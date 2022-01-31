Hero Lectro Cargo unveils brand film #BadhaoTarakkiKiRaftar

Hero Lectro, the e-cycles brand of Hero Cycles has unveiled its brand film for its cargo variant with the tagline ‘Badhao Tarakki Ki Raftar’.

The film was released to create awareness around the distinct benefits of purpose-built cargo e-cycles and how they can bring about progress and transformation in the lives of gig-economy workers, especially those working in the last mile delivery business.

The film chronicles a day in the life of a delivery agent and how with Hero Lectro WINN, he has augmented this income as a result of the ability to deliver more. The agent highlights the distinct benefits of using a cargo e-bike including savings on fuel and time, minimal operating and maintenance costs along with ease of use compared to conventional ICE vehicles.

Commenting on the campaign, Rachit Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Hero Lectro stated, “The campaign ‘Badhao Tarakki Ki Raftar’ aims at educating the audiences on the impact of purpose-built vehicles on one’s progress. The ad film perfectly captures our vision of adding value to people’s lives by building products such as the Hero Lectro WINN. Through this film, we highlight the benefits of cargo e-cycles such as cost efficiency and high productivity which help users such as delivery personnel to earn higher income, in turn increasing their ‘tarakki ki raftaar’.”

The film, available on Hero Lectro’s social media channels, has already received over 22k+ views and counting across platforms which include Instagram and Facebook.

