Trisha Krishnan named brand ambassador of Urbanrise
The company has planned a 360-degree campaign across multiple channels featuring Trisha
Urbanrise (an Alliance Group company), South India’s Largest Real Estate Developer, today announced that the company has welcomed Actor Trisha Krishnan, as its Brand Ambassador. The announcement of partnering with Trisha acts in sync with the brand’s effort to communicate its vision of delivering innovative and best in class residential projects to its customers, taking into account the perfect fit of the brand values and consonance between the actor and Urbanrise.
Commenting on the announcement Manoj Namburu, Chairman and Managing Director of Urbanrise & Alliance Group, said, "Donning many strong roles in the Indian cinema such as Kundaivai in Ponniyin Selvan Trisha has always been well-liked and appreciated by millions in South India, and enjoys a solid connection with the common man. Trisha has always been known for being an extremely friendly, down to earth, warm, and helping person and that synergizes with our brand’s ‘customer first philosophy’. Being a trusted and credible name in the industry, this partnership with Trisha will enable us to reach consumers across spectrums and reinforce our brand’s mission of offering our customers superior quality projects with the best amenities”
Speaking on the association, Trisha Krishnan said, "I am extremely happy to be part of the Urbanrise family as their brand ambassador. Having set many benchmarks in the realty sector, Urbanrise has carved a niche for itself and has become a household brand in South India. Through this partnership, I am happy to bridge Urbanrise’s endeavor to offer consumers the best of homes and transform their home-buying dream into reality.”
The company has planned an innovative 360-degree campaign across multiple channels. The marketing campaign includes print advertisements, intriguing series of Television commercials, and Digital campaigns featuring Trisha.
Why CTV enables stronger brand connect
Experts say the industry's perspective towards connected TVs is shifting with several players recognising its potential as a media vehicle
By Shantanu David | Jan 11, 2023 8:27 AM | 5 min read
Along with metaverse, gaming, and increased consumer privacy consumer protection, connected TV is emerging as a big advertising and marketing trend for 2023, and for good reason.
With currently around 20 million households having internet-enabled TVs (and many, if not most houses having multiple TVs), the segment is expected to only grow exponentially, creating a slew of new opportunities for brands in a market that so far has primarily been driven by mobile phones.
The current penetration of connected TVs is around 55 million+. These audiences are more affluent, with higher LTVs and MUVs compared to a mobile-only audience and fall predominantly into the primary TG for most brands.
Big Picture
Yatin Balyan, Managing Partner, National Head of Media Investment at Omnicom Media Group India, believes connected TVs are set to continue growing in India's predominantly mobile-first market as a unique and new touch point for marketers due to the emergence and evolution of smart TVs and internet availability and cheap data traffic, which allows consumers access to connected TVs now more than ever. Besides, there is the return of cord-cutting audiences coming back to television via connected TV, and the immersive viewing experience it offers.
Although OTT on mobile saw an increase during the pandemic, it is now evident through metrics that audience attention is captured more effectively when streaming content via connected TV.
“The concept of binge-watching on demand in case of non-live content is a big enabler for content consumption on CTV. By consistently and optimally leveraging these trends from time to time, brands can benefit from CTV and win over new consumers in exciting new ways and drive results. Furthermore, to improve audience engagement, advertisers can identify tent pole properties that are live or non-live and build surrounding visibility around them,” he says.
Krishna Menon, Chief Operating Officer, QYOU Media India, observes that connected TV as a medium has propelled the industry to change its perspective and treat it as a promising and potent media vehicle. As CTV viewers consume content on demand it offers brands the ability to reach highly engaged viewers and drive a bigger impact from their ad spend.
“If optimally used, the medium provides brands with an opportunity to effectively target a specific audience set through behavioral attributes, demographics, and location and further track them through detailed analytics,” he says.
The Little Things
Furthermore, according to Pranav Agarwal, Co-Founder of Sociowash, with the growth of OTTs, the exclusivity of content has become the name of the game. This plays into marketing strategy, as brands can now advertise to audiences based on demographics, affinities, types of shows and much more granular level targeting.
“Brands are leveraging connected TVs and various advertising solutions to garner more brand visibility, increase reach, recall and incrementally increase consumer spends by adopting the ABCD methodology of ‘Attract, Brand, Connect and Direct’ as a more full-funnel approach for these cream audiences,” says Agarwal.
