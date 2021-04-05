Times Network bags 22 awards at enba 2020; MK Anand adjudged CEO of the Year

Times Network has been conferred top honours across categories at the recently concluded 13th Exchange4media News Broadcasting Awards (ENBA) 2020. Celebrating the best of best in the Indian news broadcast industry and recognising the tremendous work done by News channels during the pandemic year, enba 2020 felicitated broadcast players India Today, Aaj Tak, CNBC-TV18, ABP News, Zee Media Corporation among others with awards besides Times Network.

With 22 key wins at enba 2020, Times Network was recognized for its work in the News space during the unprecedented pandemic hit year and was feted for its public interest campaigns which raised awareness against misinformation related to COVID-19. Times Network’s MD & CEO, MK Anand was conferred 'CEO of the Year', honouring and recognizing his able leadership under which the network witnessed a transformative growth and set new benchmarks in the broadcast ecosystem. With an intensive focus on advisories and guidance for viewers, two of Times Network's initiatives - Pac Man Says, Stay Home. Stay Safe and Flatten the Curve - have won ENBA for 'Best Channel/ Program Promo' for their messages of safety and caution during the pandemic. The network’s pathbreaking initiative, Fighting Fear with Facts won 'Best Campaign for Social Cause', for its efforts to address growing misinformation about the pandemic. The network that always prioritized the safety and well-being of its employees, rose to the occasion, and earned the special award for 'New Processes for Employee Safety During COVID-19'.

In a proud moment, TIMES NOW, the news channel that stands for credibility and unbiased news and reportage, won the title of 'News Channel of the Year - English' for its comprehensive and balanced coverage of the pandemic and other simmering issues of the day. Navika Kumar, Group Editor - Politics, Times Network bagged honours for 'Best Anchor' in English, while her show, ‘Frankly Speaking’, was named the 'Best Talk Show'. Moreover, ENBA confirmed TIMES NOW as the undisputed leader of the primetime news in English, ruling the entire band from 6 pm till midnight. TIMES NOW dominated the primetime category with awards including 'Best Early Primetime Show' for BluePrint Explosive Exclusive, while India Upfront and NewsHour@9 got felicitated for being the 'Best Primetime Show', NewsHour@10 Agenda for 'Best Late Primetime Show'. The channel also won the 'Best In-depth Series' award for Tales of Valour, the multi-part documentary series on India's military history and the sacrifice that has gone into guarding the country’s borders.

Commenting on the wins, MK Anand, MD & CEO, Times Network said, “We are honoured and proud to receive these recognitions and thank enba for acknowledging our efforts. 2020 was a challenging year for news broadcasters to say the least, with the category being severely tested not just by the pandemic but several disruptive events through the year including the infamous TRP scam. Amidst all the adversity, our best-in-class news brands stood tall and were able to lead the market on the back of impeccable standards of integrity, purpose driven reportage, differentiated content and digital innovations that reshaped and reimagined the genre. A testament to the agility, integrity and resilience, these awards further add to our zest as we continue to bring trusted, reliable, high impact and uninterrupted news to our viewers.”

Mirror NOW, the channel that ‘Fights for You’ and focuses on issues that affect people’s lives, bagged 9 awards for its excellent reporting of significant issues and for going above and beyond in carrying out their duties. From The Urban Debate's win for 'Best Current Affairs Programme' to the 'Best Coverage on Social Issues' for Mirror NOW's approach to mental health, the awards underscored the importance of covering issues that truly impact people. Mirror NOW also won recognition for its commitment to reporting from the ground during difficult circumstances. Wins on this front included 'Best News Videos' for its footage of the Delhi riots and 'Best News Coverage (National)' for its multi-city expose on shortage of available beds for COVID-19 patients. The award for 'Best Coverage on Social Issues' for 'Let's Find Tarun', a show and subsequent campaign about the story of an autistic teenager missing for over 90 days. The show raised awareness about autism and sought to amplify efforts to find the missing youngster.

Mirror NOW’s editorial team was also feted at the ENBA for their outstanding contributions. Santia Gora was awarded 'Best Continuing Coverage by a Reporter' for her efforts to shine light on the migrant crisis and Nitin Phadtare was named 'Best Videographer' for his efforts in covering the Sangli Floods. Ayushman Kumar was named 'Young Professional of the Year' for his contributions to the expose on hospital bed mismanagement and the Bihar elections and Alok Kumar was recognized for 'Best Reporting' for daringly continuing to report while in imminent danger in view of a gunman at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

