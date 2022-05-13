WebEngage to offer solutions to Adani Group to streamline customer engagement

WebEngage, the full-stack Retention Operating System, announced that it will be working with Adani Group, to streamline its data-driven consumer engagement efforts. WebEngage will power all of Adani Group’s six consumer-facing businesses in their digital transformation journey. The companies include Adani Airports, Adani Gas, Adani Electricity, Adani Wilmar, Adani Realty and Adani Capital.

WebEngage will work closely with Adani Digital Labs to help the group companies organise customer data, develop analytical dashboards and drive 1:1 personalized engagement to deliver the intended customer experience across the web and mobile properties - aka the SuperApp.

Avlesh Singh, Founder & CEO, WebEngage, said, “We are truly excited about the possibilities, given the scale of the Adani Group. This engagement is a testament to WebEngage's proven prowess in serving enterprise customers with the scale, security and ease of adoption/time to value.”

WebEngage is on a mission to help consumer businesses engage and retain customers better while also helping them scale through a robust customer data and analytics platform, a personalization engine, and an omnichannel campaign orchestration system.

With this appointment, WebEngage has strengthened its position of delivering world-class retention solutions to the enterprise segment which has earlier been dominated by players mandating heavy cost and implementation time requirements.

