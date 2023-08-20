Lord Yamraj faces logistical snafus in new Roadcast ad
‘Bhatak Gaye?’ has been conceptualised by Offbeat Pictures
Roadcast has launched s a quirky new campaign ‘Bhatak Gaye?’. A new-age company, Roadcast believes in being innovative and consistently pushing the boundaries to create campaigns that are refreshingly unique and engaging. With their new campaign ‘Bhatak Gaye?’, Roadcast breaks away from the conventional norms of B2B marketing with a touch of creativity.
Conceptualized by Offbeat Pictures, ‘Bhatak Gaye’ follows Lord Yamaraj as he fails to deliver a soul effectively due to ineffective logistics communication! In the campaign, Lord Yamraj is using technology just like every other business owner nowadays. However, like most businesses, he also still relies on messages and whats-app for communication, which is counterproductive! The campaign highlights the endless possibilities of tech-based solutions by Roadcast for optimized last-mile delivery solutions. Speaking to a broader audience, the striking visuals serve as a captivating metaphor for the transformative impact of their services on the delivery ecosystem. This is true for both young and established brands. Where business life is filled with “Bhatak gaye” moments, Roadcast gives the perfect last-mile delivery management solutions to various industries and prevents late deliveries.
Speaking on the new ‘Bhatak Gaye’ campaign, Rahul Mehra, Co-Founder at Roadcast shares, “At Roadcast we help brands streamline their logistics. This new campaign highlights the need for tech-based, innovative solutions for the ever-evolving logistics industry. The business world is filled with rollercoaster moments full of unexpected twists and turns. When you're chasing success, you are bound to hit some "Oops!" moments. This is where, Roadcast steps in, ensuring the best delivery management system for brands and the new campaign reflects the same with a touch of whimsy.”
Roadcast provides features like instant notifications, route optimization and seamless video streaming to brands to tackle bottlenecks in logistics and keep going on no matter what! With Roadcast, every deviation gives you a chance to change course toward your ultimate destination.
Maitri Advertising Works takes home Agency of the Year honour at IMA South 2023
The agency bagged 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 1 Bronze metals across categories
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 9:23 PM | 2 min read
Maitri Advertising Works was named the ‘Agency of the Year’ at the 3rd edition of e4m Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) South on Friday, August 18 in Bengaluru. The advertising agency won 9 metals in total across categories including 5 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze. The glamourous awards night was graced by top industry heads, brand leaders and experts from the advertising, marketing and media industry.
IMA South 2023 recognises and honours the best organisations, individuals and teams working in South India who have expanded their presence across the region with their innovative and impactful strategies and outstanding work.
The awards were given across five broad categories- South Awards for Stages of Brand Building; South Awards for Communication, South Awards for Special Marketing, South Awards for Start-Ups/Emerging Players, South Awards for Excellence/Special Recognition which were further divided into several sub-categories. This year, IMA South 2023 jury was led by Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, Prestige.
The other brands who won gold metals at IMA South 2023 include Tanishq, Duroflex, ZEE Kannada, Tata Tea, ITC Fabelle Chocolates, Kerala Tourism, Disney+ Hotstar, Muthoot Finance, Vijay Television, Montra Electric (TICMPL), Kerala Ayurveda Limited, Zee Keralam, Netflix, Colors Tamil, TVS Ntorq, Manorama News, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, Linen Club, Dharmapuri Aravind, Department of Women & Child Development, Government of Kerala, Vatika Enriched Coconut Hair Oil, Blue Island Clothing, Heritage Ghee, Colors Tamil, Bosch, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals, Lulu International Shopping Malls India – Thiruvanthapuram, Flipkart Internet.
The Gold partner of IMA South 2023 was The Hindu.
ZEEL adjudged Brand of the Year at IMA South 2023
The brand won 21 metals, including 7 Gold, 9 Silver and 5 Bronze
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 9:25 PM | 2 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises was bestowed upon the Brand of the Year title at the e4m Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) South on Friday, August 18 in Bengaluru.
The awards night was graced by top industry heads, brand custodians and top experts from the advertising, marketing and media industry. Coming to the metal tally, Zee Entertainment Enterprises won 21 metals in total across categories, including 7 gold, 9 silver and 5 bronze metals.
Maitri Advertising Works bagged the top honour and took home the ‘Agency of the Year’ title.
