‘We will tie up with online publishing partners to give advertisers an unparalleled reach’

The inaugural edition of e4m Pride of India Brands Conference saw Seema Walia, SMB-Head, ShareChat, make an announcement about the homegrown social media platform soon launching its own Ads network with top online publishers. Walia also gave a detailed insight into the growth of the short video format ecosystem.

In the past six months, the Indian social media platform has witnessed 6x growth in the number of campaigns and an over 5x growth in net revenue, Walia said. Several advertisers from all major industry verticals such as gaming, e-commerce, electronics, entertainment, Fintech, Edtech and FMCG have advertised their brands on the platform, she noted.

While sharing details about the ShareChat Ads network, Walia said, “We are going to tie up with top online publishing partners to give advertisers an unparalleled reach in Bharat. There is a lot of work happening on this. In the coming days, there will be a lot to discuss on this (Ads network) and the work is in progress.”

Walia further said, “Short video formats are here to stay and will grow. Personalization powered with AI is the keyword, and it is to be used to engage with new users. Creators will fuel the growth and we are leaders in this language-first short video community. We want brands to be successful on our platform. We also want to make a safe platform for the users to make the content-to-commerce story a big reality for all of us.”

While emphasizing the importance of the language-first strategy approach by brands, Walia said: “It is very important to make an in-road into Bharat. Language-first has to be the strategy for each brand. It is very critical to understand the cohorts on the base of interest, language, geography or profession. On short video format platforms, users love watching personalized content.”

Walia explained the important dynamics and features of ShareChat which provides advertisers multiple options to promote their brands and increase their reach. “With the help of AI and a multi-language-based platform, ShareChat has been consistently making content for Bharat keeping in mind their behaviour and preferences. Our AI is a mix of data sciences and some human intervention. For example, we have made a platform that makes personalized content for users having same preferences, but are based in two different locations. We also have inbuilt analytics that helps advertisers to track and measure the performance based on standard and custom attributes.”

