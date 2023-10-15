We are committed to elevating the Indian Racing League to new heights in season 2

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman RPPL shares insights about the season 2 of the league & highlights the array of opportunities it offers to brands seeking fresh marketing prospects.

India has immense sporting talent, yet there's a gap between this talent and the opportunities available for them to truly shine. In the world of motorsports, India has a considerable distance to cover. Akhilesh Reddy, Director of MEIL and Chairman of RPPL (Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd), is on a mission to revolutionise the motorsport scene in India. He's paving the way for aspiring Indian racing drivers, encouraging them to embrace the sport more passionately by introducing F3 and F4 racing to the country.

In a recent conversation with e4m, Reddy shares insights about the season 2 of the league & highlights the array of opportunities it offers to brands seeking fresh marketing prospects.

Excerpts:

What drives your initiative to organize the Formula 4 Indian championship and Indian racing league under the banner of Indian Racing Festival ?

The vision of racing promotions, and its initiatives in F3 and F4, is to take an all-Indian team to F1 in the next 5-7 years and an all-Indian women team to F2 in the next 10-12 years.

From a purely commercial standpoint, F3 and F4 add a lot of technical legitimacy to our offerings, including the Indian racing league, given the FIA points that come with them. They will attract the international racing fraternity to India, and subsequently, suppliers to the global auto-racing industry.

By running not one but two FIA sanctioned championships, the profile of Indian racing will be elevated in the global rankings, and this will attract viewership that will translate to commercial success in the 4-5 year horizon.

F3 and F4 are FIA-sanctioned championships and hence are run under the rules and regulations of the FIA, following the protocols set by the racing commission for the respective championships. My vision is to make India a strong player in the motorsports world, and open up opportunities to aspiring Indian racing drivers to take up the sport more seriously as they have the platform to graduate to the top right in their home ground.

Can you highlight the unique features and selling points of your racing championship that differentiate it from other competitions in the market?

Our racing championship stands out due to its commitment to inclusivity, ensuring equal opportunities for racers from all backgrounds. We prioritize safety with top-notch tracks and cutting-edge technology. We offer an immersive experience, engaging fans through interactive sessions and behind-the-scenes access. Moreover, our championship is socially responsible. This unique blend of inclusivity, innovation, engagement, and social impact sets us apart in the motorsports market. We also fundamentally believe that the motorsprots niche can only be broken if we take the sport to the masses rather than hoping the aspirations pass to the masses, and our efforts in partnering with various governments to run street circuits is a step towards the same.

How do you believe your championship contributes to the development and growth of motorsports in the region or globally?

Our championship significantly contributes to the development and growth of motorsports in several ways.

Firstly, we serve as a nurturing ground for budding talents, offering them a competitive platform to hone their skills and progress in their racing careers. By providing opportunities for young racers to showcase their abilities, we actively contribute to the talent pool within the sport.

Secondly, we focus on fostering a vibrant racing culture within the region. Through grassroots initiatives, training programs, and school partnerships, we inspire the younger generation to embrace motorsports, thereby creating a sustainable fan base and future racers.

Additionally, our strategic partnerships with international racing circuits and organizations facilitate global exposure for local talents. Participation in international events not only elevates the profile of our racers but also showcases the region's potential in motorsports on the world stage.

Could you share any significant challenges you have faced while organizing and managing the championship, and how you've overcome them?

Formula racing championship in India presented several challenges. One of the significant hurdles was establishing credibility and gaining trust within the motorsports community.

To do this, we focused on transparency and professionalism. We forged alliances with renowned names in the motorsports industry, gaining their support and expertise. Collaborating with experienced professionals helped build credibility and showcased our commitment to the sport.

Additionally, logistical challenges, especially concerning the design and construction of tracks, were addressed through meticulous planning and partnerships with expert track designers. By leveraging their experience, we ensured that our tracks met international standards, providing a safe and challenging environment for racers.

Through strategic collaborations, financial planning, logistical expertise, and robust marketing strategies, we navigated challenges, establishing a successful Formula racing championship in India.

In what ways does your championship engage with fans and spectators, both during live events and through digital platforms?

During live events, we engage fans through interactive fan zones, VIP experiences, and fan challenges. On digital platforms, we offer live streams, social media interactions, online contests, VR/AR experiences, and fan communities, ensuring an immersive experience for fans both on-site and online. We believe live and digital fan experiences will be significant avenues to build valuable assets for the venture, and also from a non commercial sense, bring the fans closer to the sport.

How do you plan to expand the reach and influence of your racing championship in the coming years? What kind of impact do you hope your racing championship will have on aspiring racers and the motorsport community?

In the coming years, we plan to expand our championship's reach and influence through global partnerships, youth development programs, and digital innovation. Strengthening sponsorships, engaging in community events, and promoting educational initiatives will also play a vital role. Our goal is to create a more inclusive and globally recognized racing championship, appealing to a diverse audience and leaving a significant impact on the motorsports industry.

We are constantly looking at opportunities that can be provided to our drivers to step up to the next level, and are partnering with teams in multiple global championships and offering that as an added reward to their performances in our championships. This kind of opportunity is what makes us attractive not just to aspiring indian drivers but to international ones too.

Can you elaborate on the opportunities your championship provides for sponsors, partners, and brands looking to associate with motorsports?

Our championship offers sponsors, partners, and brands a unique platform for unparalleled exposure and engagement. By associating with us, they gain:

Global Visibility: Sponsors benefit from international exposure through televised races, live streaming, and social media coverage, reaching a vast and diverse audience.

Brand Integration: We provide tailored branding opportunities, allowing sponsors to seamlessly integrate their brand into the championship events, enhancing brand recognition and recall.

Targeted Marketing: Sponsors can engage with their specific target demographics, ensuring that their message resonates with motorsports enthusiasts and potential customers.

Interactive Fan Engagement: Partners can interact directly with fans through on-site activations, fan zones, and digital platforms, fostering a loyal customer base and generating brand loyalty.

Innovation Showcase: Brands can showcase their latest products and innovations in the high-energy motorsports environment, positioning themselves as industry leaders and innovators.

Networking Opportunities: Partners gain access to an exclusive network of industry professionals, fellow sponsors, and influential personalities, fostering valuable business connections and collaborations.

In essence, our championship offers sponsors, partners, and brands a dynamic and multifaceted platform to elevate their visibility, connect with their audience, and align their brand with the excitement and energy of motorsports, creating a mutually beneficial partnership

What role do you see technology playing in the future of your racing championship, especially concerning innovations in race cars and event experiences?

We are big believers in the role of technology in motorsports. Cars will become more and more eco-friendly and their performance will keep improving even with that. With fans, tech innovations are already playing a huge role, from sim racing to live experiences at the venue.

What achievements or milestones are you particularly proud of in the journey of your racing championship, and what are your aspirations for its future?

We take pride in expanding our championship's reach, from grassroots initiatives to international collaborations, nurturing talent and fostering a passionate fan base. Our future aspirations include global recognition, empowering more young racers, and creating an inclusive, innovative, and thrilling motorsports experience for fans worldwide

