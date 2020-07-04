MensXP & Philips launch brand video ‘Fathers: Then vs Now’

This Father’s Day, Philips collaborated with lifestyle platform MensXP to launch branded video titled ‘Fathers: Then vs Now’ across major social media channels.

Conceptualized by ILN Studios, the 8-minute long video brings out a thematic contrast between fathers in the 90s to those of today. It also amplifies the invariable core idea that a father always pushes his son to do the right thing. The video has garnered more than 17 million views across social media, soliciting well over 400,000 positive reactions. The novelty of this concept was in its relevance - viewers developed analogical or aspirational syncs with the situations depicted in the video and contributed via comments, discussions, and over 50,000 shares to the organic growth of viewership.

Angad Bhatia, Co-Founder & CEO - MensXP said, “Indian Men are starting to care about what they wear and how they groom themselves more than ever before, and they are not stopping just there. At MensXP, we wanted to highlight the pivotal role of fathers both as pillars of strength & confidence, but also as mentors in grooming. To that effect, our video in partnership with Philips helped weave an evocative & relevant story on how fathers groom us for the future.”

“"Philips is India's most loved & trusted personal grooming brand since nearly a decade. We have been pioneers in the category & have continuously innovated to delight our consumers. On the occasion of Father's Day we wanted to celebrate our deep relationship with the modern Indian man. The campaign was very well received and loved by the audience,” Gulbahar Taurani, Vice President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said.

“The Fathers: Then vs. Now video co-created in partnership with ILN Studios was an attempt to celebrate the new wave of progressive dynamism Indian men are embracing, both in their values and their grooming. Our primary role was to align Philips’ brand ethos of trust and confidence to spark a dialogue that yields real action. Given the heartening response to the video from our target audience, we’re glad to have been a part of this success story,” Anita Kotwani, Carat India Head said.