IMA South 2023 recognises and honours the best organisations, individuals and teams working in South India who have expanded their presence across the region with their innovative and impactful strategies and exemplary work.
The awards were given across five broad categories - South Awards for Stages of Brand Building; South Awards for Communication, South Awards for Special Marketing, South Awards for Start-Ups/Emerging Players, South Awards for Excellence/Special Recognition which were further divided into several sub-categories. This year, IMA South 2023 jury was led by Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, Prestige.
The other brands who won gold metals at IMA South 2023 include Tanishq, Duroflex, ZEE Kannada, Tata Tea, ITC Fabelle Chocolates, Kerala Tourism, Disney+ Hotstar, Muthoot Finance, Vijay Television, Montra Electric (TICMPL), Kerala Ayurveda Limited, Zee Keralam, Netflix, Colors Tamil, TVS Ntorq, Manorama News, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, Linen Club, Dharmapuri Aravind, Department of Women & Child Development, Government of Kerala, Vatika Enriched Coconut Hair Oil, Blue Island Clothing, Heritage Ghee, Colors Tamil, Bosch, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals, Lulu International Shopping Malls India – Thiruvanthapuram, Flipkart Internet.
The Gold partner of IMA South 2023 was The Hindu.
CPC joins forces with Poonam Dhillon to warn senior citizens against cyber fraud
The first phase of the campaign #FraudFighters, aims to drive awareness through interactive audio bytes of open-ended conversations between seniors and scammers
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 20, 2023 10:00 AM | 4 min read
Columbia Pacific Communities (CPC), an operator of senior living communities, is set to mark this year's World Senior Citizens Day on August 21 with the launch of an awareness campaign #FraudFighters powered by Karnataka Bank. As a response to the alarming rise in cybercrimes targeting the senior population, the campaign aims to protect and educate them against financial frauds and equip them with the knowledge as well as the skills to safeguard themselves against modern-day cyber scams.
The first phase of the campaign #FraudFighters, aims to drive awareness through interactive audio bytes of open-ended conversations between seniors and scammers. These engaging audio bytes have been designed to empower seniors with insights into the dynamic landscape of banking policies, including officious terms such as OTP and KYC. Given the complexity of these terms, seniors often find them overwhelming, leading to confusion and leaving them susceptible to cybercrimes and fraudulent activities. Columbia Pacific Communities has roped in Karnataka Bank as its knowledge partner to amplify the impact of this campaign with a comprehensive 60-minute online awareness session, ‘Unmasking Cyber Fraud for Seniors’ on August 17, 2023 This informative session was facilitated by a subject matter expert from the bank who equipped seniors with the knowledge and tools needed to safeguard themselves against the escalating threat of online scams.
Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon teamed up with Columbia Pacific Communities to empower seniors against cyber scams. In a compelling video message, Dhillon sheds light on the surge in cyber scam cases in India, particularly targeting seniors. She emphasises the campaign's goal which is to transform seniors into #FraudFighters and safeguard their hard-earned money. Dhillon invites viewers to participate in an interactive awareness session organised by CPC in collaboration with Karnataka Bank, aimed at helping seniors confidently counter online scams.
Speaking on the initiative, renowned actor Poonam Dhillon said, “I am excited to be part of the campaign launched by Columbia Pacific Communities, India's largest and most preferred senior living community operators, to safeguard senior citizens against cyber scams. In a landscape where banking policies and practices constantly evolve, it is paramount to empower seniors with the knowledge and tools to navigate these changes while protecting their savings from scammers. I understand and connect with the gravity of this issue and commend the brand for making an invaluable contribution towards enhancing the security and well-being of seniors through their very relevant campaign, #FraudFighters.”
Speaking about the campaign, Piali Dasgupta, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Columbia Pacific Communities, said, “Our campaigns on the occasion of World Senior Citizens Day each year attempt to spark awareness and discussions around issues faced by senior citizens in our country. Considering the growing number of cybercrimes against the elderly, Columbia Pacific Communities decided to address the issue and empower seniors to safeguard their hard-earned money from cyber scammers. The aim of the campaign is to help seniors understand the modus operandi of these scams and how one can avoid getting scammed and protect one’s financial resources. This is a step towards making seniors less vulnerable to cyber scams and empowering them to tackle scammers.”
