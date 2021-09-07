SBI General Insurance reminds listeners about the value of health insurance

The new educational radio campaign will be spread across India’s leading stations covering various cities

Updated: Sep 7, 2021 12:18 PM
SBI General Insurance, in yet another example of its commitment to improving health insurance penetration in the country, has launched a health insurance campaign on the radio. The main objective of the campaign is to educate consumers that ‘With health insurance, medical emergency will not turn into financial emergency’ ensuring consumers that when an eventuality occurs one does not have to pay out of pocket. SBI General delivers a simple yet powerful message to increase awareness and to effectively communicate the value of health insurance, its offerings and protection quotient.

This radio campaign will be spread across India’s leading radio channels covering various cities, ensuring to reach most of the relevant audiences. The radio spots are created in light & humorous tone and adding to the glamour quotient, Ninad Kamath, the renowned actor and voice-over artist, has been the voice for the radio spots.

Shefali Khalsa, Head – Brand & Corporate Communication, SBI General Insurance said, “Relating to the season and the current times, our radio campaign message nails the need of the hour. This campaign also has a perfect blend of media planning to ensure an amplified impact of the campaign in the given markets.”

It is widely believed that ‘health is wealth’ - a maxim that has been highlighted in the current environment. An ideal way to ensure that a medical emergency does not turn into a financial emergency is by purchasing health insurance. Yet, many people choose not to buy health insurance or end up purchasing inadequate health insurance. Hence, to that extent, SBIG’s radio campaign hits the bullseye. 

