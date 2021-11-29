In new campaign, Battlegrounds Mobile India promotes safe and responsible gaming

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, this is a first-of-its-kind campaign from a major video game developer that addresses the issue of addictive and obsessive gaming

Krafton, the South Korean video game developer of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), hopes to build a safe and healthy gaming culture through its new campaign ‘Game Responsibly’. Conceptualised by DDB Mudra, this is a first-of-its-kind campaign from a major video game developer that addresses the issue of addictive and obsessive gaming.

Online gaming is meant to be fun and entertaining. Over the past year, it became a virtual social gathering and a collective activity that everyone could enjoy safely from their homes. However, it also has the potential to become an obsession. BGMI, being a popular game title in India, recognises this problem and wants to foster a safe and healthy gaming space.

The challenge, however, was to appeal to a gaming audience that loves to play round the clock. The Game Responsibly campaign not only speaks to gamers but also brings their friends and parents into the conversation. By educating all three audiences, the campaign shows that there are simple solutions for an obsession that may otherwise have serious long-term effects.

The newly launched film tackles obsessive gaming with humour while highlighting BGMI's in-game OTP authentication and spend limit features. The upcoming films address the physical, mental, and social implications of obsessive gaming and showcase the other features that BGMI has built into the game.

“We care deeply for our gamers, hence we acted. These changes have been made to ensure responsible gaming practices are adopted by gaming enthusiasts, especially minors. It also asserts the integrity and fairness of our business practices of putting the community first. Yes, we aim to offer our best entertainment and experiences to our gamers, but at the same time mental and physical health of our players remains one of our top priorities,” said Mr. Wooyol Lim, Head of Battlegrounds Mobile Division at Krafton.

Speaking on the campaign, Vishnu Srivatsav, Creative Head - South, DDB Mudrasaid, “When it comes to a conversation on Responsible Gaming, there’s no real benefit in talking down. People don’t like to be preached to. So, we took a lighter, more relatable approach. And we brought everyone into the conversation: gamers, their families, and their friends. The films are unexpected and fun, but always human.”

The features introduced by BGMI include virtual world warnings, OTP authenticated controls, break-time reminders, 3-hour gameplay limits, in-game spend limits, moderated graphics with reduced violence, nudity and bloodshed, and actions to keep language in check.

To further drive the message of responsible gaming, BGMI plans to reinforce the campaign’s key visuals with in-game billboards and banners. Furthermore, Krafton has launched a microsite that features the campaign and additional content to encourage moderated gaming practices.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)