Essence APAC CEO T Gangadhar (“Gangs”) stepped down from his position after a four-year long stint with the agency in May 2022. He was appointed CEO of APAC during the pandemic in September 2020. Succeeding Global CEO Kyoko Matsushita who previously served as APAC CEO, Gangs was responsible for driving client-centric innovation in data, analytics, and technology, as well as business growth and company culture across the region. Based out of Mumbai, Gangs has worked closely with the global and APAC leadership team.
Narayan Devanathan announced in June that he would be moving on from the role of Chief Client Officer (CCO) at Dentsu India, ending his 11-year-long stint with the network. Devanathan said he would steer his career path into a new journey and pursue his interests outside the advertising industry.
Russell Barrett, CEO and CCO BBH India, announced in December that he will be moving on from the agency to pursue other opportunities. Barrett has been with BBH for 12 years and has been instrumental in making BBH India one of the most sought-after creative agencies, winning several accolades including Cannes Lions, One Show Pencils, Andy’s, Spikes, D&ADs and London Internationals.
Gurjot Shah Singh, Executive Vice President, Media at Isobar India, quit Dentsu in July. Singh was with the company for more than eight years. He was elevated in March soon after Dentsu Creative Group India centralized its digital media services across all its agencies and capabilities under the Isobar India group. Prior to that, Singh was the Executive Vice President and National Media Head at Dentsu Webchutney.
Chief Marketing Officer of Aditya Birla Capital Ajay Kakar has announced his retirement. Kakar’s last day in the company was October 31, 2022. Kakar joined Aditya Birla Capital in February 2008. Prior to this, he was working with Reliance Capital and Ogilvy.
Kashyap Gala, the Marketing Director at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, quit the organisation in November. At Johnson & Johnson, he headed femcare and oral care portfolios, and the entire gamut of brand and P&L ownership. In his 11 years at the company, he managed the largest profile for J&J's India business. Gala has now joined the Indian adhesives giant Pidilite Industries as Senior Vice President. As SVP at Pidilite, he is in charge of scaling up the business with complete P&L ownership. Gala was associated with Colgate Palmolive and Perfetti Van Melle before joining Johnson & Johnson.
Smita Murarka stepped down as the CMO of Duroflex early this month. Her move comes after a stint of nearly 3 years. Murarka joined Duroflex in February 2020 as VP-Marketing and eCommerce. She has over 19 years of experience in building brands.
Pallavi Chakravarti
Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head, West, DDB Mudra, put in her papers after a year-and-half-long stint at the agency. Chakravarti joined DDB Mudra in May 2021 from Taproot Dentsu where she led the creative function for the Mumbai office as Executive Creative Director.
Ajit Varghese moves on from ShareChat as its Chief Commercial Officer
Media reports say that he is set to leave the company in January 2023
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 7:37 PM | 2 min read
Ajit Varghese has resigned from Bangalore-based social media company ShareChat as its Chief Commercial Officer. Varghese shared the news of his resignation on LinkedIn:
As we near the end of 2022, wanted to share with all of you that I am stepping down from ShareChat as the Chief Commercial Officer. An excellent 2 year stint with immense learning, 7X growth, setting up/ expanding revenue, marketing and partnership team by 10X, working collaboratively with a great young cross functional team in content, product and tech vertical, 1000+ advertisers on the platform, the confidence from founders to dream big and play long term, opportunity and patience from clients and agencies to work closely to establish new ecosystem of being no.1 player in the “short video space” (esp post the TikTok ban in India), leverage space of “language audience” of India and creating a new space of “mass market influencer marketing”
Strongly believe that the Phase I ambition that we set out 2yrs back has been achieved and now we have a rock solid team across agencies, clients and SMB to take over the mantle to drive the Phase II of revenue scale up
Over the period I had immense pleasure to work extremely passionate and entrepreneurial youngsters, form new connections, evolve new ways of working, have new learnings (considering my previous 25yrs has been in agency life and I came back to India after 8yrs in global stint), establishing new streams of business for brands to connect with consumers, test newer approaches in marketing, establishing the biggest audio chatrooms opportunity for entertainment sector and brands, etc etc
I wouldn’t have wanted to miss this and have it any other way in last 2yrs. Joined when the valuation was 650m and now at 5bn. Feeling blessed and lucky to have been at the right place, right time. Wishing all the ShareChatians onwards and upwards as I move on to my moon shot.
Varghese joined Sharechat in December 2020. Prior to that, he was the Global President at Wavemaker, a WPP-group global media network. Known among the world’s top 5 media networks with clients ranging from industry giants like Vodafone, L’Oreal, Huawei, IKEA, Paramount Pictures, Chanel, Xerox, Netflix, Chevron, Beiersdorf, and Tiffany. Media reports say that he is set to leave the company in January 2023.
At ShareChat, he played a pivotal role in expanding and strengthening the platform's revenue efforts and building a robust monetisation approach. He also spearheaded its marketing functions to be inclined towards brand elevation and business centricity.
Messagebyte Technologies ropes in Tejwant Singh Lamba to head Enterprise Business
Lamba will operate in the capacity of an independent director in the organisation
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 4:40 PM | 1 min read
Delhi-based telecommunications firm Messagebyte Technologies has onboarded Serial Entrepreneur Tejwant Singh Lamba as their head of enterprise business in the capacity of an independent director in their organisation.
According to a spoke person in the organisation, this stands to be a pattern-breaking step in the enterprise communications and messaging industry, where the exchanges of key manpower and top management are seen usually among a very close-knit circle of top 30-40 Telemarketers.
