It's Doritos' responsibility to grow the snack category: Pranshu Sahni, PepsiCo
Sahni, Category Lead - Doritos, PepsiCo India, talks to e4m about the launch of corn chip product Dinamita, crafting a TVC, the focus on digital and much more
While the World Cup and the festive season are dominating most marketing boardrooms right now, Dinamita, the new corn chip product in the market, has been a bigger bet for Doritos, the Pepsi brand.
The product has been launched with a TVC that goes with the tagline, ‘Har bite mai blast’.
In a conversation with e4m, Pranshu Sahni, Category Lead - Doritos, PepsiCo India, shared, “The product brings along a very differentiated experience that no snack in the country has tapped as of now. It’s an absolutely different format with a corn chip.”
The TVC is about the bold taste of the product, Sahni said. “It's not relevant to only one occasion. It was a strategic call to bring in new platforms like Doritos Dinamita in the country and give consumers more options.”
Sharing more on the product category, Sahni said, “Tortilla chips entered the country somewhere in 2014-15 and then Doritos started manufacturing in 2017. So, the life cycle of every product takes time. If you talk about it, a lot of people are not even aware of a corn chip right now. So, the category building will take 10-15 years and that's what we are trying with doritos.”
The key focus for Doritos is now to make the snack a more widely accepted category in India.
“It's Doritos' responsibility to grow the category. If we are able to grow the category at an overall level, consumers will be drawn more to the product and category as a whole. That is exactly why we are doubling our investments on marketing the product in the past few years,” added Sahni.
Talking more about the campaign and its media mix, the executive explained they are very digital heavy with this campaign. The brand is going live across all digital channels with the Dinamita launch including YouTube, Instagram, Spotify and OTT.
Doritos is going for 70 per cent digital-led campaigns for Dinamita, and the rest will be amplifying the brand messaging across different mediums like influencers. Outdoors is a ‘work in progress’ for Doritos and TV is another avenue the brand is not looking at actively as of now.
“Because our TG sits on digital more, connecting with them on digital makes more sense. For a brand that has sensory experiences, we normally don’t do print. We invest heavily on digital because then we can do our storytelling better.”
Since Doritos caters to the age group of 18-25, urban metros are a large focus for the brand. Sahni said, “I would not say rural, but the rest of urban areas are also our focus where the upcoming cities are.”
Today, every consumer knows what they like, what they want and can easily order it from any nook and corner, he said. “But because the economy is more concentrated in metro cities, it makes more sense for a brand to focus there.”
Speaking of future expectations, the brand thinks this product will help the corn chip snacking category grow at an overall level.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Microsoft Corporation India records a 30% jump in net profit in FY23
The Indian arm of the US-based tech giant recorded a 39% jump in its revenue for the financial year 2022-23
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 19, 2023 2:23 PM | 1 min read
Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited, the Indian arm of the global giant, recorded a 39% jump in its revenue for the financial year 2022-23 owing to its growing market in the country.
The company recorded Rs 19,354 crore as revenue for the year 2022-23, which includes revenue from products, and the sale of services.
It also saw a 30% jump in its recorded net profit for the same period totalling Rs 649 crore, according to Tofler.
The company’s total expenses grew 39.5% for the fiscal to Rs 18,472 crore from Rs Rs 13,241 crore in the previous year.
The company’s global parent is expected to announce its quarterly results next week.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Kareena Kapoor Khan owes her peace of mind to Pluckk
The actor has been roped to promote the fresh food brand's new 'Eat Good, Do Great' campaign
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 19, 2023 1:13 PM | 2 min read
Pluckk, the lifestyle-oriented fresh food digital brand, has launched a new campaign “Eat Good, Do Great.” The brand has forged a partnership with Kareena Kapoor Khan for the same.
In the new brand film, Kareena Kapoor Khan enthusiastically announces her decision to take a much-needed break—specifically, a break from worrying about what her family eats. She attributes this newfound peace of mind to Pluckk. This message is meant for busy homemakers and working women who often find themselves short on time for high-quality fresh food shopping. Kareena emphasizes that Pluckk's 1000+ farmers are dedicated to delivering safe, clean, and exceptionally fresh fruits and vegetables, eliminating the need for such concerns. She goes on to encourage viewers to grant themselves a well-deserved break from the monotony of traditional food choices and explore the vast array of options offered by Pluckk such as Exotics, Organic, Hydroponic, DIY Meal Kits, and more.
As she aptly concludes, "Eat Good, Do Great."
