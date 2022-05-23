BYJU'S ropes in Jiten Mahendra as Vice President & Head Marketing

Prior to joining the ed-tech platform, Mahendra was SVP – Marketing at The Landmark Group

Updated: May 23, 2022 9:16 AM  | 1 min read
Jiten Mahendra

Jiten Mahendra has joined BYJU'S as Vice President & Head Marketing. 

Mahendra confirmed the development through his LinkedIn post that says, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Vice President- Marketing atBYJU’s!”

Prior to joining the ed-tech platform, he was the SVP – Marketing at The Landmark Group. Mahendra was associated with the company for more than 12 years.

He has previously been associated with organizations like Mahindra & Mahindra, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Zydus Cadila, Unilever and Sphinx Creative Communications.

