Kareena Kapoor named brand ambassador of Crysta IVF

Redcliffe Lifesciences announced their endorsement collaboration with Kareena Kapoor Khan today for their fertility and pregnancy care brand, CRYSTA for a period of one year. The company has recently forayed into the IVF domain with a series of acquisitions & partnerships with IVF clinics & women hospitals across 5 cities in India and already have plans to venture into 18+ cities within 6 months.

Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Redcliffe Lifesciences said, “With increasing awareness about fertility issues and pregnancy care, venturing into IVF was the next obvious step for us. We couldn’t think of a better name and time to have Kareena onboarded. Through one of her last film, Good Newwz, Kareena well addressed the issue of infertility experienced among couples nowadays. Moreover, her ongoing pregnancy has been one of the most talked-about events. She is someone who appeals to all sections of the society and has a very strong ability to actually motivate people with her thoughts & actions”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also expressed her thoughts on the association, “I am delighted to collaborate with Crysta. While I have been lucky to conceive naturally, there are millions out there, who aren’t able to conceive naturally, and I am confident the Crysta team will do a good job in spreading awareness among such couples.”

