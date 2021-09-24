Nikunj Dalmia to be Managing Editor of ET NOW Swadesh

Times Network has named seasoned financial & business journalist, Nikunj Dalmia as the Managing Editor of its soon to be launched Hindi Business News Channel, ET NOW Swadesh. In his new role, Nikunj will lead all editorial decisions and oversee the management of the channel besides continuing his role as the Managing Editor of the Network’s English Business News Channel, ET NOW, where he hosts the shows, The Market and Closing Trades.

With over 2 decades of experience in tracking corporate India, government policies, domestic & global economies, Nikunj has witnessed some of the biggest financial events and has built a reputation of understanding the dynamics of the markets. One of India’s most renowned Business News anchor, Nikunj has gained the respect of the market voices, as well as the trust of viewers who tune in to his shows.

Commenting on the development, MK Anand, MD & CEO Times Network, “Nikunj is a Network stalwart and has played a pivotal role in nourishing and growing ETNOW since its inception. In the Indian Business Journalist community, he is peerless with a reputation built on in-depth knowledge of financial markets, businessesand micro & macro-economic trends. Nikunj has been instrumental in shaping and sustaining ETNOW’s market leadership. True to our motto, Rise With India, ETNOW has delivered breakthrough stories that has redefined the Indian economic landscape and is the preferred choice of the country’s top policy-makers, corporates and business news viewers. We are thrilled at the launch of our second Hindi news offering, ET NOW Swadesh and I am confident Nikunj will lead this new mandate to its glory and success, and further raise the bar for the Hindi Business News Category.”

Commenting on his new role, Nikunj Dalmia said, “I am really excited to take on this new mantle and look forward to working with a talented and determined team of journalists and crew. With a unique content offering that is focused on empowering viewers with the knowledge that will enable them to be part of India’s growth story, ET NOW Swadesh will sharply differentiate itself from other players in the Hindi Business News category.”

