HomeSure Wall Putty reiterates the three S that make great walls
Suraksha – Chikni, Chamakti Deewaron Ki is the wall products brand's latest campaign
“Suraksha – Chikni, Chamakti Deewaron Ki" campaign revolves around the idea that being in the leadership position in the market comes with a responsibility to make a difference in customers' lives. HomeSure Wall Putty seeks to accomplish this by touching consumers' lives with a superior quality product that provides them with unique and long lasting solutions”, says Mr. Kaushal Mehta, Managing Director of Walplast.
The campaign idea has been delivered to illustrate the exceptional attributes of HomeSure Wall Putty, providing a tonality of voice that is close to the influencers' through a visually compelling narrative in the form of a musical jingle that highlights the efficiency of the putty product.
Aniruddha Sinha, Senior Vice President and Group Head of Marketing, PR, CSR & Business Head- P2P Division, expressed his optimism for the campaign, stating, "Suraksha – Chikni, Chamakti Deewaron Ki" campaign is a testament to our commitment to delivering superior building materials. We believe that HomeSure Wall Putty sets new industry benchmarks and this campaign serves as a platform to showcase its remarkable properties to our valued customers. Through this digital journey, we seek to inspire and educate the audience, ultimately transforming their living spaces into the homes of their dreams."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Disha Patani to represent Insight Cosmetics
'Disha's dedication to fitness and overall well-being perfectly aligns with Insight Cosmetics' mission of offering a wide range of safe and toxic-free products', said the brand
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 12:26 PM | 2 min read
Insight Cosmetics has announced a collaboration with Bollywood actor Disha Patani as its Brand Ambassador. With a focus on promoting holistic beauty and offering safe products for all skin types, this partnership marks a significant step towards empowering individuals to embrace inner and outer beauty.
Disha Patani, the embodiment of grace and natural beauty, has long been an advocate for safe skincare and beauty practices. As the face of Insight Cosmetics, she champions the cause of using products that enhance one's beauty without compromising skin health. Disha's dedication to fitness and overall well-being perfectly aligns with Insight Cosmetics' mission of offering a wide range of safe and toxic-free products for all beauty enthusiasts.
Disha Patani shares her excitement, "I am thrilled to be associated with Insight Cosmetics, a brand that shares my values and beliefs when it comes to beauty. Beauty is not just about appearance; it's about feeling beautiful from within. I believe in taking care of my body and skin with products that are safe and gentle. Insight Cosmetics provides exactly that - a diverse range of products that cater to all skin types without harmful toxins. I am excited to be a part of this journey and encourage everyone to prioritise their skin health while embracing their natural beauty."
Mihir Jain, The Managing Director of Insight Cosmetics expresses their enthusiasm about this significant collaboration, "Having Disha Patani as our Brand Ambassador is a momentous occasion for Insight Cosmetics. Her commitment to health and wellness resonates deeply with our brand's values. With Disha's support, we aim to reach more individuals and emphasise the importance of a holistic approach to beauty. Together, we will continue to innovate and provide beauty solutions that are not only effective but also safe for every skin type."
In celebration of this exciting partnership, Insight Cosmetics is thrilled to launch the exclusive "Lights, Camera, Action" kit. This limited edition kit offers consumers the opportunity to achieve Disha Patani's iconic look. The kit features a curated selection of Insight Cosmetics' best products that have been handpicked by Disha herself, allowing users to recreate her radiant look with ease.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
TechManch 2023: Industry experts to discuss how marketers can bat smart for World Cup
The seventh edition of the symposium will be held on August 9-10 in Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 8:45 AM | 2 min read
The exchange4media group is back with TechManch 2023, the most-awaited digital marketing conference. The seventh edition of the symposium will be held on August 9-10 in Mumbai. One of the key highlights of e4m-TechManch 2023 will be a fireside chat on the topic ‘World Cup: The Unmissable Opportunities for Marketers’. In a highly competitive market, brands can capitalize on the World Cup's massive popularity and can enhance a brand's visibility and reach a diverse global audience. To explore how marketers can optimise their efforts and drive business growth during World Cup, Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media, will sit for a fireside chat with Arnab Roy, Vice President- Marketing, Coca-Cola India & SouthWest Asia, and Ajit Varghese, EVP, Head of Network - Ad Sales, The Walt Disney Company.
