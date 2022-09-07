L’Oréal Paris onboards Anushka Sharma as ambassador in India

L'Oréal Paris has announced actor Anushka Sharma as their newest brand ambassador in India



Talking about the partnership, Anushka Sharma said, “I have always admired L’Oréal Paris for pioneering innovation in the beauty industry with superior and exemplary products backed by science that the women of today need. With this partnership, I look forward to making a positive impact in the beauty industry, making it more inclusive for women. It’s amazing to see an international brand supporting women to be the best version of themselves through unique initiatives and messaging. I hope to further support the brand’s vision by spreading the message of worth and empowerment to every beautiful woman out there.”



Commenting on the occasion, Divya Reddy, General Manager, L'Oréal Paris, said, “We are delighted to welcome Anushka Sharma to the L’Oreal Paris family. Anushka shares the mission of the brand L’Oreal Paris – to champion women empowerment and celebrate their beauty because they are all worth it. With science and innovation at the core, we at L’Oréal Paris, strive to create a difference in the Indian Skincare market with our differentiated products which are validated by dermatologists and backed by science. We are ecstatic to join hands with Anushka to drive the skincare revolution in India!”



The brand will soon be releasing a campaign film, set in Paris, featuring Anushka, to announce the launch of their latest innovation in skin care - the Glycolic Bright Range.

