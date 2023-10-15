We are committed to elevating the Indian Racing League to new heights in season 2
Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman RPPL shares insights about the season 2 of the league & highlights the array of opportunities it offers to brands seeking fresh marketing prospects.
India has immense sporting talent, yet there's a gap between this talent and the opportunities available for them to truly shine. In the world of motorsports, India has a considerable distance to cover. Akhilesh Reddy, Director of MEIL and Chairman of RPPL (Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd), is on a mission to revolutionise the motorsport scene in India. He's paving the way for aspiring Indian racing drivers, encouraging them to embrace the sport more passionately by introducing F3 and F4 racing to the country.
In a recent conversation with e4m, Reddy shares insights about the season 2 of the league & highlights the array of opportunities it offers to brands seeking fresh marketing prospects.
Excerpts:
What drives your initiative to organize the Formula 4 Indian championship and Indian racing league under the banner of Indian Racing Festival ?
The vision of racing promotions, and its initiatives in F3 and F4, is to take an all-Indian team to F1 in the next 5-7 years and an all-Indian women team to F2 in the next 10-12 years.
From a purely commercial standpoint, F3 and F4 add a lot of technical legitimacy to our offerings, including the Indian racing league, given the FIA points that come with them. They will attract the international racing fraternity to India, and subsequently, suppliers to the global auto-racing industry.
By running not one but two FIA sanctioned championships, the profile of Indian racing will be elevated in the global rankings, and this will attract viewership that will translate to commercial success in the 4-5 year horizon.
F3 and F4 are FIA-sanctioned championships and hence are run under the rules and regulations of the FIA, following the protocols set by the racing commission for the respective championships. My vision is to make India a strong player in the motorsports world, and open up opportunities to aspiring Indian racing drivers to take up the sport more seriously as they have the platform to graduate to the top right in their home ground.
Can you highlight the unique features and selling points of your racing championship that differentiate it from other competitions in the market?
Our racing championship stands out due to its commitment to inclusivity, ensuring equal opportunities for racers from all backgrounds. We prioritize safety with top-notch tracks and cutting-edge technology. We offer an immersive experience, engaging fans through interactive sessions and behind-the-scenes access. Moreover, our championship is socially responsible. This unique blend of inclusivity, innovation, engagement, and social impact sets us apart in the motorsports market. We also fundamentally believe that the motorsprots niche can only be broken if we take the sport to the masses rather than hoping the aspirations pass to the masses, and our efforts in partnering with various governments to run street circuits is a step towards the same.
How do you believe your championship contributes to the development and growth of motorsports in the region or globally?
Our championship significantly contributes to the development and growth of motorsports in several ways.
Firstly, we serve as a nurturing ground for budding talents, offering them a competitive platform to hone their skills and progress in their racing careers. By providing opportunities for young racers to showcase their abilities, we actively contribute to the talent pool within the sport.
Secondly, we focus on fostering a vibrant racing culture within the region. Through grassroots initiatives, training programs, and school partnerships, we inspire the younger generation to embrace motorsports, thereby creating a sustainable fan base and future racers.
Additionally, our strategic partnerships with international racing circuits and organizations facilitate global exposure for local talents. Participation in international events not only elevates the profile of our racers but also showcases the region's potential in motorsports on the world stage.
Could you share any significant challenges you have faced while organizing and managing the championship, and how you've overcome them?
Formula racing championship in India presented several challenges. One of the significant hurdles was establishing credibility and gaining trust within the motorsports community.
To do this, we focused on transparency and professionalism. We forged alliances with renowned names in the motorsports industry, gaining their support and expertise. Collaborating with experienced professionals helped build credibility and showcased our commitment to the sport.
Additionally, logistical challenges, especially concerning the design and construction of tracks, were addressed through meticulous planning and partnerships with expert track designers. By leveraging their experience, we ensured that our tracks met international standards, providing a safe and challenging environment for racers.
Through strategic collaborations, financial planning, logistical expertise, and robust marketing strategies, we navigated challenges, establishing a successful Formula racing championship in India.
In what ways does your championship engage with fans and spectators, both during live events and through digital platforms?
During live events, we engage fans through interactive fan zones, VIP experiences, and fan challenges. On digital platforms, we offer live streams, social media interactions, online contests, VR/AR experiences, and fan communities, ensuring an immersive experience for fans both on-site and online. We believe live and digital fan experiences will be significant avenues to build valuable assets for the venture, and also from a non commercial sense, bring the fans closer to the sport.
How do you plan to expand the reach and influence of your racing championship in the coming years? What kind of impact do you hope your racing championship will have on aspiring racers and the motorsport community?
In the coming years, we plan to expand our championship's reach and influence through global partnerships, youth development programs, and digital innovation. Strengthening sponsorships, engaging in community events, and promoting educational initiatives will also play a vital role. Our goal is to create a more inclusive and globally recognized racing championship, appealing to a diverse audience and leaving a significant impact on the motorsports industry.
We are constantly looking at opportunities that can be provided to our drivers to step up to the next level, and are partnering with teams in multiple global championships and offering that as an added reward to their performances in our championships. This kind of opportunity is what makes us attractive not just to aspiring indian drivers but to international ones too.
Can you elaborate on the opportunities your championship provides for sponsors, partners, and brands looking to associate with motorsports?
Our championship offers sponsors, partners, and brands a unique platform for unparalleled exposure and engagement. By associating with us, they gain:
Global Visibility: Sponsors benefit from international exposure through televised races, live streaming, and social media coverage, reaching a vast and diverse audience.
Brand Integration: We provide tailored branding opportunities, allowing sponsors to seamlessly integrate their brand into the championship events, enhancing brand recognition and recall.
Targeted Marketing: Sponsors can engage with their specific target demographics, ensuring that their message resonates with motorsports enthusiasts and potential customers.
Interactive Fan Engagement: Partners can interact directly with fans through on-site activations, fan zones, and digital platforms, fostering a loyal customer base and generating brand loyalty.
Innovation Showcase: Brands can showcase their latest products and innovations in the high-energy motorsports environment, positioning themselves as industry leaders and innovators.
Networking Opportunities: Partners gain access to an exclusive network of industry professionals, fellow sponsors, and influential personalities, fostering valuable business connections and collaborations.
In essence, our championship offers sponsors, partners, and brands a dynamic and multifaceted platform to elevate their visibility, connect with their audience, and align their brand with the excitement and energy of motorsports, creating a mutually beneficial partnership
What role do you see technology playing in the future of your racing championship, especially concerning innovations in race cars and event experiences?
We are big believers in the role of technology in motorsports. Cars will become more and more eco-friendly and their performance will keep improving even with that. With fans, tech innovations are already playing a huge role, from sim racing to live experiences at the venue.
What achievements or milestones are you particularly proud of in the journey of your racing championship, and what are your aspirations for its future?
We take pride in expanding our championship's reach, from grassroots initiatives to international collaborations, nurturing talent and fostering a passionate fan base. Our future aspirations include global recognition, empowering more young racers, and creating an inclusive, innovative, and thrilling motorsports experience for fans worldwide
‘15% of The Body Shop’s revenue marked for festive campaign’
Harmeet Singh, VP of Marketing E-commerce & Product, Asia South, The Body Shop, talks about how the Spark a Change campaign furthers the Community Fair Trade initiative
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 9:25 AM | 4 min read
With the festive season being in full swing, The Body Shop has launched the Spark a Change campaign for its latest gift collection. The goal is not only to provide joy to the recipients but also ignite a change in the lives of those who have helped create them. This is part of the Community Fair Trade (CFT) initiatives.
The campaign has been complemented by an inspiring film featuring actor Shefali Shah. The film captures works by the women professionals of Teddy Exports, The Body Shop’s long-standing Community Fair Trade partner based in India. These artisans handcraft recycled cotton gift bags, specially commissioned by the brand.
Harmeet Singh, VP of Marketing E-commerce & Product, Asia South, The Body Shop, told exchange4media that every single gift from The Body Shop is infused with ingredients or packaging from their Community Fair Trade partners. As a result, with each purchase, buyers not only receive a gift but also help communities all around the world, particularly in India.
"We are not a brand that merely produces and sells beauty products; we also believe in making a positive impact on society. Since the 1970s, The Body Shop has been the first beauty company to push for women's rights. It has campaigned against animal testing and sex violence among other causes. The whole point of this campaign was to make a difference in the lives of people in communities by buying gifts for those who craft them."