During e4m-TechManch 2023, industry leaders, brand custodians and experts from the digital marketing ecosystem will come together and discuss the growth and future of digital marketing and how brands can up their game to gain an edge over their competitors. The conference will help marketers gain insights on a wide range of topics from the best minds in the advertising and marketing domain.
TechManch is a one-of-its-kind conference that helps marketers understand the latest trends, evolving consumer behaviour and practices in the digital marketing domain. Apart from astute leaders taking centre stage, TechManch 2023 will see reputed brands and their top management interact and share insights on actionable and game-changing strategies, opportunities that lie ahead in the digital marketing sphere and more.
While the Co-Gold partner of the event is Acoustic, Lokal is the Co-Partner Sponsor and Traffic Guard is the Co-Partner.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ITC Foods & LG Electronics India join hands to transform cooking, simplify consumer life
As part of the partnership, 2 new microwave ovens are announced with ‘Scan to Cook’ feature
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 6:44 PM | 4 min read
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kingfisher renews partnership with FC Goa as Associate Sponsor
The sponsorship is for three seasons, from 2023 to 2026
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 5:41 PM | 2 min read
Kingfisher has announced its renewed association with FC Goa as an Associate Sponsor for three seasons from 2023 to 2026 of the Hero Indian Super League.
“This exciting reunion with FC Goa, a successful football club in the Indian Super League (ISL), fills us with immense pride, showcasing Kingfisher's deep-rooted passion and unwavering support for the growing significance of Indian football,” read a press release.
This partnership will prominently feature Kingfisher's name and logo on the pendant of the FC Goa shirt throughout the upcoming season. Additionally, Kingfisher will collaborate with the “Gaurs” to introduce an exclusive line of FC Goa merchandise, catering to the desires of passionate fans.
Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer at United Breweries, said, "We are extremely pleased to extend our collaboration with FC Goa as an Associate Sponsor. Goa, being one of the top cultural hubs in the country has always been an important market for us and our commitment is to carry on the Good Times to enhance social connections. This partnership not only promotes football in Goa but also aligns with the idea of creating memorable fan experiences and promote brand love."
FC Goa is equally thrilled to welcome Kingfisher back into the fold as an Associate Sponsor. Speaking on the occasion, Arnold Wilson, Commercial Head at FC Goa, said, " We are excited to bring back one of our longest associating partners - Kingfisher. Over the next few seasons, FC Goa and Kingfisher will aim at creating incredible fan experiences from match day activations, match screenings, an exclusive merchandise line to bespoke experiences. Both brands are clearly aligned with the vision to ensure FC Goa fans will be treated to good times, both on and off the pitch.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mumbai’s Dabbawalas become network reporters for Vi
Campaign created by Ogilvy Mumbai
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 2:58 PM | 4 min read
In a constantly moving city such as Mumbai, millions of dreams & ambitions rely on a strong mobile network. With narrow crowded lanes, and open, wide expressways, local trains - Mumbai needs a network that is strong & constantly improving, to cater to the crucial connectivity requirement for the constantly moving Mumbaikars.
“When Vi took this challenge, it realised that in this dynamic nature of Mumbai, monitoring and improving network for the city requires a lot more than just the latest technology. It requires a perspective - one that can only come from knowing Mumbai in and out. So, Vi partnered with Mumbai’s best human network, the Dabbawalas, to test and improve the network for offering a superior network experience to its users,” read a press release.
Dabbawalas have been an integral part of Mumbai city for over a century, and world famous for their flawless food delivery capabilities. This core strength makes them six sigma certified super heroes with unparalleled knowledge and understanding of every nook and corner of the city. They understand Mumbai from a humane perspective and depth that surpasses any AI or science-backed understanding.