“They can attract the right audience by embracing a data-driven strategy to media buying and build an audience strategy uniquely aligned with their TV planning and campaign KPIs,” he added.
Umesh Shashidharan, Media Director Planning & Operations, FoxyMoron, Zoo Media, observes that connected TV is where digital video advertising meets traditional advertising. “Brands can do multiple things as they can bring the big screen experience of TV to digital. For starters, the power of storytelling has to become interactive for the digital audience to capture their imagination.”
“Smart marketers may also want to look at exploring differentiated messaging for cord-cutters and digital-only audiences. Connected TV will eventually occupy the traditional TV advertising space, helping brands create impact and awareness; whilst mobile devices will continue to dominate the engagement and action space,” adds Shashidharan.
Shivani Kamdar, Associate Creative Director, SoCheers, says, “While mobile is still a preferred platform for snackable content, the urban audience is opting for Connected TVs for a more holistic experience, more so in the post-pandemic era. This audience also usually keeps themselves informed about the new things in the digital space, and makes an educated decision while discovering and buying any product or service.”
Kamdar adds that CTVs allow various and more comprehensive touch points to the brands to reach out to and engage with such consumers, noting, “It is even easier for the brands to establish a relationship or a two-way communication with them, eventually leading to a sale.”
According to revenue analytics firm Voiro, the industry will witness increased CTV partnerships across the content value chain in 2023. Voiro expects that agencies will dedicate a budget for CTV advertising, and the industry will also see an increase in cross-channel management companies that will simplify Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) to help advertisers enhance data transparency in their campaigns.
Cementing the popularity of CTV, Vikram Chande, General Manager & Sales Lead at Samsung India, says, “Today, most TVs come with WIFI capability that you can just connect to the internet and start streaming right out of the box. We are at the cusp of a revolution happening in the smart TV space. Five years back, terms like ‘cord cutters’ or ‘cord shavers’ were only spoken about. Today, many people are not even consuming cable TV content anymore in a given month.”
“CTV offers a deeper connection with the consumer, making the experience of watching television more wholesome. It’s more than an impression, an app, or a piece of hardware,” Chande asserted.
Netcore Cloud rebrands
Unveils new design & upgraded logo
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 4:42 PM | 2 min read
Netcore Cloud, a SaaS company has unveiled the revamping of its brand identity after over two decades of its journey in martech.
“The new visual identity stems from Netcore’s core philosophy of empowering brands around the world to build enduring relationships with customers. Resonating with the bold and modern appeal of the brand, the new logo and branding elements are reflective of its twenty-five year legacy combined with its new-age expertise. After having completed multiple acquisitions, and expanded its global presence, the new brand identity ensures consistent communication across all group companies and international offices,” the company said.
Speaking about his milestone, Kalpit Jain, Group CEO Netcore Cloud said, “Netcore Cloud has witnessed a number of transformations over the last twenty-five years. As one of the leading brands in martech we feel responsible towards reinventing and moving the needle up on the overall quality of consumer experience that brands offer users. With SaaS industries booming, it's essential for B2B brands to stand out and Netcore was looking out for a visual identity that helps it to be recognised for its bold, relentless energy. The rebranding is a step towards appealing to the younger brands that engage with us in global markets and reinforcing our capabilities as a legacy company with new-age offerings.”
Adding to this, Chris Higgins, Senior VP - Marketing, Netcore Cloud, said, “We are very excited about our new visual identity and communication approach that captures the spirit of Netcore in 2023. Our upgraded brand now communicates the boldness and innovation of Netcore as we continue to drive innovation and success for our clients around the world.”
Kia Corporation to continue partnership with Australian Open till 2028
To mark the extended association, the carmaker hosted an official vehicle handover ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne on January 10
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 4:24 PM | 3 min read
Kia Corporation has extended its support of the Australian Open to 2028, continuing the brand’s highly successful partnership with the prestigious tennis Grand Slam event that first began in 2002. At the Australian Open 2023 (“AO23”), Kia will highlight its vision for and commitment to sustainable mobility, while inspiring tennis fans through its ‘Movement inspires ideas’ brand purpose.
To mark its continued role as the Major Partner of the Australian Open, and highlight its specific involvement in AO23, Kia hosted an official vehicle handover ceremony at Federation Square in Melbourne on January 10. Kia and Tennis Australia executives, as well as two-time Australian Open champion and Kia Global Ambassador Rafael Nadal, attended the event.
