Yash & Radhika stress on the importance of healthy choices in TVC for Freedom Cooking Oil
‘Dhyaan se Lijiye’ campaign tells consumers to exercise caution while buying edible oil
Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil launched an advertising campaign, ‘Dhyaan se Lijiye’, with a key focus on the importance of making careful choices, particularly while buying Sunflower oil. The campaign with brand ambassadors Yash & Radhika by Freedom Cooking Oil is designed to sensitize the customers to purchase their preferred edible oil with caution and be sure of the quality of edible oil they consume. It has reached over 14 million+ views across the digital and other platforms.
The campaign revolves around brand ambassadors Yash and Radhika, who convey the core message of making thoughtful selection in refined sunflower oil. The portrayal of Radhika's character initially leaning towards cheap refined sunflower oil is smartly influenced by Yash towards the 100% pure sunflower oil brand – Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil. The Brand effectively communicates the campaign's central message: not all sunflower-themed oil pouches or yellow-coloured oil pouches contain authentic and pure sunflower oil. Imitated product packs closely resemble genuine ones, posing a risk to consumers who may unknowingly purchase fake oil pack. It's crucial to choose wisely, rely on the trusted brand from sunflower oil for your health.
The central idea of ‘Dhyaan se Lijiye’ aligns with Freedom Cooking Oil's ethos that even small choices can lead to significant transformations in one's health journey.
According to P Chandra Shekhara Reddy, Senior Vice-President of Sales & Marketing, Freedom Healthy Cooking Oil, said “Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils are known for the quality and trustworthiness in the cooking oil market. With our range of products known for the purity and health benefits, the brand has successfully established itself as a reliable choice for health-conscious consumers. The ‘Dhyaan se Lijiye’ campaign with our brand ambassadors the rocking couple ‘Yash & Radhika’ is an initiative to contribute to the health and wellness of consumers. Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, as brand leader in the category aims to inspire people to be cautious while picking the brand of sunflower oil. Consumers need to check the brand credentials and not be fooled by the use of yellow colour or an image of sunflower on the pack. They need to carefully check the brand name of their choice to be sure of the cooking oil being purchased. A mindful choice will help them prioritize health and be safe.”
Tennis player Sumit Nagal ties up with Gatorade
'This association comes to me at a pivotal time,' said Nagpal
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 2:02 PM | 2 min read
After coming across Tennis player Sumit Nagal’s heartfelt confession, Gatorade® came forward to support Sumit by welcoming him to the Gatorade® family with a 3-year association.
"With a vast history of supporting athletes across the world, Gatorade® has believed in enabling athletes to achieve peak performance. This move by Gatorade® underscores its commitment towards helping athletes. In addition, Sumit will be assisted on his recovery and nutrition needs under the guidance of a team of experts at the Gatorade® Sports Science Institute (GSSI). Gatorade® Sports Science Institute help athletes optimize their health and performance through research, innovation and education on hydration and nutrition science which is key element for sportspeople," said the brand.
Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Energy & Hydration, PepsiCo India adds on the association, “Gatorade has always believed in supporting sportspeople to achieve peak performance. Sumit is a role model for the new-gen athletes of India with his career being a true example of hard work and sweat that makes talent shine. As a brand that is dedicated to supporting athletes in removing barriers to sporting success, we are delighted to welcome Sumit to the Gatorade squad. We wish him the best as he represents the nation, and we hope to empower the next generation of athletes with this association as they continue to pursue their dreams.”
Tennis Player, Sumit Nagal said, “I am deeply moved and grateful to join hands with Gatorade. This association comes to me at a pivotal time, and I am thankful my hard work and passion is getting recognized and appreciated. With Gatorade by my side, I am sure I will reach new heights and give it my all both on and off the court.”
KRAFTON India teams up with Hardik Pandya
This collaboration will soon bring exclusive in-game items inspired by Hardik Pandya's style and personality
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 1:48 PM | 1 min read
BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI)has announced a new collaboration with cricketer Hardik Pandya.
This collaboration will soon bring exclusive in-game items inspired by Hardik Pandya's style and personality, such as outfits, helmets, skins, voice packs and cricket-themed emotes. BGMI players will be able to enjoy these items and express themselves in the game with Hardik Pandya's flair and charisma.