The campaign also unveiled the beauty brand's new line with recyclable and handcrafted packaging. Singh stated that the company supports around 600 women by providing daily pay and upskilling their special skills through Teddy Exports, which allows them to earn a living and provide children's education, healthcare, and other needs. Teddy Exports is a fair-trade export company in Thirumangalam, Madurai, and it has been a Community Fair Trade partner of The Body Shop since 1987.
Media Mix
The beauty brand’s media mix is focused towards digital and not TV. Singh noted that the brand doesn’t invest in TVCs. The last one that the brand did was in 2019 when they launched a campaign with actor Shraddha Kapoor for their product British Rose.
“We don't invest in TVC, we might do that next year. However, for this festive campaign, the focus is digital platforms because that's where we feel the consumers are. Today people are consuming most of the content on their phones as opposed to TV. We are maximizing our investments on digital platforms, social media and YouTube. We will probably be looking to go for OTT sometime in the future, but not right now.”
Marketing Strategy & budget
Singh also shared that the festive campaign will attract huge investment from The Body Shop. “Nearly 15% of our revenue will go towards this campaign. This is the time when we really want people to come forward and join the cause as well. We want them to come and see our gifts, with a huge variety and offerings for every budget, along with helping and giving back to the communities. “
Singh explained that when it comes to marketing, The Body Shop invests more in their stores. The brand has introduced a new concept of workshop stores which are sustainability-focused stores.
“Our major investment goes into our stores and in training our staff because we need customers to experience The Body Shop and feel satisfied. So apart from investment in media, our big chunk goes into our workshop stores.”
The brand also invests in influencer marketing campaigns. “We do have macro and micro influencers and they are definitely very instrumental in helping us to reach our audiences but I wouldn't say it's a very big chunk. It's important to have them but the digital platforms take the maximum investments and a part of it goes to these influencers.”
In our marketing strategy, you will never see just one channel: Shweta Jain, Diageo India
Jain, CBDO, Diageo India, spoke about their ‘Keep Walking’ campaign, marketing strategy and more
By e4m Staff | Oct 13, 2023 9:00 AM | 3 min read
First IPL and now ICC Cricket World Cup, Diageo is making the most of big-ticket events to touch base with consumers. The brand recently launched ‘Keep Walking’ campaign featuring global artistes such as Raja Kumari and John Legend along with Indian artistes.
We spoke to Shweta Jain, CBDO at Diageo India, about the campaign and the various initiatives the brand is taking in order to mark its presence among the consumers.
“Our core inspiration for the campaign is the spirit to keep walking. This spirit is the guiding force for our collaboration with the artistes. These are people who are not only empowering themselves but also impacting the communities they come from and the people they work with,” Jain said
“Johnnie Walker celebrates anybody who has done phenomenal for themselves and for the community. Keeping that in mind, and the current excitement around India becoming a creator economy, I think this generation needs an anthem and that is how we got Raja Kumari and John Legend together. The anthem has broken all records of digital engagement and VTR. That's why we thought to take it to a larger audience, that is why we chose IPL.”
“We started on the 31st of January when we showcased the message of ‘Keep Walking India’ with drones. We took it forward to the concerts of these artistes and created this anthem. We collaborated with Lollapalooza, and even in NMACC, the first concert was ours. We have been supporting artists as algorithms are against them, we see ourselves as the community percolator.”
As the brand is a sponsor to ICC World Cup 2023, Jain spoke about how the tournament is a cultural integration platform for the company. She said, “We play in various culture spaces, and different brands within our portfolio play into occasions. You will see cultural messaging from our brands in the World Cup. We are committed to partnering with these big cultural moments with a digital content approach.”
Talking about the festive season, she said, “We have plans to go omnichannel. In our strategy, you will never see a single channel. We are completely mapping where our consumers are, that is the core of our omnichannel plan. Wherever relevant messaging can happen, from traditional channels to new ones including DOOH and even Instagram reels, you’ll find us there.”
“From our social handles, you will continue to see the creator's story. We are working on a campaign that brings to life OOH as an immersive experience. We are looking at content not just from an influencer marketing perspective but as a meaningful way to reach consumers”, she said while sharing the new initiatives that the company is undertaking.
Jain further said that the brand is inclined towards making outdoor an immersive experience.
