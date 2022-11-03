Longines names Jennifer Lawrence as its newest Ambassador of Elegance

Lawrence has been roped in by the brand for serving as an inspiration for women of all ages

Swiss watchmaker Longines has announced that Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has joined the brand as its newest Ambassador of Elegance.

Matthias Breschan, Longines’ CEO, is thrilled that the actress has joined an impressive roster of Ambassadors of Elegance. He says, “Jennifer has the ability to imbue every character she plays with reality and authenticity, and off-screen, this translates into an elegance that is both natural and relatable. She is an inspiration to girls and women of all ages and we are proud to welcome her to the Longines family.”

Lawrence is looking forward to her partnership with Longines as well. She says, “Longines is rooted in a legacy of innovation and quality trusted by some of history’s greatest trailblazers. I am thrilled to join the Longines family and look forward to our partnership in the years ahead! Longines has long been synonymous with timeless elegance, which to me, can be defined as a quiet powerfulness met with grace and confidence. And as a native Kentuckian, I’ve always associated Longines with the Derby and the embodiment of tradition.”