The CEO, Saurabh Pathak quoted "Being an industry hit severely by regular shifts of customer loyalty and having a very narrow gap for profit margins, it seemed important to break the ease with which client loyalty is regularly misused by certain key players, causing damages to both the enterprise and the telemarketers, also not allowing new innovations and policy level integrations to travel down the pipe. Having 20 + year experience of in building brands, we expect Lamba to introduce a culture of pricing awareness and scalable technology acceptance among the new-gen businesses these days. "
On his appointment as Head Of Enterprise business, Lamba said, "Message Byte innings will be my debut in the T20 era world of building brands, businesses & customers via new age cutting edge software solutions, web3 & blockchain."
Pallavi Chakravarti of DDB Mudra moves on
Chakravarti, Creative Head, West, joined DDB Mudra in May 2021 from Taproot Dentsu
By Neeta Nair | Dec 28, 2022 9:05 AM | 1 min read
exchange4media has learned from reliable sources that Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head, West, DDB Mudra, has put in her papers after a year-and-half-long stint at the agency. Chakravarti joined DDB Mudra in May 2021 from Taproot Dentsu where she led the creative function for the Mumbai office as Executive Creative Director.
DDB Mudra has confirmed the development while Chakravarti was unavailable for comment. Not much is known about her next move. In a career spanning over 17 years, Chakravarti has been instrumental in building effective brand campaigns across categories. She has worked with brands like Stayfree, Facebook, Airtel, Parle, Uber, Pepsi and Times of India among others. Previously, she has worked with Saatchi & Saatchi, JWT and Grey.
The DDB Mudra Group is a marketing and creative services group in India, part of the DDB Worldwide Group. It offers capabilities from brand strategy, campaign design, experience design, digital strategy, content solutions, media planning and buying, analytics and reporting to shopper marketing, through agency brands –DDB Mudra, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Interbrand, Track, Mudramax and TracyLocke.
GroupM elevates Navin Khemka as CEO of EssenceMediacom, S Asia
Sonali Malaviya named Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 2:12 PM | 3 min read
Following GroupM’s announcement of a global merger of Essence and MediaCom to form EssenceMediacom earlier this year, GroupM India has announced the elevations of Navin Khemka as CEO and Sonali Malaviya as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for EssenceMediacom South Asia. Both will drive the integration of the digital and data-driven DNA of Essence with MediaCom's multichannel, audience planning and strategic media expertise, facilitating client growth globally through an agile response to an ever-evolving media landscape.
Prasanth Kumar, CEO - GroupM South Asia said, “Both Navin and Sonali are inspirational leaders and under their leadership for MediaCom and Essence, they have been consistent in their efforts for the transformation of agency businesses. With both agencies coming together we all are very excited and confident that we will continue to strengthen our client relationships and continue to focus on our people and capabilities. I congratulate both Navin and Sonali on their new roles and I am certain that this will be a formidable force in bringing some of the best work for our clients.”
Rupert McPetrie, CEO – EssenceMediacom APAC said: “The appointment of Navin as CEO and Sonali as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer for EssenceMediacom South Asia provides us with very strong leadership and direction as we build our new agency of the future and transform the work we do for our clients. Both have a great track record, both have a firm belief in putting people first, and together will bring new growth to our client's businesses.”
On his elevation, Navin Khemka, CEO - EssenceMediacom South Asia said, “I am looking forward to this transformational role for leading the merged agency of Essence and MediaCom. With our best-in-class data and digital-led solutions, I am confident that we will be able to future-proof our talent and offer new services. Thanks to all our clients for their continued trust and partnership. Our clients can now look forward to the sophistication from EssenceMediacom that is required to succeed in the new era.”
Navin has over 25 years of experience across networks, working on most aspirational brands. In his previous roles in GroupM, Navin was part of a Mindshare team and was also actively involved in the merger of Maxus & MEC to form Wavemaker, ensuring a seamless transition of people, cultures & clients. Under his leadership in the past four years, MediaCom has scaled new heights.
Sonali Malaviya, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer - EssenceMediacom South Asia said, “Clients today expect media to be at the frontline of transformation - delivering rapid, scalable business change in an era of new possibilities. Every day platforms evolve, creators emerge, and communities are formed. A flywheel of change is being powered at the intersection of consumers, content, and technology. I am looking forward to partnering with our highly talented teams and driving that change & achieving growth and transformation in a way that serves our consumers and clients - it is the best time to work in media.”
Sonali has over 20 years of experience in management and media across industries and markets, including senior roles at Mindshare, PHD and MediaCom in multiple markets. She came back to the GroupM family in 2018 where she was leading the agency’s Google business in India and Southeast Asia as Senior Vice President, Client Services. In 2021, Sonali was elevated to MD of Essence India.
Both Navin and Sonali will be based out of Gurgaon and while Navin will report to Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia and Rupert McPetrie, CEO – EssenceMediacom APAC, and Sonali will report into Navin. Both will continue to be a part of GroupM South Asia Exco.
Amar Ujala Group names Najeeb Siddiqui as Head Sales West & Rest of Metros
Siddiqui has over 22 years of experience in Sales & Marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Amar Ujala Group has appointed Najeeb Siddiqui as Head Sales West and Rest of Metros. He holds more than 22 years of experience in Sales, Marketing and has expertise in non-traditional revenue generation (concept selling).
“I am excited to start this new chapter of my professional career with Amar Ujala Group’s Business Solutions verticals . I look forward to working closely with the senior leadership team to create a robust business path for the company in their new phase. as the company has always had a powerful ecosystem of talent and technology to deliver large scale and quality projects apart from BAU,” he said.
Siddiqui started his career with BCCL and later joined Mid-Day Multimedia Ltd. He has also worked with Jagran18 Publications, DB Corp Ltd. where he worked for more than a decade. His last association, before Joining Amar Ujala, was with Rajasthan Patrika Group as Vice President, where he was instrumental in driving the Sales and Brand solutions strategies.