Hell Energy onboards cricketers Shardul Thakur Mohammad Shami as ambassadors
Launches Cricket Crazy campaign for WC
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 6:36 PM | 2 min read
Hell Energy, an energy drink brand, has roped in Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami in India as their cricket special brand ambassadors to celebrate a cricket frenzy nation’s love for Cricket. The duo launched their limited edition packaged energy drink, HELL Cricket Crazy.
Both Shardul Thakur and Mohammad Shami are Indian international cricketers who plays for the Indian national cricket team in all formats of the game.
“In tandem with their consumer connect strategy to grow and expand and support various sporting events, HELL ENERGY had co-sponsored the AT &T Williams Formula One Team when it started its international expansion several years ago. It had also portrayed their unquestioned love for football by introducing the limited-edition HELL Football Fanatic Drink, wherein the classic fizzy tutti-fruity flavoured energy drink wore footballer design aluminum cans,” shared a release.
Expressing his excitement to be a part of this international brand, Shardul Thakur said, “I am thrilled to be associated with a global brand like HELL ENERGY, whose interest in promoting sports align with mine. As a supporter of our Team during the ongoing Cricket World Cup, HELL is a great accompaniment for all of us. So grab HELL ENERGY and cheer with all your power.”
“It is the determination to win against all odds and to strive for excellence that keeps me going as a cricketer,” said Mohammad Shami. “I am exhilarated to be representing one of the leading brands in Energy Drinks and look forward to the exciting moments ahead. The success of this drink can be attributed to its excellent quality and this attribute resonates completely with my philosophy of trying to be the best in one’s domain, irrespective of the many challenges that life may throw at us.”
Commenting on the campaign, Unnikannan Gangadharan, Country Head, “HELL ENERGY India said, “HELL ENERGY is a brand that has consistently supported sports through various partnerships and is loved by many for its deep connect. We are proud to associate ourself with two outstanding cricketers during the most sought after Cricket Tournament in 2023. The dynamism, style and flair that these two cricketers exude fits the message that we want the brand to stands for with their undying passion for the game.”
Amitabh Bachchan named APL Apollo’s brand ambassador
The partnership is for a period of two years
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 6:12 PM | 2 min read
APL Apollo, a structural steel tubes and pipes company, has announced the appointment of Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador.
“Amitabh Bachchan’s legendary career and countless achievements, which have established him as a symbol of longevity and trustworthiness, make this association a perfect one. Leveraging the giant superstar’s fan base and global appeal, APL Apollo aims to further boost its current market dominance, besides expanding its brand recognition across the nation. The two-year partnership will see the celebrated Bollywood veteran endorse the brand across all media channels including print, electronic media and outdoor, as well as in-store promotional material,” shared a press release.
Reflecting on the announcement, Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd said, “We are incredibly proud to welcome Mr. Bachchan as he embodies all the qualities that APL Apollo stands for–excellence, versatility, and timeless quality. We are consistently channelling our efforts to deliver world-class quality, much like Big B and we are confident that this partnership will serve to reinforce our strong presence in the Indian market.”
“Amitabh Bachchan's iconic face is a forever appeal that strikes a chord with millions of hearts, not just in India, but worldwide. His enduring appeal will go a long way in elevating our brand image everywhere. This strategic move by APL Apollo will pave the way for not just elevated brand recognition but also an enhanced brand experience. By bringing diverse audiences through this ploy, the brand will witness wider connections,” said Charu Malhotra, Chief Brand Officer, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd.
‘BFSI is adopting digital at a fast pace’
A panel of experts deliberated on the topic 'Leveraging Digitization in BFSI Marketing' at the Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 5:19 PM | 4 min read
The banking sector is adopting digital at a fast pace to expand its reach and satisfy customers with personalised communication and help them with decision making, banking experts said at the recently held #Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit.
During a panel discussion on ‘Leveraging Digitization in BFSI Marketing’, chaired by Siddharth Dabhade, Managing Director, MiQ, panellists dived deep into the vitality of digital to understand the GenZ customers and more.
Jahid Ahmed, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital Acquisition/ Website/ Content & Social Media Marketing- HDFC Bank, said that his bank is leveraging digital by using influencer marketing and YouTube, which has come up in terms of “share of voice.”