During the ceremony, Kia presented tournament officials with a fleet of 130 vehicles featuring the popular Carnival MPV, Sorento SUV, Sportage SUV and fully electric EV6 crossover. The vehicles will provide safe, comfortable, and efficient transport for players, match officials and VIPs around Melbourne for the full duration of the tournament (January 16-29).
“The Australian Open 2023 marks a special moment in Kia’s longstanding relationship with the tournament, as we delightedly announce the renewal of our partnership for another five years until 2028,” said Artur Martins, Head of Kia’s Global Brand and Customer Experience.
“The event provides the perfect global showcase for Kia’s corporate vision of becoming a sustainable mobility solutions provider,” he added.
Visitors to AO23 will have the opportunity to interact with Kia and learn more about the brand’s commitment to continuing its leadership in sustainable mobility. Kia will showcase its new, high-performance, fully electric EV6 GT at the newly created Grand Slam Oval booth.
At the 5,000-seat Kia Arena, which was inaugurated as the fourth-largest tournament venue at Melbourne Park last year, fans will have the opportunity to follow, quite literally, in their hero’s footsteps as part of the ‘Make your move’ interactive game. As they watch Rafael Nadal in action on a large screen, fans can also attempt to copy the moves of the defending Australian Open champion and generate electricity with their footsteps via a special floormat, which will be later used to help power the Kia EV6 models in the AO23 fleet.
“The unique partnership between Kia and the Australian Open has proven to be one of the most successful in the sporting world and pivotal to the event's ongoing success. We are honored that Kia has chosen to extend its role as the Australian Open Major Partner through 2028,” commented Craig Tiley, Australian Open tournament director.
“It is fascinating to see the latest sustainable technical innovations our friends at Kia bring to the AO every year, and we are excited to see what they have in store for fans at this year’s event,” he added.
In addition to presenting a suite of specially developed digital content brand campaigns during AO23, Kia is also hosting 20 children from the Rafa Nadal Foundation at the Kia Clubhouse event. The visit will enable the children to create unforgettable memories from experiences such as watching AO matches at Rod Laver Arena, participating in a tennis clinic and enjoying a variety of cultural activities in Melbourne.
Namaste India, says Lionel Messi
Messi begins promoting Byju’s ‘Education for All’ as its global brand ambassador
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 3:15 PM | 2 min read
On the heels of Argentina's historic FIFA World Cup victory, Lionel Messi, one of the world's most popular sportspersons and the captain and architect of the team's success, has posted 'Namaste India' on his Instagram to the delight of his millions of followers. The post carries a series of pictures showing Messi wearing BYJU'S jersey to promote the cause of equitable and accessible education through the BYJU'S Education For All (EFA) foundation.
Edtech company BYJU'S had announced Messi as the global brand ambassador of EFA, its social initiative, a month before the World Cup began in November. Messi is known to promote the cause of equal education and also serves as a global brand ambassador of UNICEF.
“Children are our future,” Messi wrote, adding that no matter where they live, every child deserves an equal opportunity to learn and grow. Commending BYJU'S and its groundbreaking work in championing inclusive tech-driven education for all, Messi took the message of equal, equitable, and quality education for all to his 400 million+ social media followers, and marked his welcome into the BYJU'S family. His post garnered nearly 10 million, or 1 crore, likes in the first ten hours, making it one of his most popular endorsement posts.
Under EFA, BYJU'S provides its products free-of-cost to children from disadvantaged backgrounds.
“We are honoured to have Lionel Messi join us in our mission to provide accessible education for all children, regardless of their background or location,” said Divya Gokulnath, co-founder of BYJU'S. “Messi's passionate advocacy for education and children aligns perfectly with our own values at BYJU'S, and we look forward to working with him to expand the reach and impact of our Education for All initiative.”
“With Messi’s famed assist, we are now set to double the reach and impact of EFA in the next two years,” she added.
Hrithik Roshan marks birthday with launch of first HRX offline store in Bangalore
The brand has forayed into the offline space to establish a better connect with fans of Hrithik and the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 2:36 PM | 2 min read
India’s first homegrown fitness brand HRX, jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is all set to foray into the offline space with the launch of its first standalone store, at Bengaluru's Phoenix Market City. On the occasion of his birthday, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to make this announcement through a gamified walkthrough of his first store.
With an increased focus on fitness among enthusiasts, the brand’s entry into the offline space will give customers and fans of Hrithik Roshan the opportunity to connect with the brand and its products at a much deeper level. The collections are inspired by Hrithik’s choices for everyday workouts, inspiring and encouraging more and more people to adopt fitness as a lifestyle choice.