Unveiling the new brand campaign, Pratik Gupta, CEO & Co-Founder of Pluckk said, “The key goal of this campaign is to spread our message about consuming high-quality fruits & vegetables and enjoying what you eat. The differentiation we have built with Traceability to know your farmer & Ozone- Washed for safer eating, coupled with our innovative products really sets us apart in the market. We make it easy for the modern Indian consumer to improve their lifestyle choices by allowing them to browse & purchase by food and health trends which has made a real difference in their lives. Kareena being a mother herself, is the perfect ambassador to spread our message of Eat Good. Do Great to all Indian families”
On this partnership, Kareena Kapoor Khan mentioned, "Pluckk is a brand that I personally relate to and believe in. This campaign captures very well what Pluckk is solving - providing Indian families with the highest quality. With their unique innovations like Traceability & Ozone - Washed, I can now trace my produce back to the farmer and get the added benefit of eating fresher & safer. Pluckk’s product range keeps everyone in my family excited and engaged around fruits and vegetables. There is always something new to discover on Pluckk with their exciting categories like exotic fruits, stuffed veggies, salads & DIY meal kits. It really is time to Eat Good. Do Great”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Air India Express unveils new brand identity
The airline's new visual identity features a colour palette of Express Orange and Express Turquoise
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 19, 2023 10:35 AM | 3 min read
Air India Express and AirAsia India, both subsidiaries of the Tata-owned Air India, unveiled a common, refreshed branding as a ‘Air India Express’, on a new Boeing 737 –8 aircraft.
With a modern look and bold, bright colours and aircraft livery, the airline invited guests to "Fly As You Are".
The grand unveiling, where Campbell Wilson, Chairman of Air India Express, and Aloke Singh, Managing Director of Air India Express, inaugurated the refreshed brand identity, logo, and the aircraft livery on the first brand-new Boeing 737-8, the latest addition to the airline's rapidly growing fleet of 58 aircraft.
Campbell Wilson, Chairman, Air India Express, emphasized, "With the merger of Air India Express and Air Asia India now in the final stages, we are also seeing the transformation of the aviation landscape. We are proud to present the new brand of Air India Express, a vitally important part of the new Air India Group, charged with providing the best value, accessibility and domestic and regional connectivity to every Indian, and to become the airline of a new generation. The broader ambition of these efforts is to better connect India and Indians, to each other and to the world.”
The airline's new visual identity features an energetic and premium colour palette of Express Orange and Express Turquoise with Express Tangerine and Express Ice Blue as secondary colours. The dominant Express Orange symbolises Air India Express’s brand values of enthusiasm and agility while reflecting the positioning of quintessential Indian warmth. The Express Turquoise embodies the brand personality traits of style with a contemporary premium sensibility and a digital-first approach.
Speaking of the new brand identity, Aloke Singh, Managing Director, Air India Express, said, "The integrated Air India Express-AirAsia India entity will operate as Air India Express, with a modern, refreshed branding, positioned as 'New India's Smart Connector'. The re-branding marks a new phase in our ambitious growth and transformation journey, starting with induction of the modern fuel-efficient Boeing 737 – 8 aircraft. With 50 aircraft set to be inducted into the fleet over the next 15 months, we double in size in a short span of time. Over the course of the next 5 years, we aim to grow to a fleet of about 170 narrow-body aircraft, with a network spanning the domestic India and short-haul international markets. Continuing with our unique tradition, the aircraft livery will feature a variable tailfin design inspired by the rich art and crafts heritage of the country, themed as ‘The patterns of India’"
While launching the new brand identity, Air India Express also unveiled its new signature sonic identity, a vibrant melody, embodying the essence of a progressive New India filled with aspirations, optimism, and confidence.
The livery of the first new Boeing 737-8 aircraft showcased at the launch, draws inspiration from the Bandhani textile design.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Manyavar brings Ram Charan as its new brand ambassador
Launches their wedding season campaign #TaiyaarHokarAiye
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 18, 2023 6:34 PM | 2 min read
Manyavar has announced the appointment of global sensation & global star Ram Charan as the brand ambassador. The brand has launched a new campaign with the actor #TaiyaarHokarAiye marking the onset of the wedding and festive season.
“Ram Charan stands as a quintessential embodiment of the modern Indian man on the global stage, effortlessly radiating the essence of contemporary India. His values resonate seamlessly with Manyavar's vision, and his captivating charisma and immense popularity bring an innovative dimension to Manyavar's rich cultural aesthetics and sartorial heritage,” the company said.