Pankaj Gupta - Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, Karnataka Bank commented on the association saying, “We are thrilled to partner with Columbia Pacific Communities for the #FraudFighters campaign to celebrate World Senior Citizens Day. In an age of advancing technology, scammers are adapting quickly, making seniors particularly vulnerable. Our collaboration aims to directly engage with seniors, educating them about the various tactics scammers use to extract money. Together, we are empowering seniors with the knowledge to stay ahead of potential scams and celebrate this special day by enhancing their safety and security.”
Various educative content (infographic around cyber crime, quizzes, and a video session helping seniors learn more about cyber crime) find place on a dedicated microsite on the CPC website: https://www.columbiacommunities.in/fraudfighters/ . Seniors are encouraged to share their personal experiences of online deception on the microsite. By sharing stories, seniors can contribute to collective learning and awareness.
The ongoing marquee annual event of Columbia Pacific Communities, Platform 2023, will culminate into the grand finale on August 21, World Senior Citizens Day.
Every year, on World Senior Citizen's Day, Columbia Pacific Communities initiates thought-provoking campaigns aimed at fostering awareness and dialogues concerning the challenges confronted by seniors in our nation. The recent campaign aligns with the brand's core mission of amplifying the voices of seniors, nurturing their interests, and promoting the brand philosophy of positive aging.
About Columbia Pacific Communities
IMA South 2023: ZEEL, Maitri Advertising Works & Flipkart bag top honours
Among the other winners are Tanishq, Duroflex, ZEE Kannada, Organic BPS, Omnicom Media Group, Madison PR, Dabur India, Kerala Tourism, Disney+ Hotstar, Muthoot Finance, Media Monks & Vijay Television
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 9:18 PM | 2 min read
The exchange4media Group hosted the 3rd edition of e4m Indian Marketing Awards (IMA) South on Friday, August 18, in Bengaluru.
On the awards night, the big honours were given to Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Maitri Advertising Works. While Zee Entertainment Enterprises was named ‘Brand of The Year’, Maitri Advertising Works took home the ‘Agency of the Year’ title. E-commerce firm Flipkart bagged a total of 8 metals including 2 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze metals across categories for their impressive and outstanding work.
The other brands who won gold include Tanishq, Duroflex, ZEE Kannada, Tata Tea, ITC Fabelle Chocolates, Kerala Tourism, Disney+ Hotstar, Muthoot Finance, Vijay Television, Montra Electric (TICMPL), Kerala Ayurveda Limited, Zee Keralam, Netflix, Colors Tamil, TVS Ntorq, Manorama News, Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, Linen Club, Dharmapuri Aravind, Department of Women & Child Development, Government of Kerala, Vatika Enriched Coconut Hair Oil, Blue Island Clothing, Heritage Ghee, Colors Tamil, Bosch, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospitals and Lulu International Shopping Malls India – Thiruvananthapuram.
The agencies that took home gold metals include Avian WE, Adfactors PR, Organic BPS, Moving Pixels, Maitri Advertising Works, Mindshare & Experience Commerce, Dabur India, Laqshya Media, Omnicom Media Group, Havas Media, Stark Communications, Viacom18 Media, The Media Ant, BeatRoute, Neilpatel, Madison PR, The Standard Images Co, Honeycomb Creative Support, Media Monks, Confluencr, Heritage Foods Ltd, Supertails and Mudkart.
The Indian Marketing Awards South 2023 were given across five broad categories - South Awards for Stages of Brand Building; South Awards for Communication, South Awards for Special Marketing, South Awards for Start-Ups/Emerging Players, and South Awards for Excellence/Special Recognition. The main categories are further divided into several sub-categories. The winners have been selected through an extensive selection process by eminent leaders from the industry. This year, IMA South 2023 jury was led by Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, Prestige.
IMA South 2023 recognizes and rewards a diverse set of companies, that have their corporate office and/ or have a marketing division headquartered in South India. The awards were also open to companies that are headquartered pan-India but have created and run a campaign for the South market.
The star-studded award ceremony was graced by top industry leaders, brand custodians, and experts from the advertising and marketing ecosystem in South India. IMA South 2023 celebrates and honours the best organisations, individuals, and teams working in South India who have expanded their presence across the region with their innovative and impactful strategies and exemplary work.