Partnering with Dabbawalas, Vi got them to torture test Vi GIGAnet to understand where the network was seamless and where it needed strengthening on parameters such as data, voice calling, video streaming, gaming etc. The team traversed the length and breadth of Mumbai city, torture testing the network strength of Vi GIGAnet across 22 wards and over 550 locations. With the help of videos and voice notes, data & responses along with live location sharing, Dabbawalas reported their experience in different parts of the city. While they tested the network in areas with good experience, based on their feedback, a team of Vi network engineers continued to reinforce the network in locations from where they reported weaker experience.
With this campaign, Vi wants to showcase how a human network helped make its network stronger & how the improvement journey continues
Commenting on the network campaign, Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vi said “Mumbai is a key market for us and ensuring a seamless network is paramount. The human network of Dabbawalas gave us a better perspective on Mumbai & a more holistic feedback on the experience as they torture tested the network. Today, we are confident that Vi offers superior network connectivity in the nooks & corners of the city & the dabbawalas are testimony to it. We thank the dabbawalas for this & strive to continuously improve our network in the city.”
Speaking about the work, Kainaz Karmakar & Harshad Rajadhyaksha, CCOs, Ogilvy India, say, “What could possibly be the connection between a modern, cutting-edge network service provider like Vi, and the 134-year-old iconic Dabbawalas service! It is exactly this clash of contrasts that became the creative backbone of this disruptive idea. In a category saturated with technical data and jargon, we set up an unexpected, charming and much trusted human network, as our benchmark to live up to when it comes to covering the megapolis of Mumbai. The Dabbawalas have been such an integral part of the ethos and culture of Mumbai, and we are proud to make the efficiency of their network an inspiration for our Vi network.”
Commenting on the association Ulhas Muke, President, Mumbai Dabbawala Association said, "We are delighted to be chosen by Vi to play a role in improving their network experience for Mumbaikars. Today, we take great pride in the fact that our dabbawala network knows and understands Mumbai and its nuances like no other. Our association with Vi for the torture test was to verify the network strength in Mumbai through the experience of video calls, streaming videos, online gaming, download experience, voice connectivity, and speed tests. We are glad to have been a testimony to Vi's strong network experience across Mumbai. This unique partnership with Vi has been a validating, satisfying, and an enjoyable experience."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ayushmann Khurrana roped in as the brand ambassador of Brainiacs
'We believe that Ayushmann’s association with us will inspire learners to unlock their true potential and pursue excellence in all aspects of their lives' , said the company
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 2:20 PM | 2 min read
Brainiacs, powered by Birla Open Minds (affiliated to Cambridge University) is a hybrid schooling platform that recently introduced Ayushmann Khurrana as its brand ambassador.
Nirvaan Birla, Founder of Brainiacs, says, “We are delighted to have Ayushmann Khurrana on board as our brand ambassador. His remarkable achievements and dedication to his craft resonate with our mission of providing an innovative and holistic learning environment.
We believe that Ayushmann’s association with us will inspire learners to unlock their true potential and pursue excellence in all aspects of their lives.
The National Award-winning actor brings his talent, charisma and credibility to this exciting partnership, and will inspire and empower young learners across the nation. Brainiacs combines cutting-edge technology with experiential learning, backed by a strong teacher training academy. It aims to stimulate collaborative learning through an interactive learning pedagogy for learners from nursery to grade 12.”
Muddassar Nazar the CEO of Birla Brainiacs says “With 150+ hybrid centres and specialized -home tutors pan India, the focus of the platform is not just limited to the school curriculum; it also offers courses on coding, communication skills, financial literacy, vlogging and a unique subject on mental well-being called Soul Science. We provide the perfect blend of online and offline learning to students by conducting upskilling activities and projects in our physical schools and hybrid centres on a monthly basis.”
Talking about the collaboration, Ayushmann says, “It gives me great pleasure to join hands with Brainiacs, a platform that aims to empower young learners to explore their unique talent, think out-of-the-box and acquire skills that will pave the way for their success. I am excited to start this journey with the Birla family in changing the education space and achieving their mission.”
