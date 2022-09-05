Interbrand to create ‘fresh persona’ for GMR Sports’ ‘Yoddhas’ franchise

GMR Sports appoints Interbrand to conceive and design a new brand strategy and identity for their ‘Yoddhas’ franchise.

Interbrand has been able to achieve strategic milestones for GMR Sports’ ‘Yoddhas’ franchise, which includes two sports teams – ‘UP Yoddhas’ and ‘Telugu Yoddhas’. For the ‘UP Yoddhas’, which has been a part of the Pro Kabaddi League since 2017, Interbrand stepped in to completely reinvent the brand’s identity. Whereas for the ‘Telugu Yoddhas’, which is going to be a part of the recently launched Ultimate Kho-Kho league, Interbrand had to start from scratch in giving the team its own personality and image.

Speaking about working on the revised brand strategy for GMR Sports, Mr. Ashish Mishra, CEO, India and South Asia at Interbrand, says, “Working on creating a new brand strategy and designing a fresh identity for the ‘Yoddhas Franchise’ was a delight and a challenge at the same time. Overall, I am very satisfied with what we came up with I am positive that the franchise’s new look will garner a pleasant reception.”

Optimistic about what the future holds for the ‘Yoddhas Franchise’, Ajith Gopinathan Nair - Interim CEO, GMR Sports lauds, “We were quite excited about unveiling our new look to everyone. It’s as if the ‘Yoddha’ in all of us has reawakened. The new team crests look really good and also portray our philosophy very well.”