Sean Hyunil Sohn - CEO, KRAFTON India, expressed his enthusiasm on the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to launch this collaboration with Hardik Pandya. Embodying the spirit of grit, skill and survival, he is a dynamic force in the world of cricket, and his passion is something that BGMI players can relate to. This collaboration is a celebration of this shared spirit, and we're excited to bring a fusion of cricket and gaming to our players. We look forward to working with him and creating memorable moments for our players."
Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "I have always enjoyed seeing the passion and fire of BGMI players, which has made it one of the most unique and popular games in the country. I am excited to be part of the BGMI family and can’t wait to see the players sport their cricket-themed avatars, emotes, and gear.”
Our marketing budget is up by 15% this year: Shashank Srivastava, Maruti Suzuki
Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, talks marketing strategies and budgets on the 6th anniversary of the company's retail channel ARENA
By Aditi Gupta | Sep 21, 2023 1:41 PM | 3 min read
Maruti Suzuki has rolled out a campaign ‘Find Your Match’ for its young buyers on the sixth anniversary of its retail channel ARENA.
exchange4media caught up with Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, who shared the idea behind the campaign and how this time the marketing budget is close to around Rs 1,000 crore, 15% up from last year.
Tell us about the campaign ‘Find Your Match’. How was it conceived?
We have launched this campaign on the occasion of the 6th anniversary of ARENA channel which is the number one channel in the automotive space. We have reached over 7 million people in six years and add 1 million every year. The rate is one lakh a month. India has a growing economy and a lot of young buyers come into the buying space every year. ARENA is normally the place where younger people buy their first cars. So we thought we’ll have a campaign not just for the product but the entire channel with ‘Find Your Match’.
It is based on the research on what the buyers are really looking for when buying a car. It is not just about buying functionality that is transportation but also their lifestyle and aspirations. Cars enable them to socialise and it is also a status symbol in Indian context. Consumers have a relationship with their first car and we wanted to give them the good experience of buying the car through ARENA. It meets different requirements.”
What will be the marketing strategy for the campaign and the media mix?
We have realised that it has to be vernacular. Young buyers are consuming a lot of vernacular content. On TV and OTT, it is GEC that we are focusing on. For digital, we are spending almost 30 % of our overall spends. For ARENA anniversary we have especially used influencers.
What are the plans for the festive season? Will the marketing be any different from last time?
We are looking at vernacular in a big way. We’ll have 12 festive films in vernacular which we will run on GECs, OTT space and digital too. We ran one film in Malayalam during Onam. We have a whole calendar line-up with Navratra, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas, Lohri etc. We have 12 such films which we will run in the next few months largely in the TV/OTT space and digital as well.
What will be the marketing budget this time ?
We have the World Cup also this time so we will be rolling our campaigns there too. The budget has increased by 15 % over the last year. The annual budget for the marketing campaigns this year is close to about Rs 1000 crore.
Kareena Kapoor Khan turns 43: Brand Bebo goes big this year
From Tira to Tata Play, a look at all the brands endorsed by the actor
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 21, 2023 1:04 PM | 3 min read
With the release of the crime thriller ‘Jaane Jaan’, Kareena Kapoor Khan has created quite a stir in the showbiz. The Sujoy Ghosh-directed Netflix Original went live today, on her 43rd birthday.
From the fearless Geet in ‘Jab We Met’ to the regal Poo in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, Khan has etched her presence in Bollywood ever since she set foot in the glam industry. As one of the highest-paid actresses, Khan has a net worth of around Rs 485 crores today. She ranked 7th on the Indian Institute of Human Brand's survey on Power Couples (2022) along with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Khan has 10.9 million followers on Instagram as of this day.
But her cinematic journey is not the only facet that defines her. Most of her net worth is defined by the brands she endorses and is associated with.
For instance, her most recent association with Reliance-owned Tira Beauty made headlines. The brand roped in Kareena, Kiara Advani and Suhana Khan as the faces of its campaign. The campaign celebrates the role of beauty and how people use it to express themselves, including this star trio.
