Mirchi forays into the Middle East

Mirchi has announced the launch of its radio platform and solutions in UAE and Qatar.

“With Indians and South Asians comprising more than 50% of the UAE population, the Middle East is an extremely important and strategic market for the brand. Having established its stronghold in Dubai for over eight years, they are re-entering the market through a partnership with Suno FM - rebranding it to Mirchi 102.4 FM. Additionally, in Qatar, there is only one private FM station that caters to the quantum of Southeast Asian diaspora. Given this need-gap, Mirchi expands beyond the UAE and also forays into Qatar. Launching through a partnership with One FM, Mirchi will be known as Mirchione 89.6 FM in Qatar,” the company stated.

“Mirchi offers customized and unequalled content to its discerning audience, bringing music from India to their listeners in the Middle East along with Bollywood’s latest gossip, news and updates. That is not all! Mirchi’s most-sought out RJs will also bring some of their best shows like ‘Mirchi Murga’, ‘What the Farhan’, ‘Club Mirchi’ and more to the market. Further, for Mirchi’s rapidly growing digital and brand solutions businesses, this launch provides for an ideal outlet for Indian and well as local brands to reach a specific target audience in Dubai and Qatar,” it sated.

Commenting on the international expansion Prashant Panday, MD & CEO of Mirchi says, “The international radio industry is vast with immense potential, especially in the Middle East. This region houses a significant number of Indians and Southeast Asians – more than 50% of the population, who seek Hindi music and entertainment. While Dubai was a market where we enjoyed the pole position for years. Qatar, however, is a new market, with only one private station that addresses this demand. In the coming months, we also plan on entering Bahrain. Thus, leveraging our expertise, talent and extensive content library, we are excited to expand our reach in these three markets and look forward to entertaining our discerning consumers with some hot music and shows.”

Mirchi’s valuable partner in UAE, Director of Dolphin recording Studio LLC Kish Bandopadhyay says “We are absolutely delighted to announce our partnership with Mirchi, India’s premier music and entertainment brand, which is a sure trendsetter for innovation and excellence in the commercial radio space. We have no doubt that this strong alliance with Dolphin Studios, the oldest commercial radio broadcasters in the Gulf, will deliver a product that represents the best and most enjoyable listening experience.

Brij Bhalla – CEO Dolphin Recording Studio LLC shared ‘’We are delighted to partner with brand Mirchi and are keen on working on game changing strategies to establish a future leadership status within the UAE market. The all new fresh and unique sound of the station will make for exciting new content for our listeners. The program strategy will be aligned as per the brand MIRCHI personality for young and trendy. The station offers a CHR format for the city, playing non-stop music and entertainment to keep you hooked. We look forward to a fruitful relationship!’’

Supporting Mirchi’s launch in Qatar, Salem Fahad Al-Naemi says, “Marhaba FM is very glad to partner with India’s No1 Radio station and one of India’s largest media brand “Mirchi”. I am sure the people of Qatar will thoroughly enjoy the unique blend of Bollywood music and entertainment that Mirchi will bring to its listeners. I am supremely confident that Mirchi will become the one-stop solution for brands that target the biggest ex-pat community of the South Asian population in Qatar.”

This announcement comes at the heels of Mirchi’s expansion in MENA. Under its International expansion strategy Mirchi also plans to enter Bahrain this year, becoming the only private FM station in the market catering to the Southeast Asian diaspora.