This launch will mark the beginning of the brand’s offline store expansion across the country, with plans in the pipeline to launch more such stores. With more than 6000 SKUs across Apparel, Footwear, Accessories, Fitness Equipment, Audio, Nutrition, and Personal Care, HRX will be offering a curated selection of 400-500 options for shoppers to choose from. The store will host the brand's collections for Training, Running, Yoga, Athleisure, and its premium selection, Edge. The popular segments that HRX operates in include T-Shirts, Track Pants, Jackets, Sports Bras, Tights, and Footwear, which cover the latest fashion trends, fits, silhouettes, and seasonal colours, catering to the Gen-Z and Millennial cohorts.
Commenting on the initiation of HRX’s offline foray, Bollywood Heartthrob, Hrithik Roshan, said, "The response towards HRX from fitness enthusiasts has been hugely encouraging in scaling our ambitions for the brand. While we started off as an online brand hosted by Myntra, the trust and love that we witnessed from the HRX community has led us to take our first step in the offline market. I'm very Happy to announce the opening of our first HRX store in Bengaluru. I hope shoppers will enjoy the HRX in-store experience along with all our product offerings, as much as they liked it on Myntra, so far."
The new HRX store boasts of a shop floor with 1257 sq ft of carpet area and will be situated on the first floor of the mall. The announcement of the new store on the mall’s social handles further increased the visibility of the launch. The first store of the brand has been designed in collaboration with Mr. Duraisingham and Teaming Projects.
Anushka Sharma explores Myntra's beauty options in new ad
Sharma is the brand ambassador for the platform's beauty category
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 1:04 PM | 3 min read
Myntra has signed-up Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as its brand ambassador for the ‘Beauty’ category and rolled out an enthralling ad film with the diva to promote its proposition in the beauty and personal care space. Anushka’s personality builds relatability with customers in the film while highlighting Myntra’s wide beauty portfolio comprising the leading brands and products in the space catering to every individual's unique beauty needs.
The campaign's core idea ‘Find Your Own Beauty’ enables customers to arrive at their desired products, giving them the option to select from a range of ~70000 beauty and personal care styles from over 1400 international, domestic and D2C brands on Myntra like, M.A.C, Estee Lauder, Anomaly, Bobbi Brown, and Forest Essentials, among others. The platform’s tech innovations in this space such as the skin analyser, product finder, beauty profile and virtual try-on and curated selections by brands aid customers to choose products of their choice as per their skin tone, texture, type, and needs, reinforcing Myntra’s position as India's beauty expert. Myntra’s two-day delivery feature that covers a large part of its portfolio and the use of sustainable packaging for the beauty and personal care products offer an enhanced shopping experience to customers.
Speaking on the launch of the ad film, Sunder Balasubramanian, CMO, Myntra, said, “Beauty is a natural extension to fashion. As one of the leading fashion destinations of the country, now Myntra’s fast-growing beauty and personal care offerings bring together an extensive collection of international, domestic and D2C brands that cater to the needs and demands of every shopper. In addition, our services like the delivery speed proposition (M-Express) ensure that our customers have a superlative shopping experience. The new ad film with Anushka Sharma enhances Myntra’s position as India’s new beauty destination, while putting forth our wide set of offerings in an engaging manner. The film will create a strong recall about the wide range of beauty options available, to serve every customer’s unique needs. ”
On the launch of her new ad film with Myntra, Bollywood icon, Anushka Sharma, said, “Being an avid beauty enthusiast myself, representing Myntra Beauty was a no-brainer, as it’s a platform that offers products for everyone, regardless of the stage of a shopper’s beauty journey. I believe the ad-film will resonate well with consumers as it captures and delivers the message upfront in a very relatable manner. We had great fun shooting for the film and am eagerly waiting for the audience to watch it as well.
e4m now on Koo
Follow our channel for the latest news in media, advertising and marketing
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 10, 2023 12:56 PM | 1 min read
exchange4media is now on Koo.
Follow us on Koo for the latest updates in English and Hindi from the world of media, advertising and marketing.
We went live on Koo to usher in the new year with our verified channel garnering over 800 organic followers in this short span.
The Indian microblogging platform, which as per recent reports has over 5 crore users, has emerged as an important platform for disseminating news and other trends.
See you all on Koo!