The Gold Partner of IMA South 2023 was The Hindu.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Honda Cars posts a 521% jump in profits
The automobile brand had recorded Rs 230 crore profit after tax in FY’22
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 12:43 PM | 2 min read
Honda Cars India posted a 521% jump in its profit in operations in FY’23 and recorded Rs 1430 crore profit after tax. The automobile brand had recorded Rs 230 crore profit after tax in FY’22, having remained in losses since 2020.
The financial report stated that the passenger vehicle segment posted the highest-ever domestic sales of 3.9 million units, surpassing the previous peak in 2018-19, and an annual growth of 27%. Buying ahead of implementation of new RDE emission norms, and strong demand during the festival season also drove sales of passenger vehicles.
The Directors’ report stated that 2022-23 has been a year of consolidation, post-Covid. Although the year started again with supply chain disruption triggered due to geo-political factors, a mix of improved chip supplies, higher incomes and pent-up demand, especially for SUVs supported sales of vehicle manufacturers.
Honda Cars India posted a 14% increase in revenues for FY '23 at Rs 14,439.71 crore, which was fuelled by increased exports and improved volumes in the domestic market. The highest-ever export volume of 22,764 units during the year 2022-23, registered a growth of approximately 17% since last year.
The company had registered annual domestic sales of 91,418 units during FY '23 recording a growth of 7% over 85,609 units sold in the last financial year.
The Amaze’s sales grew by 33% since last financial year and are one of the most preferred family sedans in India, the report further stated. The Honda City continued its legacy of success by being the largest-selling midsize sedan in the country last year.
To strengthen brand activities and reiterate the value of Honda, a new brand slogan- ‘A Honda Goes Beyond’ was introduced. In FY’24, HCIL is looking to make a strong entry into the booming SUV segment in India with the launch of its new global model Honda Elevate.
Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru today
To be held from 10 am onwards
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 9:12 AM | 4 min read
The exchange4media group is bringing back the next edition of its flagship property - Pitch CMO Summit in Bengaluru. This edition is being held today from 10 am in the heart of Bangalore city.
Get ready for an immersive experience as industry experts unite to share game-changing success stories. Join us as we bring together the best minds in the business world, all under one roof. This edition of the summit is Powered by ABP News, The Hindu Group and Teads. The Associate Partner - Truecaller and the Celebratory Partner - Spotify Advertising will add a touch of brilliance to this gathering.
The summit will unlock new insights, strategies, and collaborations at the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru Edition.
The theme for this edition is ‘Delivering Meaningful Omnichannel Consumer Experiences’.
At the Pitch CMO Summit 2023 - Bengaluru Edition, we aim to explore the various aspects of how brands can create meaningful omnichannel experiences, why it is so crucial for businesses looking to stay competitive in today's digital scenario, the challenges and risks involved in going omnichannel, how omnichannel can help to build stronger relationships with customers and drive revenue growth and more.
The lineup and agenda of the Pitch CMO Summit Mumbai are power-packed. Below are all the details:
|
PITCH CMO SUMMIT BENGALURU 2023
Theme: Delivering Meaningful Omnichannel Consumer Experiences
Friday, August 18, 2023
AGENDA
|
08:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|
Registration
|
|
09:45 a.m. –
09:50 a.m.
|
Welcome
|
|
9:50 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
|
Welcome Address
|
NAWAL AHUJA
Co-founder & Director
exchange4media Group
|
10:00 a.m. – 10:25 a.m.
|
Keynote Session
Building Trust in the Home and Sleep Market: The Role of Authenticity and Transparency in Marketing
|
CHAITANYA RAMALINGEGOWDA
Director & Co-founder
|
10:25 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
|
Keynote Fireside Chat
Heritage And Modernization: Finding The Balance
|
ARJUN RANGA
Session Chair: VAISHALI VERMA
Initiative India
|
10:50 a.m. – 11:40 a.m.
|
Panel Discussion
|
KRISHNARAO BUDDHA
Senior Category Head - Marketing
POULOMI ROY
Chief Marketing Officer
RSH Global
PAWANDIP SINGH
Vice President - Marketing
Rapido
MK MACHAIAH
Wavemaker India
Session Chair: ADITI MISHRA
Lodestar UM India
|
11:45 a.m. – 12:05 p.m
|
Spotlight Session
Building Beauty At Mensa Brands
|
AISHWARYA MAHESH
Business Head - Beauty & FMCG
Mensa Brands
|
12:10 p.m. – 1:05 p.m.
