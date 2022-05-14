Bumble launches new OOH campaign in India

As part of its integrated campaign ‘You’ve Got This', Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, has launched a new out-of-home (OOH) campaign in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune.

The campaign is aimed at encouraging single Indians to shed their inhibitions and embrace their authentic selves, in order to take charge of their dating journeys in 2022.



The latest OOH campaign takes a localised look at dating culture, tackling dating dilemmas in a relatable manner, featuring various taglines such as “What if they hit me with “aur batao”? Maybe they’re just a good listener” and “What if they are too shohoj shorol? One of you has to be, na?”

Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said, “Our latest OOH campaign is an extension of our integrated campaign ‘You’ve Got This’ which aims to encourage daters to shed their inhibitions and embrace their dating journeys. So go out there and make the best first moves of your lives, you’ve got this and Bumble’s got your back.”