He said that his bank is also focused on providing not just financial products but financial literacy to the customers through digital channels in order to compete with the new-age banks.
“The change will not come by just talking about it. It has to come from the touch, the feel, and the overall ethos of the bank. The financial literacy in this country is hardly 24%. The first agenda is how to handhold people in terms of financial education. Once you start growing with the whole culture of managing money, our bank wants to be there with customers in their decision-making when it comes to their passion points.
“Apart from literacy, content is not restricted to articles or videos only. We need to understand where GenZ is spending time. Each platform has their own native advantages,” Ahmed said.
Azmat Habibulla, Chief Marketing Officer, South Indian Bank, was of the view that BFSI is an industry which has adopted digital at the fastest pace and all the digital channels are in good use in the BFSI sector.
“Each has its pros and cons. What worked for us and is significant in banking is that our journey with the customer starts from the opening of an account and unlike other industries, it does not end with the purchase but begins with that.
“Customer is profitable for us when he/she transacts with us. People have multiple bank accounts now but our endeavour is to make our bank primary for them. For that, automated triggers powered by AI are important. Customers’ behavioural input and transactional inputs are analysed and then triggers are posted. So a customer gets very personalised communication,” Habibulla said.
Rathin Lahiri, Head of Marketing & CSR, SBI General Insurance, too said that the industry is growing very rapidly.
“If you take a certain category of customers who are actually transacting, they are all digital. For financial services today, almost 100% of transactions are digital. Over the last 3-4 years and largely because of Aadhar and UPI, India today, is digitally an absolute first-world country and is actually ahead of several European countries,” Lahiri said.
He added that India is a young nation with a median age of 31 years, so as a result of that, the adoption of new technologies is very high.
“The fact that today smartphone penetration and that of Whatsapp for communication and transaction is very high, means it is easier for you to reach out to customers and vice-versa. This has laid the seeds for faster growth, adoption, lower costs and therefore, higher profitability for customers,” he said.
According to Pulkit Narayan, CEO, Dangle Ads, the way the BFSI sector has adapted to the digital ecosystem (social media, mobile, content, video) is commendable.
“They are communicating with people through social media, videos and customers can also get support there itself,” he said while highlighting how the BFSI sector is making the most of the digital world.
Also on the panel was Sarvesh Bagla, CEO, Techmagnate, who threw light on how the search volumes for lending, insurance or investments have gone through the roof in the last 3-5 years.
“If you look at the set of keywords that represent personal loan as an industry, the search volume has gone up by 46% over the last three years. Gold loan has increased by 1460%. Health insurance has grown by 45 %. Fixed deposits have grown by 100 % in two years.
“Not just financial products but demand for financial literacy has increased as consumers are doing a lot of research online. If you consistently show up in organic search results, it goes a long way towards establishing trust with your brand. So the ones who recognise the potential of organic and have invested in Enterprise SEO, optimising for thousands of keywords which actually drive a ton of traffic,” said Bagla.
Ananya Panday sparkles in Swarovski Diwali 2023 campaign
The actor showcases the luxury brand's new collection
By e4m Staff | Oct 12, 2023 4:13 PM | 1 min read
Marking the arrival of the new moon, Diwali symbolizes the victory of good over evil, and of light over darkness. The festival’s flickering lanterns and fiery skies bring with them the promise of new triumphs as loved ones exchange gifts, and good wishes, at celebratory feasts.
Partnering with brand ambassador, actress Ananya Panday, Swarovski brings to light a radiant new Diwali campaign.
"Diwali is a time for embracing tradition and celebrating new beginnings, and it is a festival that’s very close to my heart. Swarovski's beautiful pieces not only reflect the magnificence of the festival, but also the optimism and joy that it represents. The fusion of craftsmanship and contemporary glamour perfectly captures the mood of the Festival of Lights, and I am truly honored to be a part of this campaign.,” comments Ananya.
Giovanna Engelbert, Swarovski Global Creative Director says, "Epitomizing grace, beauty, and the spirit of modern India, Ananya embodies the essence of Swarovski's Diwali 2023 campaign, which highlights our commitment to creating moments of brilliance. As we join the celebrations, we are thrilled to unveil a campaign that seamlessly blends Swarovski's mastery of light and crystal artistry with Ananya’s exuberant elegance.”