|
Panel Discussion
Designing Mobile-First Strategies For The Modern Consumer
|
APARNA TADIKONDA
Executive Vice President - South
Interactive Avenues India
GOKULDAS K
Director - Marketing
Razorpay
MOHIT RATHI
Vice President - Consumer Growth & Engagement
Porter
PRANESH URS
PRASANTH NAIDU
Chief Marketing Officer
moneyview
aha
Session Chair: ALTHEA VANDERVEEN
Director - South, Sales
Truecaller
|
1:05 p.m. to 2:05 p.m.
|
Lunch
|
|
2:05 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|
Panel Discussion
|
AKSHAY MATHUR
Chief Revenue Officer
Tyroo
RAHUL TAMADA
Co-founder & CEO
Tamada Media
SNEHA JOHN,
Director - Brand Marketing & Social
Swiggy
VARUN AR
Head of Marketing
Livspace
Founder & CEO
Pink Lemonade
|
3:00 p.m. to 3:15 p.m
|
Spotlight Session
|
GAURAV JAIN
|
3:15 p.m. – 4:10 p.m.
|
Panel Discussion
The Power of Personalization in Omnichannel Marketing
|
ANKUR AGARWAL
General Manager - Marketing
TTK Prestige
APARAJITA BISWAS
Head of Marketing
The Hindu Group
PRASHANT DHAR
Director - Marketing
AO Smith India
RAHUL KARTHIKEYAN
Chief Marketing Officer
Scaler
VAIBHAV MEHROTRA
Senior Director - Marketing
Cashfree Payments
Session Chair: KARTHIK SHANKAR
GroupM India
|
4:10 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
|
Spotlight Session
Progressive Portrayal
|
RUCHIRA JAITLY
Chief Marketing Officer
Diageo India
|
4:30 p.m. – 4:50 p.m.
|
Spotlight Session
What Is Omnichannel Experience And Why It Is Important For Brand Building
|
SHUVADIP BANERJEE
ITC Limited
|
4:50 p.m.
|
TEA
|
|
6:00 p.m. - 6:20 p.m.
|
Fireside Chat
|
CHANDRU KALRO
Session Chair: SURESH BALAKRISHNA
|
6:00 p.m.
|
IMA SOUTH AWARDS
For more details, check out the microsite:
https://e4mevents.com/pitch-cmo-summit-bangalore-2023/
Betterhalf gets India's first Chief Matchmaking Officer, Asha Ji
Sheeba Chaddha plays 'CMO' to deliver personalised experience in helping users find their perfect match
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 17, 2023 4:42 PM | 2 min read
Betterhalf announces that they hire the first-ever Chief Matchmaking officer named Asha Ji portrayed by Celebrity Sheeba Chaddha. More than 90% of marriages in India are arranged, wherein the onus of finding a suitable match for a person is on the family elders. Betterhalf and Asha Ji strive to offer individuals an opportunity to find love and genuine connection away from familial pressure.
To humanize its AI-backed matchmaking process for urban Indians, the company has introduced Asha Ji to deliver a personalised experience in helping users choose their perfect match. The Whatsapp interaction is portrayed by the face and voice of Sheeba Chadha to deliver a relatable conversational tone to help users feel connected.
Commenting on the decision to onboard Sheeba, Mr. Pawan Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Betterhalf said, “Asha Ji is our latest Whatsapp campaign and India’s first ever Chief Matchmaking Officer. We are elated about roping in India’s renowned actress Sheeba Chadha. Our goal is to help every Indian choose their life partner on Betterhalf by initiating the conversation and the rest will be taken care of by our innovative AI algorithm and Asha ji.”
Users can reach out to Asha Ji with a ‘Hi’ on her Whatsapp using this number: 9620-800-200
As part of this innovative marketing effort, the company envisions expanding and launching such creative tech-based solutions in the future to exhibit its customer-centricity in helping users find lifelong partners.
Betterhalf is well-recognized for its tech-backed initiatives. It is renowned for inventing the world’s fastest single-click matching technology (US patented) that connects users with compatible profiles in one click.