View this post on Instagram
MyTrident, the flagship home furnishing brand of Trident Group, also roped Khan in this year, as their brand ambassador during the launch of its Fall-Winter’23 collections.
View this post on Instagram
Warner Bros. Discovery in India launched a TVC this year, featuring Khan to promote its new network channels bundle including Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, TLC, Discovery Kids, Cartoon Network, Pogo, Eurosport, Discovery Turbo, CNN, Dtamil, Discovery Science, and Investigation Discovery.
View this post on Instagram
One of her longest-standing associations has been with sports apparel brand Puma, which has continued since 2020. Every time one decides to scroll through Bebo’s Instagram handle, a Puma collaboration is most likely to appear among the top posts!
View this post on Instagram
She has also time and again been seen on Tata Play Binge ads, alongside her husband. The ads generally take a quirky and humorous tone, that further leads to a massive engagement on social handles.
View this post on Instagram
Apart from mainstream endorsements, Khan has also collaborated with names like UNICEF, to spread awareness about the importance of education to children and the impact on their future. Her collaboration with GSK too, looked at ensuring kids are vaccinated against flu.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Among other brands in Khan’s list of brand associations are Berger Paints, Fizzy Goblet, Drools India, TOPS, Netmeds and Springfit Mattresses.
e4m Pitch Top 50 Brands 2023: Celebrating trailblazing brands in ‘Digital-First’ category
This category includes technology-driven brands that drive growth and business through digital capabilities
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 11:45 AM | 2 min read
The upcoming edition of e4m Pitch 50 Brands will be held on October 18 in Gurugram in the presence of top industry leaders and experts. The one-of-its-kind event is set to be a gala affair, bringing together the brightest minds and trailblazing brands from the advertising and marketing ecosystem.
From breakthrough technologies to groundbreaking strategies, the award night will honour top five brands across ten categories for their exemplary work. The 10 categories include - Bottom of the Pyramid, Challengers, Digital First, Evergreens, Impactful Debuts, Luxe, Newsmakers, Regionals, Resurgents and Social Contributors.
In this article, we will explore more about the ‘Digital First’ category that includes technology-driven brands, a technology product or a technology-enabled product. The brands under this category must have technology at the heart of the product or brand and must have a clearly-defined revenue stream. Digital-first brands are those that leverage technology and the digital landscape to create seamless, personalized experiences for their customers through innovation and data-driven insights.
In the fast-paced and evolving scenario that we live in today, the digital-first brands are characterized by their agility as they are quick to adapt to emerging technologies to enhance customer experiences. The ‘Digital First’ brands have the potential to leverage the power of data analytics and streamline their strategies and connect with their audience.
This year, the Advisory Board will be chaired by D Shivakumar, Operating Partner, Advent International, and Former Chairperson & Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo India. The other members include Anuja Mishra, CMO, Honasa (Mamaearth, BBlunt, The DermaCo, Aqualogica), Amal Kelshikar, Executive Director, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Ajay Gupte, Chief Executive Officer-South Asia, Wavemaker; Dheeraj Sinha, Managing Director, Leo Burnett; Poonam Kaul, Former CMO of Apple India; Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO, FCB Ulka India; Rahul Talwar, Chief Marketing Officer, Max Life Insurance; Sunil Suresh, CMO, Global Head of Marketing, Corp Comm, Loyalty & Business Head eCom, Air India; Sanjeev Jasani, COO, Cheil India and Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH.
In 2022, a total of four brands won under the ‘Digital First category. Lenskart, Nykaa, Pharmeasy and PhonePe took home the honours under this category for effectively embracing digital technologies and channels to engage with customers and drive business.
Hyundai Motor India posts 38% jump in ad spends in FY23
PAT saw an uptick of 63%
By Sohini Ganguly | Sep 21, 2023 8:44 AM | 2 min read
Hyundai Motor India posted a 37.6% jump in ad spends, in FY’23 as compared to FY’22. The company spent around Rs 491 crores in FY’22, and increased it to Rs 677 crores in FY’23. The auto major also saw around 27% increase in its revenue from operations, as it went from Rs 47,042 crores to Rs 59,761 crores.
The standalone profit before tax and profit after tax for FY’23 was around Rs 6,268 crores and Rs. 4,653 crores respectively as compared to Rs 3,722 crores and Rs 2,861 crores respectively for the FY 21-22, recording an increase of 68.4% in PBT and 62.6% in PAT respectively.
In fiscal year 2022-23, India's electric car sales surpassed one million units. According to the data from the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), the whole EV industry sold 11.7 lakh units in FY’23, as against 4.58 lakh units in the previous financial year, a significant 154% year-over-year increase with two-wheelers accounting for 62% of the sales and 4 wheelers only 4%.
Hyundai in its financial report shared the company is also accelerating its electrification strategy to become a market leader in the EV system.
The total production of the company for FY’23 was 7.27 lakh units as against 6.06 lakh units in the previous year, an increase of 20%. It also registered its highest ever sales in FY’23. All the Marquee Hyundai models like Creta, Venue, Alcazar, Tucson, Aura and Grand i10 Nios registered their highest ever annual numbers in FY’23.
The domestic sales during the year was 5.67 lakh units as against 4.81 lakh units in the previous year, registering a growth of 17.9%. On the export front, Hyundai’s sales increased from 1.29 lakh units to 1.53 lakh units, a growth of 18.4% contributed mainly by African and Latin American markets.
The company is also in the process of increasing the production capacity to 8,50,000 units p.a. to meet the market demand by further automating certain processes. It mentioned in its report that it will introduce advanced technologies like AI and digitalisation to enable the transformation of the entire factory to a Smart Factory.
BCCI announces SBI Life as Official Partner for domestic & international season 2023-26
The partnership will begin with the three-match ODI series against Australia starting September 22, 2023
By e4m Staff | Sep 21, 2023 8:42 AM | 3 min read
SBI Life has joined hands with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as one of the official partners for the BCCI Domestic and International Season 2023-2026.
SBI Life has signed a 3-year deal with the BCCI and their partnership will begin with the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting September 22, 2023.
Roger Binny, President, BCCI said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with SBI Life as the official partner of BCCI for both domestic and international cricket. SBI Life has been one of the torchbearers in the insurance sector and we are looking to build a solid partnership to take Indian cricket forward.”
Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI said: “We are delighted to welcome SBI Life on board as an Official Partner for BCCI’s Domestic and International Season for the course of the next three years, ahead of the prestigious ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. SBI Life's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with BCCI's vision for cricket. This collaboration reflects our commitment to promoting and supporting the sport of cricket at all levels. We look forward to a fruitful partnership that will enhance the cricketing experience for fans and players alike.”
Rajeev Shukla, BCCI Vice-President, said: “As we enter this exciting new chapter with SBI Life, we are confident that this partnership will not only strengthen the financial ecosystem of Indian cricket but also elevate the sport to greater heights. We are confident that this collaboration will bring fresh energy to the world of cricket.”
Ashish Shelar, BCCI Treasurer, said: “Our collaboration with SBI Life underscores our commitment to cricket's grassroots development and our dedication to providing the best possible experience for our fans. We're looking forward to a successful innings together.”
Devajit Saikia, BCCI Joint Secretary, said: “We extend a warm welcome to SBI Life as they join us in shaping the future of cricket in India. We're excited about the possibilities this partnership brings to the world of sports. Together, we'll script new success stories and celebrate the spirit of the game.”
Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication and CSR, SBI Life Insurance, said, “In the context of sports in India, cricket as sport has unfailingly united our nation over the years and BCCI’s undeniable role in nurturing the sport across the length and breadth of the country is well respected. As a brand driven to make a meaningful connect with the consumer, SBI Life’s association as the official partner of BCCI with its undisputed reach and impeccable credibility is a marketer’s delight. We look forward to leveraging SBI Life’s association with BCCI to establish a deeper connect with the consumer and impress upon the need for insurance as an enabler for individuals to pursue their dreams. We sincerely hope the visibility offered by the sport will go a long way in spreading awareness about the importance of insurance and furthering the national agenda of ‘Insurance for all’ by 2047.”
