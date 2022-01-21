Leap Scholar ropes in Brett Lee as brand ambassador

Leap Scholar brings Brett Lee, the Cricket Superstar, on a Master Class for IELTS aspirants. Lee has closely associated himself with fitness and education and has been an advocate for Indian talent and their capabilities. The Master Class is open to the 1 Million+ student community of Leap Scholar free of cost. India is currently home to the largest number of IELTS test participants with an estimated 1.3 to 1.4 million study abroad aspirants appearing for IELTS every year.

Lee is associated with Leap Scholar as its Brand Ambassador. The brand is organizing the live master class as a unique way to inspire the students and engage with him as he shares snippets from his legendary journey of life and cricket. The Master Class is scheduled for 23rd, 24th and 28th of January from 5:30 to 6:30 PM.

Commenting on the upcoming masterclass, Brett Lee, brand ambassador of LeapScholar said, “It is always an enriching experience to interact with aspiring students. India has always been close to my heart and I’m excited to share my experiences in life, career and cricket with the next generation of global aspirants.”

The Master Class formats have emerged as one of the most popular formats for engaging students and improving learning outcomes. In this session with Brett Lee, Leap Scholar will host a LIVE class for students along with top IELTS counsellors and educators. Brett Lee will help the students practice their speaking and listening skills and share his life experiences and motivate them to strive hard to achieve their dream, just as he did. It will be a one-of-a-kind experience to grow and improve their test-taking skills, with an inspiring leader in an invigorating live session.

Vaibhav Singh, Co-Founder, Leap Scholar said, “The IELTS test preparation requires a student to be fluent in all aspects of the language. While our top educators from across the country help students hone their skills and ace the exam, we want to give them an opportunity to engage with and learn from stalwarts across industries. With the cricket legend Brett Lee sharing his inspiring journey and experiences, we’re thrilled to make learning more exciting and engaging for our students. ”

IELTS is an English language test for study, migration or work. It is accepted by more than 11,000 employers, universities, schools and immigration bodies around the world. LeapScholar has seen a total of over 5 lakh registrations till date for various masterclasses that can be accessed free of cost by students. The community-led approach by the platform has enabled aspiring students to engage with their tutors and peers in forums and help resolve their doubts and queries instantly. Leap Scholar’s telegram community has over 70,000+ members.

The country's leading educators help students ace the exam through LeapScholar's IELTS Prep platform. One of India's largest online IELTS learning platforms, it has helped almost a million students score in high bands. LeapScholar's IELTS Prep app has over a million downloads and is one of the most popular apps globally in the IELTS prep space. The app comes with many innovative features, including one-of-a-kind' Speaking Rooms', a forum where IELTS aspirants can practise their English speaking with each other for free.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)