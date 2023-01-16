Binodan Sarma joins DDB Mudra Group as Head of Digital – North

Ipsos has appointed Valerie Vezinhet as Chief People Officer and Michel Guidi as Chief Operating Officer.

Vezinhet will work closely with Ben Page and the Executive Committee to support the Ipsos 2025 Growth Plan. She will be focusing on leadership development and behaviours, our employee experience and all-round HR excellence. Since 2017, Valerie has been Head of Human Capital France & Francophone Africa in PWC. She joined SAP in 2011 as HR Leader in France and then Northern Europe, supporting the business transformation. In 2000, Valerie joined Accenture to set up and support the growth of Avanade, a joint venture with Microsoft.

The other key role is the new Chief Operating Officer role. Here Michel Guidi will oversee Ipsos’ Technology Platform, all Operations and Data Collection, and IT. He will focus on implementing a digital strategy that supports the business, enhancing client delivery and operations performance through increased speed and efficiency.

Prior to this, he was Vice-President Operations at data collection pioneer Ciao.

Ben Page, Ipsos CEO, commented “The addition of Michel and Valerie, two senior leaders with recognized expertise as part of Ipsos’ core executive team, is an important step in the execution of our 2025 Growth Plan and our ambition to combine both the best people and best technology together in making a difference for our clients.”