The campaign film is a poignant masterpiece that beautifully unravels the timeless tale of a father-son bond. The film comes to life as we witness a proud father fully immersed in the wedding preparations of his son. As the son quietly admires the joyful chaos, his heart is filled with nostalgia, cherishing the precious moments and the invaluable wisdom lovingly imparted by his father over the years. From learning to adapting to changing times to putting your family first, the film portrays the evolving relationship between a father and son, symbolizing the timeless family values of guidance, responsibility, and understanding. As the story reaches its crescendo, it leaves you with a powerful message: while the son readies himself for his wedding, he carries with him the profound knowledge and love handed down by his father, preparing him for the remarkable journey that lies ahead. This is a narrative that will undoubtedly stir one’s soul and compel to experience the entire film.
Speaking about this association, Ram Charan said, "I am excited to be associated with Manyavar, a brand that has consistently redefined men's festive fashion in India. Manyavar's commitment to innovation, tradition, and family values resonates deeply with my own principles, making this partnership particularly special to me. It is always a moment of pride and joy to celebrate weddings & festivities and what better way than by making a style statement in Manyavar.”
Vedant Modi, Chief Revenue Officer of Vedant Fashions Limited expressed his excitement about the collaboration, "We are honored to welcome Ram Charan to the Manyavar family. His charisma, charm, and global appeal among a diverse audience align perfectly with Manyavar's vision of dressing the modern Indian man. With Ram Charan, we are confident that he will have an impeccable connection with our audiences"
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Janhvi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman are 'iconic' in new OPPO ad
The #MadeToBeIconic campaign has been crafted by OML Entertainment for OPPO's Find N3 Flip
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 18, 2023 3:09 PM | 2 min read
OML Entertainment has unveiled a campaign #MadeToBeIconic in partnership with OPPO India, presenting the OPPO Find N3 Flip. The collaboration bridges the generational gap, bringing together legendary actresses Zeenat Aman’ with Janhvi Kapoor, sharing screen space for the first time ever.
The team at OML Entertainment has crafted the campaign with the hashtag #MadeToBeIconic. On October 11, 2023, the actors took to Instagram to unveil the alliance.
Zeenat Aman was quoted: "So many phones are all about teenagers - young 20 somethings having a great time. But this one - it's not just them. It's for everyone. It's timeless but it's still so cool. It makes me feel like I don’t just have a phone in my hand - I have a creative partner. And if that's not iconic - I don't know what is."
Janhvi Kapoor said: "The Flip is a stunning phone with the tech and the performance to back it up. I am a total selfie person and the experience I had when taking Flexform selfies - it was something else. But what I love most about it is - it's not a trend - it's a phone that is timeless and elegant. It's not made with just one generation in mind - its appeal is universal. That's what makes it iconic."
Roycin D'souza - Vice President from OML Entertainment was quoted as saying, “OML Entertainment carries a legacy of amalgamating star power with branded campaigns, enabling brands to capture the eye of a larger audience. OPPO India a leading innovator in smart devices technology, and empowers users with cutting-edge technology and innovation. The #MadeToBeIconic campaign for OPPO's #FindN3FlipPhone is an unparalleled and monumental endeavor. It marks the historic first by uniting brand ambassadors from two different generations in a single frame. The presence of Zeenat Aman and Jhahnvi Kapoor sharing the limelight, is nothing short of magical and iconic. This campaign carries an international allure and unveils OPPO's new range with a timeless elegance that is nothing short of remarkable."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Bata India announces second leg of ‘Every walk is a rampwalk’ campaign
The brand has announced a campaign film to mark the launch
By Chehneet Kaur | Oct 18, 2023 2:39 PM | 1 min read
Announcing the second leg of their ‘Every Walk Is A Rampwalk’ campaign, Bata India has launched its latest Celebration Collection for the much-awaited festive season. The brand has announced a campaign film to mark the launch, featuring popular social media influencers - adventurer Vishakha Fulsunge (@ridergirlvishakha), extreme athlete Aakash Malhotra (@wanderwithsky), digital creator Jahnavi Dasetty (@mahathalli) & actor Raghavendra Mahat (@mahatofficial).
Speaking on the campaign, Badri Beriwal, Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer said, “Following the successful launch of our new City Casual Collection, we are back with a carefully crafted range of footwear to add on to the charm of the festive season and elevate the spirit of celebration for our customers. With two back-to-back collection launches, we are amplifying our efforts to provide our customers with a diverse range of global fashion and premium designs in footwear through our expansive retail network.”
“This season, we have amplified our marketing investments, especially in TV and digital channels. We have strategically invested in the greatest cricketing event - ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup as an Associate Sponsor on Cricket Live to reach out to our valued customers. We are excited to be the partners in celebration for our cherished customers through our elevated & premium footwear styles.,” he added.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp