Xynteo India unveils new identity 'Vikaasa, Together India progresses'

Xynteo India2022, a coalition of purpose driven organisations collaborating to develop new models of growth for India, today unveiled a new identity – Vikaasa, Together India progresses. Vikaasa, powered by Xynteo, re-affirms the coalition’s commitment to foster collaboration to advance India’s achievement of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Designed by Landor, a consulting and design agency, the new avatar Vikaasa, signifies collective progress, brought about by partners with a common purpose, coming together. The identity celebrates union, harmony and coaction, brought alive in black, combined with universally appealing hues of blue and green, blending seamlessly. The fresh green reflects our ethos of sustainable growth, the metaballs that dot the “I”, depict the powerful outcomes made possible when individuals and organisations join hands for good. The new logo is inspired by Xynteo’s identity system.

Subhashini Chandran, Managing Director, Xynteo India said “Xynteo is committed to develop and promote new models of growth that are inclusive, transformative and sustainable. Our new identity - Xynteo Vikaasa, communicates our aspiration to expand and strengthen our diverse ecosystem of purpose driven companies in service of India and the world.”

Xynteo Vikaasa will continue to flourish under the guidance and support of its core partner collective - Hindustan Unilever, Hindalco, an Aditya Birla Group Company; Cyient, Shell, Technip Energies, State Bank of India, Tata Trusts and WPP.

Lulu Raghavan, Managing Director, Landor said “It was an honour to work with the very talented Xynteo team and the leaders of the coalition partners in India to help facilitate a new name for India2022. We loved their purpose, passion and collective energy towards their mighty ambition of a new model of growth for India. The name Vikaasa, coined from “vikas” in Sanskrit is a nod to the collective progress that is only possible through collaboration and deep commitment.”