This collaboration marks a remarkable milestone in the platform’s journey to equip learners with the tools to thrive in an ever-evolving world. With Ayushmann’s support, the brand aims to reach out to more learners and transform the way homeschooling is perceived and implemented across the globe.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Chef Ajay Chopra reveals his 'secret ingredient' to great cooking in new Safal ad
The ad has been executed by DDB Mudra
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 2:09 PM | 4 min read
Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., has rolled out a new campaign for its horticulture brand – Safal, featuring renowned Master Chef Ajay Chopra. The campaign – ‘Matar Safal toh Recipe Safal’ – aims to highlight the crucial role of choosing the right ingredients, showcasing Safal Frozen Peas as the best quality option, in transforming the taste and elevating the overall culinary experience. The new campaign aims to address this very aspect, reinforcing Safal's commitment to promoting quality and preservative-free frozen vegetables and encouraging consumers to make conscious decisions when preparing their meals.
The newly introduced campaign, executed by DDB Mudra, is a celebration of culinary excellence and a testament to Safal's commitment to providing consumers with the finest quality, preservative-free frozen vegetables for an unmatched cooking experience. With Chef Ajay Chopra unravelling the secret behind superior taste, this campaign promises to resonate with cooking enthusiasts and food lovers alike, inspiring them to make the right choice and elevate their culinary endeavours to new heights. The DVC is live across Brand Safal’s social media handles and is further spread across print and radio mediums.
Talking about the new campaign, Mr. Manish Bandlish, Managing Director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., said, “At Mother Dairy, we are committed to delivering superior-quality food solutions to our consumers, adding value in their day-to-day experiences. Safal’s Frozen Vegetables are categorized as the best alternate to fresh vegetables with which consumers can relish their favourite recipe round-the-year, that too with the added convenience of hassle-free cooking. Brand Safal is also credited for launching India’s first Frozen Peas way-back in 1991 and is undoubtedly the most preferred choice today. We are happy to associate with renowned Chef Ajay Chopra for a distinguished product that has been aptly enhancing the culinary experiences for over 30 years. Given the increased viewership of food-related content in this digital age, we decided to come up with a contemporary campaign that seamlessly connects with the consumers of today, thereby strengthening the brand’s connect with them.”
The DVC opens on Chef Ajay Chopra conducting an engaging Instagram Live session, interacting with viewers, taking their questions, etc., while preparing a dish. During the course he reads a comment aloud wherein one of the viewers shares her unsuccessful attempt of getting the right taste in her matar paneer dish. Chef Ajay Chopra then sheds light on a crucial aspect often overlooked, i.e., the importance of using quality ingredients, citing the example of peas. He passionately emphasises the necessity of colour & preservative-free peas with tender and consistent grains for an enhanced taste experience. To exemplify, he showcases Safal Frozen Peas as the best quality option, holding and examining the peas to highlight their freshness. He signs off by saying how he always prefers using Safal Frozen Peas, concluding, Matar Safal toh Recipe Safal.
Commenting on the campaign’s execution, Mr. Iraj Fraz Batla, Creative Head, DDB Tribal, said, “Be it an ace Chef like Ajay Chopra, or a questionable one like me, we all know that before skills and recipes, come ingredients. And when it comes to any preparation with peas, ‘Matar Safal, toh Recipe Safal’. For a brand that was the first to launch frozen peas in India and then become the hallmark of quality peas without much ado, this is Safal’s first large scale campaign that will be visible across 400+ Safal stores, and thousands of other retail outlets in India, apart from extensive digital exposure.”
Safal Frozen Peas retain the nutrition of fresh peas, ensuring a high-quality product. By sourcing quality peas from farmers, meticulously sorted and packed using Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) technology, Safal offers exceptional quality, taste and consistent excellence in every pack. Safal Frozen Vegetables are preservative-free, and the portfolio also includes Frozen Mixed Vegetable, Frozen Sweet Corn and Frozen Jackfruit. Along-with Frozen Peas, Brand Safal is credited for launching India’s first ever Frozen Jackfruit.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube